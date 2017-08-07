Applied Optoelectronics - A Technical Analysis Follow-Up

Last week I wrote an article about Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) that generated quite a few comments, at least for my articles. The premise of my article was that the general stock market is entering its seasonally weak period. Consequently, if the market declined some, consolidated some, or in general just pulled back some, a buying opportunity could present itself for Applied Optoelectronics.

Well, after AAOI announced its earnings on Thursday after the market closed, a buying opportunity did present itself. Investors did not act favorably to some of management’s comments. The stock sold off heavily and opened Friday morning about 25% lower than it closed Thursday night.

Because I was looking for a pullback to buy some shares I did just that. Remember however, that the premise of my previous article was that the overall market pullback could create a buying opportunity. The overall market has yet to pull back. Consequently, there could be more of a correction for AAOI.

Chart 1 below shows a weekly chart of AAOI. The move from May 2016 to present has taken the stock from a low of $8 per share to a high of $103 a share in July 2017. That’s quite a move.

Chart 1 – Applied Optoelectronics Weekly Chart

If the market does actually correct, where could AAOI go from here? Chart 1 shows that AAOI is now at its rising 20 week exponential moving average. I didn’t expect AAOI to get there due to the earnings call but it did. Overlaid on Chart 1 is the Fibonacci lines showing the entire move from May 2016 to today. Applied Optoelectronics has already pulled back to the 38% Fibonacci retracement level. However, if the market pulls back, AAOI could pull back to the 50% retracement level which is $56 per share, or it could continue to decline to the 62% retracement level which equates to about $45 per share. According to Fibonacci trading interpretation, a pullback to the 62% retracement level would still leave the long term uptrend in place.

Fundamentally, I don't believe the story has changed for Applied Optoelectronics. I still think it is a growth story and the business model is in good shape. The earnings call discussed the 40G demand change from a large customer that was not expected by investors. However, investors should be encouraged by the rising demand for their 200G product line. This, in short order, should allow the company to continue to grow their earnings and revenues.

While I am not predicting AAOI will get to $45, it is not entirely out of the question. I still believe in the AAOI growth story for the reasons I outlined in my article last week and in the above paragraph. Consequently, if AAOI were to consolidate at this level or decline further I would consider adding to my position. On a technical basis, I would not be concerned about the long term uptrend of AAOI unless it fell below $45 per share and was unable to gain that level back quickly. In the meantime I will continue to monitor AAOI and I look forward to their next earnings call.