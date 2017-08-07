Gilead: Obsolete By 2020?

Gilead (GILD) is still trading as the single cheapest name in the biotech space on a forward earnings basis. Yet, it has a high double digit return on invested capital and no debt. Can an activist step in and unlock this value?

Gilead has the miracle HIV drug line and a cure for hepatitis C. The worry, however, is that the hep C market in areas like the U.S. and Europe is limited. There are only so many potential patients. Hep C is a market that just isn’t growing all that rapidly, which is a positive. But for the HIV angle, it’s still an underappreciated opportunity for Gilead. HIV is much easier to transmit and growing much faster the hep C market. And while the hep C drugs is a cure, the HIV line is taken for life.



Still, there’s steady cash flow to be made from hep C, as Gilead is the market share leader, with top competitors like AbbVie (ABBV) and Merck (MRK) have serious side effects. Gilead has these hep C drug patents through the next decade. Hep C makes up two-thirds of the Gilead business and HIV accounts for a large portion of the rest. But Gilead's HIV business continues to grow as it rolls out new drugs. But Gilead is struggling meanwhile, using the cash it does have to buy back stock.



But times are a changin' - look deeper for the truth.

Gilead is no small player, being a near $100 billion company in the biotech space.







Gilead has scaled back buybacks and has seen the light when it comes to M&A. It hasn’t had a major deal in years. Then there’s the fact that Gilead is getting aggressive and ready to look into new classes of drugs, including cell therapies. The idea is to tap into the higher growth cancer market.



But back to deals: a lot of cheap assets are now off the market and Gilead has missed the opportunity given deal paralysis. Gilead needs to use its money, but it’d be best spent on finding early stage opportunities. This includes cancer areas or inflammation.



But don’t over-discount the HIV business. Gilead continues to iterate in this business line. That’s a big catalyst for Gilead, the fact that the market has written off the hep C and HIV businesses. Gilead will continue to be the most important provider of HIV drugs. And given that it’s a lifelong disease, it means there’s a steady flow of revenues for the company.



What many get wrong with Gilead is that it doesn’t have any ‘high’ flying drugs in the pipeline that analysts consider potential blockbusters. Instead, there’s its seemingly unspectacular programs and drugs that are game changers, but being overlooked. This includes potential development for its drugs that treat Crohn disease, NASH or rheumatoid arthritis.



Value trap fallacy!?

Gilead still trades as one of the cheapest big pharma stocks around - at 8x earnings. A deep value play with a strong return on invested capital? The big issue, however, is that Gilead has to change its ways. Plowing money into buybacks isn’t the answer. The turnaround, so to speak, could happen rather quickly. The price right now is baking in a near worst case scenario. Gilead has a lot of catch up to do, but it likely won’t be with the help of Carl Icahn. Already, the worst might be over for Gilead, as the slowdown in the hep C business is heavily baked in. After lagging the sector for over a year, Gilead is building momentum heading into the back-half of 2017.



Still, Gilead generates some $30 billion in revenues and $13.5 billion in profits, with a hefty $44 billion profit margin. Management has a strong track record and the worry of Gilead becoming obsolete is overblown. The management team is already converting over from older TDF based drugs to less toxic HIV regimens. The market is already assuming HIV become a curable disease within the next half-decade. Imagine if that doesn’t happen; that leaves a lot of potential upside for Gilead.



This will be catalyzed by an acquisition. Gilead has shown its aware that it needs a change in capital allocation - needing to move from buybacks to a buyout. Look for this before 2018. As well, there’s still plenty of value in the hep C and smaller HIV businesses, of which have been overlooked. Plus there’s that 2.7% dividend yield. Even without the other business lines, the HIV business alone makes Gilead attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.