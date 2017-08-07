35 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs Led By Barnes & Noble Gains For August

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five projected 31.65% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

'Safer' dividend consumer cyclical dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, and dividend-growth, as of 8/1/17. Negative annual returns eliminated 28 of 86 Consumer Cyclical big yield dogs.

35 of 86 top yield Consumer Cyclical dividends were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend their yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs Could Net 6% to 40% Gains By August, 2018

Six of the ten top 'safer' Consumer Cyclical dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as also being among the Top ten yielders for the coming year based dog metrics. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for July/August, proved 60% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Barnes & Noble (BKS) netted $401.38 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 137% more than the market as a whole.

Brinker International (EAT) netted $245.37 based on target estimates from eighteen brokers plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $173.46 based on mean target price estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) netted $163.59, based on dividends plus guesses from seventeen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) netted $139.72 based on dividends plus target price estimates from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) netted $119.42 based on 1yr price targets from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% more than the market as a whole.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) netted $110.80 based on target price estimates from ninteen analysts, plus projected dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) netted $85.02 based on target pricing from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% opposite the market as a whole

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) netted $81.09 per estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $61.54 based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 15.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Cyclical dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical June Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here August 1 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for thirty-five of eighty-six stocks from the Consumer Cyclical sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

18 Industries Were Represented By 35 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Of twenty-eight industries making up the Consumer Cyclical sector, the 35 'safer' stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented eighteen.

The industry representation broke out as follows: Media -Diversified (2); Specialty Retail (5); Department Stores (4); Resorts & Casinos (3); Apparel Stores (4); Home Furnishings (3); Luxury Goods (3); Advertising Agencies (1); Packaging & Containers (2); Leisure (1); Lodging (1); Rubber & Plastics (1); Residential Construction (1); Publishing (1); Restaurants (1); Auto Manufacturers (1); Gambling (1).

Top ten "safer" basic materials dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin August 1 represented the first six industries on the list above.

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Cyclical stocks culled from the above list of 86. Below is the list of 35 resulting from the "safety" check denoting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong reason for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a sterling financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Estimated (11) A 4.67% 1 yr. Average Upside and (12) A 9.5% Net Gain From Top 30 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs

Dogs on the 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 1, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 3.7% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten July/August Consumer Cyclical "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 4.2% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered More Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical firms with the biggest yields August 1 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs, To Deliver (13) 14.53% VS. (14) 11.04% Net Gains from All Ten by July/August 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Cyclical pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 31.65% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclicals dog, Barnes & Noble (BKS) showed the best net gain of 40.14% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five 'safer' dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of August 1 were: SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTCPK:SKYZF); Pier 1 Imports (PIR); GWA Group (OTCPK:GWAXY); Barnes & Noble (BKS); Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), with prices ranging from $3.08 to $10.95.

Higher priced five 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of August 1 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Tailored Brands (TLRD); Harvey Norman Holdings (OTCPK:HNORY); Macy's (M); Kohl's (KSS), with prices ranging from $11.01 to $41.56.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock research process. These were not recommendations.

