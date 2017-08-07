Mylan Has No Where to Go But Up, Possible as High as the $70's Next Year

By Parke Shall

We believe that Mylan (MYL) is once again bordering on an exceptional opportunity for buying heading into the company's earnings report next week. In today's article, we wanted to offer how we are going to play the earnings report, why MYL is sinking, and what about the stock's current price makes for possibly lucrative ground for investment.

The price of MYL has been driven down in relatively serious fashion since the company's EPS handily met expectations on its last earnings report. As you can see from the chart below, the stock has been weak, but this last week it has really taken a bit of a beating. In addition, there were aggressive put buyers toward the end of the week last week and what simply felt to be some real downward pressure on the stock. It's been a 15% haircut in just 5 days, helped along by a midweek note out of RBC stating that Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) poor earnings would be a negative for Mylan.

A lot of the pressure over the last week was helped along by TEVA posting less than stellar results which helped take most of the specialty pharma and generic pharma companies into a tailspin over the last few days, as you can see from the chart below.

But we think now is as good a time as ever to remind investors that MYL is a very different company than traditional generic companies like TEVA and specialty pharmaceutical companies like Valeant (VRX). For one, MYL has a significantly diverse product line that encompasses thousands of generics both domestically and internationally, making the company's cash flow relatively safe and risk adverse.



Unlike other specialty pharmaceutical companies, there isn't just one or two drugs to do the heavy lifting for MYL in terms of cash flow. We believe this to be one of MYL's greatest strengths.



We think that the company sold off unjustly on the TEVA news as TEVA's misfortune is actually more likely to be a positive for MYL than a detriment. Nonetheless, the market has done what it has always done over the last two years, which is lump together all drug companies with debt and pound their valuation into stone on fears of some profound interruption in the cash flow stream going forward (which would cause the debt to cripple the equity).

Another reason the market has been skeptical of specialty pharmaceutical companies because the quality of earnings has sometimes been called into question, especially after VRX imploded basically due to much of the company's reported non-GAAP earnings turning out to be nothing more than giant empty creampuffs.

With MYL, the situation is extremely different. The company has generated real robust and consistent free cash flow that only looks like it will continue to grow moving forward. The chart below shows the cash generation power of MYL.

Given that it's earnings are cash flush, MYL is far more deserving to be valued based on its earnings than a company like Valeant. Therefore, when we look at other specialty companies trading at between 3X and 8X earnings we can understand it. But, to see a company like MYL trade at just 6X estimates, we believe it represents value in the purest form.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)



The leverage remains the one main risk for MYL that is worth noting. The company's recent acquisition of MEDA has left it with a significant amount of debt that totals $14.96 billion. If the company can handle siphoning off free cash to pay down the debt in a timely fashion, its multiple could easily double from here. If the company continues to generate earnings growth and this multiple expansion happens at the same time, the price of MYL's equity could reasonably expand more than 100%. Conservatively, if the company were to trade at 10x its low end estimate for 2017 of about $5, the stock could be around $50 easily. Aggressively, if earnings grow 5% from the high end estimate of $6 to $6.30 next year and trade at 12x eventually as leverage falls, the equity could easily be priced at $76. Here is a range of possible multiple expansion scenarios moving forward.



Part of the case previously for owning MYL is that an activist or a potential acquisition could take place. However given the leverage profile of the company we think that the case for an acquisition is off the table unless the valuation multiple continues to compress even further. At some point the company simply becomes too cheap to ignore based on its discounted cash flows, even after taking the debt into account.



Our strategy for MYL is going to be to add on Monday when the market opens and then look to see how the market treats the equity heading into earnings, which are on August 9. At that point one of two things will happen. Either the stock will get a breather on a decent earnings report and we will see our buys appreciate or the stock will sell off on an earnings miss or commentary that is anything less than stellar. We are actually hoping for the latter to happen. If MYL misses, we don't expect it to be profound and the valuation compression from such a selloff would likely far overshoot the discount to the company's future cash flows. We believe this could represent an immense opportunity for even more multiple compression that would give us a possible chance to buy MYL at an extraordinarily attractive price.



Even heading into the earnings report we are confident that the stock is attractively priced based on the market misconstruing the TEVA news and its effect on MYL going forward. We continue to believe that MYL is a well diversified generic drug company with promising cash generation prospects going forward. If management could do a better job getting in tune with how and why the market is mispricing its equity as it stands today, we believe they could undertake some strategic maneuvers on the public relations front that may allow for multiple expansion in and itself, regardless of the company's operating results.



Regardless, we believe MYL represents a significant value here.