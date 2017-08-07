American Outdoor Brands Shoots Downwards

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) experienced a sell-off Friday of over 6%, putting its year-to-date performance at -6.59%, adding to even worse losses when looking back for a full year.

AOBC data by YCharts

It appears the majority of the selling is in sympathy to the ugly results posted by its competitor Sturm, Ruger (RGR). I'd like to take a look and see if there's some value in its depressed shares.

The business

AOBC, or formerly Smith & Wesson Holdings, is attempting to diversify outside of just firearms. Its acquisition spree over the last few years has added more diversity to its portfolio, including hunting, camping, and survival equipment to its repertoire. The company appears to take its shift away from just its namesake brand seriously, resulting in its more broad name change. It's even selling extendable tree saws. This also allows it to expand its iconic S&W brand into the accessories market, and vertically integrate parts of its business.

Despite this shift, the firm still relies on firearms heavily, which accounted for 81.5% of its sales in fiscal 2017. The majority of firearm-related sales still comes from handguns, which accounted for roughly 61.6% of all sales, although this was a decrease from 2016, where handguns accounted for 67.1% of overall sales. They were 71.7% of revenues in fiscal 2015, so handgun sales are trending down in the company's overall product mix.

This could be a good thing, as it seems handguns tend to be easier targets for regulators. California, for instance, requires new pistols to include microstamping mechanism technology. AOBC explains in its 10-K that no commercially produced firearm has utilized this microstamping process, and that it's unfeasible, saying that "...we will not sell into California any pistol that is subject to the microstamping requirement." If more States start cracking down, this could be a problem.

Long guns (excluding shotguns) has increased its position in the firm's top line, expanding to 19.9% of overall sales in 2017, up from 17.7% and 16.3% in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Long guns are also regulated, however. California, for instance, requires ten round clips (versus thirty) for rifles such as the AR15, but this is a far cry from requiring manufacturers to institute entirely new technology that is able to etch or imprint, on two separate places, a microstamp that identifies the make, model, and serial number of a pistol onto each cartridge that's fired.

The Other Products segment shrunk to 4.1% of sales in fiscal 2017, from 5.4% in 2016 and 8.2% of sales in fiscal 2015. American Outdoor Brands holds about 19.6% share of the handgun market, and 10% of the long guns market, and through its dominant position has been able to ride the lucrative trend of 11% compound annualized growth in units attributable to the US firearm manufacturing industry from 2010-2015.

Stellar capital allocation in fiscal 2017

AOBC's capital allocation skills are impressive, especially in recent years. I created the below chart in Excel using data from the 10-K.

I highly doubt that the firm is blessed with a negative cost of equity, so I decided to run the numbers on a range of adjusted costs for its equity, holding the cost of debt constant.

Even if AOBC's cost of equity were as high as 15%, it's still likely that it's earning wide economic profits - with return on invested capital that's double its overall weighted average cost of capital.

American Outdoor Brands also utilizes off-balance sheet financing in the form of noncancelable operating leases, so I decided to capitalize them and insert them into the capital structure. To accomplish this, I first discounted the leases at the firm's pretax cost of debt.

With an estimated present value for the leases in hand, I inserted them into the overall capital structure, resulting in a slight increase in the firm's debt-to-equity ratio.

Next, I adjusted the firm's operating profit, or EBIT, to account for the leases.

Taking taxes into account, I calculated the company's adjusted net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT, and divided it by the adjusted capital base.

Accounting for AOBC's operating leases shaves off a few percentage points from its ROIC, but it still remains comfortably above its WACC, which leads me to believe that the firm earned very impressive excess profits in fiscal 2017.

Singling out the equity slice

As an equity holder, the capital allocation ratios look even better. To analyze the company's return on equity, I built the below DuPont analysis to get a better glimpse into what's driving it.

The company's operating margins continued to expand in 2017, while leverage continued to drift moderately lower. Are we close to hitting peak margins?

AOBC Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

This is hard to say, but margins are a large underlying driver of the firm's increasing profitability. It's something to watch closely going forward for potential investors and current ones, too.

Times are changing

Everyone seems to have Amazon (AMZN) in their mouth these days, but firearms are resistant to any pressures from it so far. Direct-to-consumer isn't an option for firearm sales, so the company's only form of e-commerce comes from websites that advertise firearms and then deliver them to licensed firearm retailers close to the consumer for a small fee.

I think the biggest underlying issue with AOBC's retail involvement comes from the threat of Amazon disrupting the sporting goods stores that sell its products. I personally don't see this as much of a threat, but companies like Sports Authority have recently closed their doors. The company gives "payment terms to most customers ranging from 30 to 90 days and do[es] not generally require collateral."

While none of AOBC's customers exceed 10% of sales, it does have one large customer that accounts for roughly 17.5% of its accounts receivables. This customer is not named, but if it had credit issues, these could potentially spill over to AOBC as it tries to collect what it's owed. If the retail industry continues to consolidate, I think this could also be a longer term issue that could affect the firm's pricing power if it's forced to rely on less (and larger) companies (that would in theory have better bargaining power over it) to sell its products, but these concerns aren't very worrying as of now.

The company also has issues (including in fiscal 2017) with capacity constraints for some of its more popular products from time-to-time. It produces the majority of its firearm products in its Springfield, Massachusetts manufacturing facility, and relies on outsourced, third-party manufacturing, especially when increases in demand occur. There is some risk in this, therefore.

Conclusion

AOBC shares took a beating Friday and now trade at roughly 12.15 to 13.87 times management's expected fiscal 2018 earnings-per-share. That's pretty close to the five year average, and the median for the last 13 years, so I don't think we're looking at a screaming bargain here. Margins (and as a result ROIC and ROE) are also much higher than they were at the beginning of the decade, but I'm not 100% whether this is a permanent thing or a cyclical thing. I'm approaching shares with a wait-and-see approach, therefore, until it reports its first quarter results - likely some time around the end of this month or early September.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page by the author's name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.