Associated Banc-Corp: Buy On Merger News?

It has been nearly a year since I’ve owned a bank stock – the sector’s massive rally since the election has been hard to buy into – but I’ve kept a look out nonetheless. I think retail and institutional buying into the sector overall has been a bit premature (see the recent drop in yields and flattening of the yield curve), but the medium-term macroeconomic outlook looks solid. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) crossed my radar, and there is a lot to like after some digging: extremely clean balance sheet, a very high-quality loan portfolio, and an acquisition right around the corner that should quickly be accretive once it passes regulatory scrutiny. But like always, the question is whether the price is right, and I think you can make a solid case for some upside at this regional banking player.

Business Overview

Associated Banc-Corp is the largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, with more than two hundred banking branches located primarily through Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as a small but growing presence in Minnesota. The ompany holds the number three deposit market share rank in its core area, as well as the same ranking in the key Milwaukee market.Despite the negative press associated with the region, given its heavy manufacturing and trade-based economy, both Wisconsin and Minnesota have unemployment rates well below the national average, as well as stronger household income and more credit-worthy borrowers on average. There are some issues in the Midwest, however. Population growth has slowed to a crawl, and is barely above replacement rates (0.3% in 2016). This is well below the national average, and it could put a damper on loan growth, particularly within the residential mortgage space (more on this later).

Still, there are more positives than negatives in my opinion. Aside from some minor issues related to its oil and gas portfolio, net charge-offs are incredibly low; in fact, non-existent over the last twelve months. Even within oil and gas, trends are improving given the much-improved commodity pricing environment. Total loans outstanding stood at $601M in oil and gas at the end of Q2 2017, or just 3% of the total loan portfolio., Associated Banc-Corp has limited its new business in the sector ($240M outstanding, or 1% of new total loans), and since a large chunk of outstanding commitments have been made since the downturn, credit quality focus has been higher (less risk). Further, most of the oil and gas loans are exposed to quality regions with low breakeven prices (Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, and Permian make up 40% of loans). Current loan loss allowance that is set aside is 5.4% of total credit outstanding, which appears in-line with peers and a safe margin given disclosed borrower metrics.

Acquisition of BankMutual

Along with the Q2 earnings announcement, Associated Banc-Corp also released the news that the company had reached an agreement to acquire Bank Mutual (BKMU) in an all-stock transaction (0.422 shares of ASB common stock for each share of BKMU). Price per share works out to approximately $10.38/share, or $482M. This was just a 12.2% premium to BankMutual’s closing price the day prior, with a price/tangible book value multiple of 1.6x. Overall, there is a lot to like here. From a synergy standpoint, Associated Banc-Corp believes it can lop off of nearly half of the company’s non-interest expense given the high levels of redundancy present, not just within back office operations but also within the bank branches themselves; half of all BankMutual branches are located within one mile of an Associated Banc-Corp location. While this is expected to be moderately dilutive to tangible book value per share at close, payback period will be quick (2019, assuming a Q1 2018 close), with an estimated internal rate of return in the high teens.

BankMutual, like Asociated Banc-Corp, has a large presence throughout Wisconsin, and despite its relatively small size ($2B in loans at the end of Q2), it is a well-run bank in its own right. By and large, BankMutual focuses on commercial customers, the very area that Associated Banc-Corp needs help in. Cost of deposits is much lower (0.40% versus 0.51%) due to greater exposure to time deposits, and yield on loans is 30bps higher due to a much heavier weight in commercial real estate loans. This gap would have only widened with time, given the greater weight of variable loans held within the BankMutual portfolio. Despite the heavier exposure, asset quality remains high. Like with Associated Banc-Corp, net charge-offs are non-existent and non-performing assets make up just a tiny fraction (0.33%) of the overall balance sheet. Overall, this is a highly attractive deal at (in my opinion) a great price, that should quickly pay dividends.

Financials, Valuation

Q2 2017, despite usually being a seasonally weak quarter for banks, showed some considerable strength at Associated Banc-Corp. Net interest income was up 5.5%, and net interest margin showed some minor expansion in what was a tough quarter for bank reporting. On the cost side, continued expense declines drove improved efficiency, which drove a 16% increase in earnings per share y/y. Average loans on the balance sheet grew $449M to $20.5B, aided by the company’s on-balance sheet mortgage retention policy, which has seen the company retain more of the quality loans it is funding versus selling. Commercial and business loans were up 2% sequentially, driven primarily by mortgage warehousing as well as strong demand in the power and utilities space. This all fits in with company guidance of mid-to-high single digit loan growth, as well as pushing for continued net interest margin improvement. If the company can continue to keep expenses managed as they have been (1% higher y/y), then there should be no issues posting a strong year in 2017.

Wall Street is looking for $1.43/share in earnings this year, up 13.5%. That should be an easy hurdle, and the company has a history of mildly beating earnings expectations. I model out to $1.48/share, which is good enough to have the company trading at 15.8x my estimate at current share prices. Associated Banc-Corp spent near the entirety of the mid 2013 to 2016 period trading between 15 and 17x trailing estimates, so this appears like a fair valuation. With expectations for 10% growth in 2018 (after some mild EPS dilution from the closing of the BankMutual deal) and an even better year in 2019 as the BankMutual transaction begins to really pay off (full implementation of cost savings, accretion to earnings), I think the case can easily be made for 15% annual returns through 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.