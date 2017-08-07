Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Neurocrine Biosciences

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a post-earnings look at Neurocrine Biosciences are below.

The biotech sector has slid some four percent over the past two weeks but is still above long term resistance levels.

The biotech sector continued on its recent path of weakness last week and the main biotech indices are down some four percent in the past two weekly trading sessions. The indices are a like amount above firm resistance levels they finally broached decisively in June after 18 months of being in place. As long as that floor holds, I think this will continue to a minor correction.

One factor behind the recent decline has sentiment on the generic drug space has turned dismal (see below). In addition, M&A activity remains dead and pretty much only consists of rumors (other see below) rather than actual deals. Until that changes, I think the sector will remain range bound around current levels.

Generic drug makers came under considerable pressure towards the end of the week. The sub sector of the market dropped Wednesday after drug distributor Cardinal Health warned about generic price deflation during its fiscal Q4 conference call. It took another hit after the biggest name in the sector, Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) posted very disappointing results. The company missed both on the top and bottom lines, took a significant impairment charge, reduced guidance and cut its quarterly dividend payment sharply to boot. Teva's actions almost had a 'kitchen sink' feel to them in front of hopefully a management change.

The PDUFA date for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B got moved back three months to November 10th. This will provide time for a labeling decision and a design for a post marketing study of the drug. Dynavax shareholders took the news in stride as they should. After a five year journey, the vaccine is heading to approval after the biologic's Ad Comm Panel overwhelming recommended to greenlight it with 12 yes votes, 1 no and 3 abstentions. A solid design and commitment of a post marketing study should alleviate any remaining minor concerns on the compound.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) was up nearly 10% in trading on Friday on rumors that Gilead Sciences (GILD), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and possibly other large drug concerns were kicking the tires for a possible acquisition. The pulmonary arterial hypertension concern has several products on the market and did just under $450 million in sales last quarter. Any takeout would probably be in the $7 to $9 billion range. I personally don't see Gilead doing this as it is a bit over its target acquisition range and management seems to be more focused on trying to find a purchase in the oncology space.

Not surprisingly given its recent good news, analysts are warming up to Dynavax Technologies. JP Morgan, RBC Capital, William Blair and Cowen & Co. all reiterated Buy ratings with price targets between $26 and $30. Blair's analyst added this color within her $30 price target and Buy rating:

Dynavax intends to launch Heplisav in early 2018 on its own or with a commercial partner. We have revised our model to 1) reflect out-licensing of Heplisav; and 2) increase the probability for Heplisav to reach the market in the United States from 70% to 95%. As a result, we increase our fair value estimate for Dynavax shares from $17 to $30; importantly, our fair value estimate only values Heplisav and does not yet include valuation of Dynavax’s oncology business.”

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) has been a strong performer since we did a positive Spotlight feature on the name back in September of last year. The concern received plenty of attention from analysts late last week as well. Cowen & Co., Canaccord Genuity and Needham all reissued Buy ratings on Thursday and Friday. Price targets were in a $95 to $100 range. H.C. Wainwright did have a contrarian take on Friday with a Hold rating and $86 price target. It should be noted that Wainwright's analyst did raise his price target $10 a share from his previous Hold rating. Optimists won out on Friday as the shares advance more than seven percent on the day.

Analysts were also mixed on Acceleron Pharmaceuticals (XLRN), another name we gave a 'thumbs up" to in May after its shares had a decent pullback. Its stock too was up over seven percent on Friday after Credit Suisse and Citigroup reissued Buy ratings with $35 and $44 price targets respectfully. Going in the other direction Friday was Oppenheimer which reiterated a Hold rating on the shares. Citi's analyst, who raised her price target from $36 to $44, had this to say about her outlook on the company:

The Luspatercept expansion continues with another Phase 3 trial planned for early 2018 and she expects to see MRI-based muscle weight/ strength data at 150mg dosing by year-end 2017.

Furthermore, she believes muscle could be the next big catalyst for Acceleron.

It has been almost six months since I last did a 'deep dive' on mid-cap concern Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). The stock has moved up from just over $40.00 a share to just south of $55.00 over that time frame. We will revisit Neurocrine as our Spotlight feature today.

The company just delivered its first quarterly earnings report since is primary drug candidate Ingrezza was approved as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia in mid-April. Results were more than solid and beat revenue expectations. Ingrezza posted sales of just over $6 million which was substantially above the consensus and quite strong for a new launch in a less than full quarter since approval.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company raised some $450 million via a secondary offering soon after Ingrezza was approved. At the end of the second quarter, its cash balance stood right around $750 million, so funding is not a concern. BMO Capital, H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer all reiterated Buy ratings on NBIX late in the week with price targets in a broad range of $70 to $130 a share. Oppenheimer which has the lowest price targets of those proffered this week had this to say about this week's quarterly results:

NBIX reported 2Q17 results and updated investors on progress with an impressive Ingrezza tardive dyskinesia {TD} launch. The company reported 2Q EPS of ($0.68), in line with our estimate and consensus and finished the quarter with $739.6M in cash and investments. We see mgmt’s comment that INGREZZA performance is driven by patient demand and not warehousing or rollover from trials and a reference to solid ongoing performance in July as evidence of a strong launch. We also see new catalysts on the horizon for INGREZZA in TS, opicapone, and elagolix. We update our model to reflect flow-through of actuals, resulting in minor changes to our earnings estimates.”

Outlook:

It was solid first look at the progress of the Ingrezza rollout this week. Analysts obviously like the results. In addition, AbbVie is on track to submit the NDA to the FDA for elagolix in endometriosis during the third quarter of 2017. This would trigger a $30 million milestone payment to Neurocrine as a partner in a collaboration deal to develop this drug. Along with future milestone payouts and royalties, this could be an important second revenue stream for Neurocrine outside of Ingrezza.

My long thesis remains intact on Neurocrine Biosciences. I plan to continue to hold it as a longer term investment. A post-earnings rally took the shares up 10% to just under $55.00 a share on Friday. This has been a solid resistance level for two years now. Hopefully the combination of solid quarterly results and positive analyst commentary will allow NBIX to break through this ceiling in coming weeks.

