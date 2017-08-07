Spin Master's 20%+ Rally: A Closer Look

The first version of this article (with more content) appeared first in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, DGI Across North America.

I started covering Spin Master Corp. [TSX:TOY](OTC:SNMSF) to my subscribers in late December 2016. Since then, the stock has appreciated ~48% -- most from last week's rally.

The Trigger For The Rally

Spin Master's outstanding Q2 report was the catalyst for the rally. Particularly, the company has been experiencing tremendous success with Hatchimals, Hatchimals Colleggtibles, and Zoomer Zupps, which helped boost the gross product sales1 in the Remote Control and Interactive Characters segment by almost 311% in the quarter, despite a decline in Air Hogs sales in the same category.

Although the Pre-School and Girls segment experienced milder gross product sales growth of 20.9% and the Boys Action and High-Tech Construction segment even experienced a gross product sales decline of 53.1%, the Remote Control and Interactive Characters segment still helped boost Spin Master's revenue and adjusted EBITDA by 54.2% and 72%, respectively, compared to Q2 2016.

Here are the gross product sales contribution from the different business segments for the first half of the year. Compared to the first half of 2016, Spin Master's revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 47.9% to US$504 million and 51% to US$74.5 million, respectively. In constant currency terms, its revenue actually increased 49.6%.

Importantly, management also raised its guidance, forecasting that gross product sales will grow organically in the mid-20% range in 2017 compared to its previous guidance of growing at a high single digit. Including Swimways, which Spin Master acquired in August 2016 (and hasn't contributed a full year yet), it expects its gross product sales growth in the low 30% range compared to 2016.

Multiple Growth Areas

Spin Master grows via a combination of innovation, development of entertainment properties, growing its sales in higher-growth markets, and strategic acquisitions.

Here's a slide from a recent presentation that summarizes how Spin Master grows.



One way Spin Master innovates is by sourcing ~3,000 ideas annually from ~200 global inventors and commercializing 30-50 products, typically paying royalties of 3-5% of net sales.

Spin Master also has five research and development ("R&D") centres, strategically located in Toronto, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, China, and Tokyo. One of its biggest innovation-led success, Hatchimals, was developed internally through its global R&D team and was enhanced by its inventor network.

The interactive robotics toy was so popular that the company had trouble keeping up with the demands for the 2016 holidays. And it also led to as much as a 12% share price drawdown in two days when some customers complained about malfunctions in the toy. The Hatchi-malfunctions proved to be a temporary issue. Since then, the stock has appreciated ~43%.

Spin Master knows how to capitalize on its success. In May, it launched an extension of Hatchimals, Hatchimals Colleggtibles, which has been selling out globally, helping make Q2 exceptionally strong.

Expansion into China

Spin Master has arrived in China, which is the second-largest toy market in the world. Spin Master is expanding its core brands, including Hatchimals and Paw Patrol throughout China. The company's products are now available at online retailers, such as Tmall.com (which belongs to Alibaba (BABA)) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and across department store chains throughout the country, including 137 Toys "R" Us stores.

Spin Master generates ~32.5% of its sales outside of North America, whereas ~70% of the toy market is international. Management intends to increase its international sales to 40% over time. And entering into China is a big milestone.

Growing By Acquisitions

Although Spin Master is a young public company that only had its IPO in 2015, it was actually founded in 1994. Making acquisitions in the fragmented industry has been a part of its strategy. From 1994 to pre-IPO, it had acquired 10 companies.

Spin Master's latest acquisition of specific assets from Aerobie in late July marks its seventh acquisition post-IPO. Aerobie was founded by Alan Adler, an engineer and part-time Stanford University teacher who had an interest in aerodynamics and toy invention. His company focused on creating better flying toys. The Aerobie assets will add diversity to Spin Master's Outdoor segment.

Partnership

In late July, Spin Master signed a 10-year licensing partnership with Feld Entertainment Inc., which starts in 2019. Spin Master will develop toys for Monster Jam, which "produces over 400 events each year across five continents to millions of families in attendance. Its broadcasts of live events reach millions on the FOX Sports family of networks in addition to their digital reach."

The Monster Jam franchise already includes a wide range of toys and products featuring well known, intellectual property including Grave Digger, Max-D, Megalodon, Monster Mutt, and El Toro Loco.

Profitability

In its short public history, Spin Master has been generating decent returns on its assets and making accretive acquisitions, while maintaining reasonable financial leverage of 2-2.5.

The children's entertainment company had returns on assets ("ROA") of 11.7% to 18.3% and returns on equity ("ROE") of 38.8% to 131.8%. The company's trailing-12-month ("TTM") ROA and ROE are 18.3% and 38.8%, respectively.

Its operating margin has oscillated between 9% and 13.2% so far. Its TTM operating margin is 12.8%.

Valuation

At the closing price of ~C$47.50 per share, Spin Master trades at a forward multiple of ~22.4. Two analysts estimate the business will grow its earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of 17.5%. So, the shares remain attractive for its long-term growth potential.

The co-founders of Spin Master continue to lead the company. They include Anton Rabie, as Chair and Co-CEO, Ronnen Harary, as Co-CEO, and Ben Varadi, as Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Creative Officer.

Ben J. Gadbois serves as Director, Global President & COO. Prior to joining Spin Master in 2012, he was with Newell Brands (NWL) for 13 years with his most recent role being the Global President of the Markers, Highlighters, Art and Office Essentials business.

Mark L. Segal is Executive Vice President and CFO. He was the CFO of Spin Master from 2001 to 2011 and rejoined the company in 2015.

A Long-Term Award Winning Company

Spin Master knows what today's children want.

Since 2000, Spin Master has received 83 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 25 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. - Company website

This year Hatchimals won the 2017 Innovative Toy of the Year award at the North American International Toy Fair in New York City after it won three prestigious UK Toy of the Year Awards: Toy of the Year 2017 for Hatchimals, and two awards (Licensed Toy of the Year and Preschool Toy of the Year) for PAW Patrol – the global preschool phenomenon.

Investor Takeaway

Spin Master has an excellent management team, and it looks like it'll continue on its growth path via the expansion into China, its innovation, and its accretive acquisitions. Barring a market correction, I believe Spin Master shares will head steadily higher over time.

1 Gross Product Sales represent sales of the Company's products to customers, excluding the impact of marketing, incentive and Sales Allowance adjustments. Changes in Gross Product Sales are discussed because Spin Master believes Gross Product Sales (compared to revenue) is more meaningful when comparing its product category and geographical segment results to highlight trends in the business. Source: Company materials

