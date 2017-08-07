July Portfolio Update: Our Dividend Income Is Going Up, Up, Up!

I feel like I blinked and the month of July came and went. I love my students and teaching, but I would appreciate it if summer decided to slow itself down just a bit in August. Let's see how my wife and my dividend growth portfolio is performing so far in 2017.

Including dividends, our portfolio is up 8.70% since the start of the year. During that same time period, the S&P 500 is up 10.82%, including dividends. Since the start of 2015, our portfolio has climbed more than 29%. That only includes dividends paid to us, but not new money added to the account. The S&P 500 has seen a total return of 25.09% during this time period. While we have lagged behind the market somewhat this year, we’ve done better on a longer term bases. For anyone who is a regular reader of our monthly updates, you know that I care way more about our dividend income. As you’ll see later, our income continues to climb higher and higher.

Boeing (BA), which has been a top performer all year for us, takes over the top spot in our top performers list. Overall, the stock is up 55.74% from the start of the year. The aerospace and defense company reported their second-quarter earnings on July 26, and the stock gained more than 14% from the time of the earnings announcement through the end of July. That is a serious move in a short period of time. Apple (AAPL) moves into second place with a 28.5% return through the end of July. Visa’s (V) share price has climbed 27.61% in 2017, making it our third best performer year to date. Philip Morris (PM), which initially fell on the FDA’s announcement that they would push to lower the levels of nicotine in cigarettes was announced on July 28, 2017, has seen its share price climb 27.57% since the beginning of the year. The FDA’s announcement or actions won’t directly impact Philip Morris, as they don’t sell products in the U.S. MasterCard (MA) takes the final spot in our top five performers, with a gain of almost 24% year to date. Boeing, Philip Morris and MasterCard are full positions for us. Apple and Visa are one purchase away from joining these others as full positions.

Target (TGT) continues to be the largest drag on our portfolio as its share price has declined 21.54%. On a positive note, the stock has recovered 6% since last month. Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock, on the other hand, continues to decline. Shares have dropped 18.42% this year. Exxon Mobil (XOM) joins our laggard list, with decline in share price of more than 11% since the first trading day of the year. General Mills (GIS) also makes an appearance on our laggard list with a 10% drop so far in 2017. Verizon (VZ) has been one of our worst performers all year, but the stock is up more than 9% since releasing earnings on July 27. Even with this pop in share price, the stock is still down 9.33% this year. We purchase a small amount of General Mills and Exxon Mobil every month through shareowneronline.com and computershare.com, respectively. Target and Qualcomm are still in “show me” mode for us, though their yields 4%+ yields are attractive. I had hoped to purchase more of Verizon in the $44 range, but didn’t have any available funds to do so prior to their earnings report. I still have it as somewhat undervalued. We may even pull the trigger in August and finish off our position in the telco giant.

July's Investing Activity

We made several purchases in July. The first purchase was Cisco Systems (CSCO). We purchased shares of Cisco on 7/3/2017 at $31.57. At that time, F.A.S.T. Graphs had a current price to earnings multiple of 13.2. Compared to the tech company’s five year average PE of 11.9, shares were almost 10% overvalued at the time of purchase. CFRA, which used to be called S&P Capital IQ, had a one-year price target of $35, which offers us almost 11% of upside potential based on the price we paid for shares. CFRA said fair value was $32.80, which would have shares at almost 4% undervalued at the time of our purchase. Morningstar saw fair value at $33 a share, or a 6.41% discount. Averages these numbers out and we bought shares of Cisco at an average of 2.35% discount to what I consider to be fair value. I was happy to add to our Cisco shares, considering they were yielding a robust 3.67% dividend yield at the time of purchase. One more purchase of Cisco and it will be considered a full position in our portfolio.

We also traded our General Electric shares for three companies that I feel can be core holdings in our portfolio. I won’t bore you with the details of the trade, but we added Abbott Laboratories (ABT), McCormick & Company CMKC) and Southern Company (SO). You can read about why we elected to sell General Electric for these three companies by clicking here.

Current Positions

After this month’s activity, our portfolio now consists of the following 39 companies:

3M (MMM), Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie (ABBV), Aflac (AFL), Altria (MO), Apple, AT&T (T), Boeing, Chevron (CVX), Cisco, Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins (CMI), CVS Health (CVS), Disney (DIS), Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil, General Mills, Gilead Sciences (GILD), Honeywell International (HON), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lockheed Martin (LMT), MasterCard, McCormick & Company, Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), PepsiCo (PEP), Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble (PG), Qualcomm, Realty Income (O), Southern Company, Starbucks (SBUX), Target, Ventas (VTR), Verizon, V. F. Corp (VFC) and Visa.

July Dividends

As I’ve said in every update, whether our portfolio is up or down is secondary to the level of income it is providing to my wife and me. The dividend income will be what funds our retirement in a couple of decades and as long as it is going up, either through dividend raises or additional purchases, is all the really matters. July, like all but one month since I started tracking our income in 2015, saw growth in dividends received. Compared to last July, our income was up 30.68%, compared to July 2015, we received 38.78% more income and compared to July 2014, we saw a 92.37% jump in dividends received.

Through the end of July 2017, our dividend income stream is up almost 40% compared to 2016, up almost 74% compared to 2015 and up an almost 155% compared to 2014. This income gains are due to a combination of dividend raises, new funds added to shares and reinvested dividends buying additional shares.

Nine companies paid us dividends this month: Coca-Cola, Nike, Altria, Philip Morris, Realty Income, General Electric, Cisco, Disney and JPMorgan. We purchased McCormick shares past the ex-dividend date, so we did not receive that company’s dividend this month.

Conclusion

July has come and gone and our portfolio is doing fairly well. A nearly 9% gain since the beginning of the year is a fairly nice return, even if we still trail the S&P 500 by a few points. More importantly, our dividend income continues to hum along and climb ever higher. We were able to add shares of Cisco at what I consider an attractive price. We also traded General Electric for Abbott Laboratories, McCormick and Southern Company. What are your thoughts on our purchases this month?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI, CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM, MA, MMM, MO, MSFT, PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, JNJ, O, PEP, SBUX, VZ, NKE, LMT, D, COST, ABT, MKC, SO.

