BP: Is The Worst Over?

BP has failed to self-fund its capital expenditures and dividends, thanks in large part to payments associated with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster.

The British oil major BP Plc (BP) has performed poorly. The London-based company has been burning cash flows while its balance sheet, which was already the weakest among its peers, continues to deteriorate as it piles on additional debt. But I think the worst might be over for the oil giant. In the coming quarters, we will likely see a noticeable improvement in BP's cash flows and debt levels, which should have a positive impact on BP stock.

BP has recently released its second quarter results in which it swung to a replacement cost profit, which is equivalent to net profit, of $553 million from a loss of $2.25 billion a year earlier. Its adjusted profit before interest and taxes rose 68.2% from last year to $2.17 billion. The growth was driven by a strong performance of the company's upstream, or exploration and production, division where profits surged from just $29 million a year earlier to $710 million. The company benefited from 9.9% increase in production (or 7% increase on an adjusted basis) to 2.43 million barrels of oil equivalents per day and 17.2% increase in average realizations for liquids (including crude oil) and natural gas to $33.59 per barrel.

However, despite significantly higher profits, BP is still struggling to cover its capital expenditure and dividends with cash flows. In the second quarter, the company faced a cash flow deficit of $1.14 billion after accounting for total cash capital expenditure and dividends paid to shareholders. For the first six months of 2017, the cash flow burn was $4.4 billion.

The company ended 1Q17 with a net debt (debt net of cash reserves) of $38.6 billion which translated into a lofty net debt ratio of 28%. In 2Q17, the net debt and the leverage ratio climbed further to $39.8 billion and 28.8% respectively. The metrics were also considerably higher than the year-ago levels of $30.9 billion and 24.7% respectively. I believe this has put BP in a difficult spot. BP's leverage ratio is not only the highest among US-listed oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Chevron (CVX) but also close to the high-end of BP's target range of 20% to 30% after which it starts becoming uncomfortable.

Usually, companies that fail to self-fund the capex and dividends with internally generated cash flows rely on external sources, such as asset sales or additional borrowings, to bridge the funding gap. BP has been consistently burning cash flows. As a result, the company's debt levels have climbed. However, a closer look at BP's cash flows reveals that the situation isn't actually that bad.

Remember, BP's cash flows have been influenced heavily by cash outflows associated with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster payments. This means that there are two ways to look at BP's cash flows.

First - in unadjusted terms, BP generated $4.89 billion of net cash flows from operations, which was enough to cover total cash capital expenditure of $4.18 billion. The company actually ended the quarter with free cash flows of $709 million. Although it faced a cash flow shortfall (as mentioned earlier) since the free cash flows could not cover dividends of $1.55 billion, I think it is still an impressive feat considering that the company was operating in a weak oil price environment of less than $50 a barrel and the numbers also include the impact of oil spill related payments.

Second - in adjusted terms after excluding the impact of oil spill related payments, BP generated $6.915 billion of net cash flow from operations. This was well above the $6.03 billion spent as cash capital expenditures and dividends. This shows that BP's underlying business can raise enough cash flows to fully fund the entire capital expenditure and dividends. If it weren't for the oil spill payments, BP would have reported $881 million of excess cash flows. This should please investors.

In the coming quarters, however, the oil spill payments will likely decline substantially. In the first six months of 2017, the company has paid $4.2 billion for the accident. This implies that the company has already booked around 84% of the total payments projected for this year of between $4.5 billion and $5.5 billion in the first six months. Consequently, the associated cash outgoings may decline to just $300 million to $1.3 billion in the second half of 2017. This large drop will likely give a major boost to the company's cash flow from operations and free cash flows, on an unadjusted basis. The company faced a large cash flow deficit in the first half after accounting for capex and dividends, but the shortfall will likely decline significantly in the second half. If BP gets support from oil prices, then I think it may hit cash flow breakeven.

Also, BP's cash flows will receive support from rising oil and gas production. The company has been working on a number of major projects which are expected to fuel production growth. It has so far started up three major projects and four are expected to start up by the end of the year. The company has planned to gradually increase its production by a third in the next three years.

Meanwhile, BP's net debt will also likely decline substantially in the second half. The company has been saying that it will collect around $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion of proceeds related to the sale of some non-core assets in 2017. But the majority of the collection is expected to occur in the second half of the year. The proceeds will give a boost to the company's cash reserves, which were $23.3 billion at the end of June and have remained largely unchanged this year. As cash reserves climb, the net debt and the leverage ratio will decline.

