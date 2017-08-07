Sanctions Are Forcing Bank Of Russia's Hand

The U.S.’s new sanctions law cannot help but have a chilling effect on investment into Russia. It is imperative now that the Bank of Russia (BoR) become a bit more aggressive in cutting rates to support the beginnings of a strong economic expansion. The Purchasing Manager’s Index for July came in well above expectations at 52.7.

Last week the BoR lowered the benchmark lending rate to 9.0%. This was necessary, but still too timid.

Inflation for July came in at just 3.9%, below BoR President Elvira Nabullina’s target of 4% for the first time. But, the writing on the wall for this level of inflation, if not lower, has been there for months.

Foreign exchange reserves have ballooned to $418.9 billion thanks to a weaker dollar (UUP), stronger gold (GLD) and stronger yuan (CYB). Buoyant oil prices continue to work in Russia’s favor and with President Trump and Saudi Arabia desperate to keep them that way they are limiting the damage that can be done to the Russian economy.

That said, however, BoR policy, and Russian fiscal policy in general, is extremely conservative. Believe me, as an Austrian economist, I appreciate that kind of prudence in an era of central bank profligacy. But, given the geopolitical tensions and realities, Russia is being dragged into the currency wars despite its best efforts to be insulated from them.

The time is now for Putin and the BoR to open up the Russian debt markets and invite capital into Russia while the U.S. is pushing to punish anyone for doing so. I’m thinking specifically here of the European Union. Last year, the Russian government went to the capital markets and issued $3 billion in Eurobonds last year.

Those issuances were as much as six times oversubscribed by primarily Asian and European investors. So, the appetite is there for Russian debt despite the joke that is its sovereign debt rating by three U.S.-based ratings agencies. Those ratings are a clear example of how captured they are by U.S. policy imperatives.

Russia’s debt to GDP ratio is a paltry 18%, and that’s after a two-year recession and running a 3% primary budget deficit against reserves of more than $500 billion and a trade surplus that is projecting out at close to $100 billion this year.

As the nascent expansion takes hold that number will drop, giving the Russian government the opportunity to issue ruble debt to continue liquefying regional trade and the manufacturing boom that’s just beginning.

So, there is more than enough evidence for 1) the ratings agencies to raise the quality of Russia’s debt and 2) for the Russian government to invite more offshore capital in defiance of the U.S.

Chaos Incipient

The reason why I feel this is the right course of action for Russia is that there is capital flight underway in Europe. While the euro (FXE) is seeing panic inflows right now that is coming primarily from chaos surrounding the Trump administration.

This is creating a golden opportunity for Russia to be a spillover destination for some of that capital fleeing the insolvency of the European banking system. It will help offset any losses due to sanctions.

If the EU toes the U.S. line on the sanctions than there is little hope for either the U.S. or the EU to survive this period of instability intact. That would only exacerbate the situation in Europe. Remember, the banking system is functionally insolvent, with over $1 trillion in non-performing loans. A stronger euro, trade barriers with one of its largest partners and picking political fights with non-euro members, i.e. Poland, is not fertile ground for capital.

The weaker dollar is beginning to have an effect on U.S. exports and will do so for the next six to nine months. And, while the markets have no love for the dollar, its markets – stock, bond, currency – are the deepest in the world with the lion’s share of the external debt of emerging markets denominated in it.

This is setting up for a big reversal in current capital trends in Q3 and Q4.

You Only Have to Outrun the Bear

There’s an old saying that when being chased by a bear you don’t have to be the fastest one running away, just not the slowest. In the game of global capital to receive inflows you just have to treat it slightly better than the person next to you.

You don’t have to be a bastion of economic liberalism in an age of capital controls, coordinated central bank policy and competitive devaluations. You simply have to treat capital one notch better than everyone else.

Russia has the means to begin doing this if it allows it. Lowering rates to invite investment while maintaining a strong balance sheet is the right move once the euro peaks and begins to reverse. The Bank of Russia is leading the banking system forward with the deployment of an Ethereum-based blockchain platform called Masterchain to handle a lot of the tasks normally needing a notary – contract verification, IP issues, etc.

By mid-2018 multiple Russian banks will handle mortgage applications through this system. This will bring Russia’s financial system forward quickly, strengthening the case for investment.

The currency effects are against the ruble currently. But, that is likely to change the moment it looks like Trump is winning on Capitol Hill. Issuing Eurobonds again now is the smart move to both bridge the gap in relations as well as get a good deal in the long run.

If we see these types of moves in the next four to six weeks by the BoR and the Russian government then it would be smart to look at the Van Eck Russia ETF (RSX) and its small-cap sister, the Van Eck Russia Small Caps ETF (RSXJ), for investment in Russian markets for the long term. They will ensure a positive flow of capital despite the incipient chaos, which should keep the MICEX well bid.

If not, then the BoR will stifle the current growth and the Russian economy will fall prey to the worst the expanded sanctions have to offer. Obviously, the EU lifting the existing sanctions would be a positive as well, but that doesn’t look likely given the retaliation against Siemens selling turbines to Russia for deployment in Crimea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.