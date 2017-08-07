The USO May Be Headed Higher, But Enhanced Completions In Midland Show A Disturbing Trend

The Midland core continues to be one of the best areas in the US, and this is why operators like PXD are hedging below $50/bbl.

West Texas Intermediate has seen a sharp uplift in price. This has been due to recent moves by the Saudis and geopolitical issues in Venezuela. Sanctions may be on the way, but bigger issues are brewing. We are beginning to see the EIA decrease estimates on US production. This has been on of the biggest issues with surprise crude inventory draws. This has occurred during the release of substantial volumes of crude from the SPR. It is possible OPEC will continue to increase production, which could pressure world oil markets even with US draws. The recent pop in oil prices brought West Texas Intermediate above $50/bbl for a short period of time. The US Oil ETF (USO) has also popped above $10.

Source: Investing.com

The USO may push and retest 52-week highs before year end. OPEC would need to continue its current production levels, but more importantly countries like Nigeria and Libya cannot continue to increase production. The situation in Venezuela is more complicated. Sanctions on specific individuals will not effect the market much, as a more specific course may be needed. We don't think the US will sanction all imports of heavy crude due to its effect on the US and Venezuelan people. Given the state of the economy in Venezuela, it may matter more to the US refining industry. Sanctions on transactions in US dollars would hurt CITGO more, or decreasing sales of US condensate to that country could also pressure prices. The situation is complicated, and currently there is little priced in. Either way, world oil inventories continue to decrease, and this should push the USO higher.

The effect of better unconventional well design on oil prices is a bigger factor. US shale continues to set the marginal cost of production. While this has continued lower, current prices are too low. Production per foot continues to grow, outpacing increased costs. Operators continue to move to enhanced completions. Economics are the motivation, and this is why operators plan to do the majority of locations in this manner. We pulled the data on wells over several plays to provide an idea of well economics at $50 oil. Permian economics are very good, but there is a relatively large difference in wells across the basin and just the core. Our analysis of the Midland Basin produced 491 enhanced completions since October of 2015. This compares to 424 in the Eagle Ford. When we broke down the Midland Basin into the core, the number of locations decreased to 101.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Four locations produced more than 150 KBO in four months or less. Two locations breeched 200 KBO in under 6 months. One well produced over 300 KBO in eight months.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Almost three-fourths of the locations were completed by Pioneer (PXD). Chevron (CVX), and Exxon (XOM) also have completions in the core.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The 101 locations model to 285,786 BO in the first 17 months of well life. Using $50 oil and $3 natural gas, a net of over $2 million is produced. This is a large improvement over the play as a whole.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The Midland core produces some of the best results in the US. While the returns are not fantastic at a year and a half, it is much better than one would expect. It is also much better when compared to more archaic well design. The Midland core can produce well at $50 oil (results do not include NGLs). While these results are very good, and it looks like oil prices will remain low, we continue to see improvement. Operators continue to increase the number of locations using better design, which should continue to decrease the time to payback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO, PXD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article. There might be a delay between upcoming articles because we are working on securing investments for Hartstreet LLC.