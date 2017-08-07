Attunity: A Micro Cap Buy For Patient Investors

Attunity is a micro-cap company that helps customers replicate their data in real time to optimize the corporate environment for analytical insight. The company derives its revenue from perpetual license sales, maintenance contracts, and professional services engagements. Attunity is an Israeli corporation led by Harvard MBA Shimon Alon. Prior to working at Attunity Mr. Alon built and sold a company called Precise Software to Veritas Software for over $600 million. As of this writing Attunity trades for 6.84/share, giving the company a market cap of 115.59M dollars. A patient speculator should acquire shares if they believe in the management team’s ability to duplicate its past successes.

Attunity’s main product is a software offering called Attunity Replicate. The company advertises that it can move massive datasets to and from many cloud and on-prem data environments. This claim is supported by the fact that Attunity boasts several big-name oem partners that package and resell their software. These partners include household names like Microsft, Amazon, and IBM. Typically oem orders make up only 10% – 20% of revenue with direct deals accounting for 80% - 90% of sales.

One way to confirm that Attunity Replicate works well is to check the internet for reviews. One useful website is featured customers, which aggregates customer rankings to award Attunity a 4.1 out of five star score. This is based on 389 user ratings and 76 verified reviews. A simple eyeballing of the reviews makes it clear clients are very happy with Attunity Replicate specifically. Another way to check the quality of the product is to scour industry consultants and analysts for positive comments. Along these lines it is worth noting that Gartner, a world renowned authority on IT research and advisory services recognized Attunity as a challenger in its magic quadrant analysis based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

This recognition is a milestone for a vendor as small and as under the radar as Attunity. Attunity’s core product offering is solid, their reputation with customers is stellar and they have carved out a decent niche in the data integration industry.

In an attempt to increase average selling prices Attunity has acquired several companies whose technologies they have integrated into new product lines. Results have been disappointing. In March of 2015 Attunity acquired Appfluent for 18 million dollars in cash and shares. Attunity used the technology from this acquisition to roll out a data usage profiling product called Attunity Visibility. This came only three months after Attunity announced that it was acquiring BIready for 1.375 million dollars in cash and stock. The BIready technology was developed into a datawarehouse automation product called Attunity Compose. Unfortunately these products have been met with cool reception by the market. It is important for Attunity to improve the sales of Compose and Visibility if they are going to consistently meet street expectations for quarterly revenue and profit. The management has not outlined in a satisfactory manner how they are going to do this. The main risk to this thesis is that Attunity won’t be able to broaden out their product lines and thus will be stuck doing small dollar simple replications.

It is worth noting that Attunity sells perpetual licenses, not subscription licenses, so the revenue from product sales isn’t recurring. This is problematic because it means that if even a single large deal slips out a quarter the company can report a truly ugly miss in revenue and eps. This is likely what happened In Q2 2017 when the company missed earnings by $0.14/share and revenue by $1.39M, but crucially reaffirmed revenue guidance of 62M – 65M for the year. There are signs that the company realizes they need to transition their model as the new Attunity Compose for Hive offering is being sold under the annual subscription pricing model. The combination of new subscription products and maintenance contracts will help to make quarterly revenue and eps more predictable over time. Attunity stated at a recent investment conference that 53% of its revenue comes from licenses, 41% from maintenance contracts, and 6% from consulting engagements. Attunity is a global enterprise with 65% of sales come from the Americas, 28% hailing from EMEA and 7% from APAC.

Management has made it clear that the plan for this company is to grow revenues to $100M with non-GAAP profitability of $20M then sell out for a high multiple to a bigger player in the industry. A detailed snapshot of their long-term business model goals is shown below.

The heavy lifting required is i) getting to the $100M in revenue goalpost while simultaneously ii) reducing Sales and Marketing expenses from 60% to 46% of revenue. This one line item represents pretty much all of the reduction in opex from 88% of revenue to 71% of revenue. It’s a serious challenge to grow revenue without spending huge marketing money when competing with established brands like Informatica and Oracle. Achieving this profitability goal would be very helpful in terms of obtaining a premium multiple in a deal since it would likely make the acquisition accretive for the buyer.

There are several firms that could make sense as buyers of Attunity and have history of purchasing smaller tech companies at high prices. Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) is the first such company. Amazon paid $775M in cash for Kiva Systems, $847M for Zappos, and $650M for Souq. These firms are in different industries but the transactions evidence the fact that Bezos and company will shell out when they see an opportunity they like. Amazon and Attunity already have a good relationship as Attunity Cloudbeam is sold in the AWS marketplace where it enjoys a five star rating. As AWS grows in importance for Amazon they could see fit to purchase Attunity for several hundred million dollars.

Pretty much the same exact argument could be made for Microsoft (NYSE: MSFT) acquiring Attunity. Microsoft runs an AWS competitor called Microsoft Azure. Companies need a data integration solution that can migrate their data from on-premise systems to Azure. Microsoft could buy Attunity and offer this service as a Microsoft branded product.

EMC/Dell is a real contender as well. They have a history of making targeted acquisitions and they have customers who need to move data among their various server offerings. They are probably looking to grow their software revenues to diversify away from pure hardware. The Dell owned startup Pivotal is already a big data partner with Attunity, and could want to take that to the next level. Unfortunately, with all the debt from the Dell/EMC tie up they may not have the discretionary funds to pursue speculative acquisitions.

In Summary, since Attunity’s market cap is only $115M patient speculators who believe in the management team should acquire shares in advance of a potential buyout a couple years down the line. If Attunity can achieve its goals Mr.. Alon may be able to fetch a similar price to the precise software takeout he masterminded earlier in his career. This rosy scenario will only play out if Attunity can revamp revenue growth and move towards profitability.

All Slides in this document came from a recent Attunity investor presentation.