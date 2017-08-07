Altria: What's The Dividend Raise?

There are three things I look for every August: the air conditioner switch, a good bowl of ice cream, and a dividend raise from Altria (NYSE:MO). The cigarette giant has been an investor favorite with its growing dividend, with the payout's recent raise history being seen in the chart below. Today, I'd like to take a look at the company's prospects for a dividend raise this year.

(Source: Altria dividend information page)

Over the last six years, the dividend increases have ranged from 7.3% to 9.1%, with the straight average being about 8.2%. The company's dividend policy is to pay out approximately 80% of adjusted EPS, and at the Q2 report, management reiterated its guidance for $3.26 to $3.32, or an increase of 7.5% to 9.5%. Using the target, the next dividend should get the annual payout over $2.60 per share.

Over the past year, the balance sheet hasn't changed too much in terms of cash and debt. The major change is the investment in SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY) has been converted to AB InBev (NYSE:BUD), which has increased stockholders' equity by about $9 billion. Altria has enough cash flow to cover the dividend, and operating cash flow actually is up so far this year over last primarily due to dividend payments from the AB InBev holding.

The company also should be in a better financial position over the next two years, thanks to some potential debt refinancing. As the table below shows, Altria currently has over $2 billion of debt due in the next two years, but it is high interest rate debt, both issues over 9%. As a point of reference, Altria's last 10-year debt, issued in September 2016, was $500 million at 2.625%. Even though rates have risen, a full refinancing could get these down about 500 basis points, which would save the company $100 million a year in pre-tax interest.

(Source: Altria fixed income page)

Recently, shares of Altria tumbled to a new 52-week low, $60.01 before rebounding more than $5, after the FDA announced a new plan to cut nicotine levels in tobacco wares. This news obviously isn't a good headline for Altria, but it will likely be years before anything real happens. Meanwhile, the company is still in the process of building out a reduced risk product portfolio, and also has a wine business. At this point, I think the FDA news has been properly digested, meaning shares at this lower level reflect this risk moving forward.

I bring up the fall in the stock for two reasons. First, it has sent the annual dividend yield up from 3.14% at the stock's 52-week high to 3.72% as of Friday's close. The board could take that into consideration for this year's raise. However, I'm more concerned with the stock's drop in relation to this news announced along with earnings from the release above:

As of June 30, 2017, Altria had approximately $335 million remaining in the share repurchase program. In July, Altria's Board authorized a $1 billion expansion to the program. Altria expects to complete the expanded $4 billion share repurchase program by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Since Altria's shares have not been this low in some time, could the board decide on a lower dividend raise than some might expect in order to funnel a little more cash towards the buyback? I'm not suggesting a token small raise, but if you think about the adjusted earnings growth range, maybe the board goes closer to 7.5% than 9.5%? With Altria's shares currently being about 10% below the average analyst price target, some may argue this is a very good opportunity to execute the buyback.

With all of this being said, I've put together the following table to preview what a dividend raise could look like for Altria. This shows potential percentage increases, what the new annual total would be, and the associated annual yield. The yellow range is where I think the new dividend will land, and that encompasses the adjusted earnings per share growth forecast.

*As of Friday's close.

In the end, we should be getting a dividend raise from Altria in a couple of weeks. With a potential raise being tied to the adjusted earnings per share growth forecast, a raise in the high single digits seems quite possible. However, I do wonder if the board will be a little conservative, deciding to use more money for the buyback with shares lower after the FDA news. Remember, each penny of a dividend is about $76 million a year in dividend payments. At current prices, a raise in my projected range would put the annual yield back over 4.00%, making Altria a much better investment currently than many fixed income investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.