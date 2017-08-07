Boeing Dominates

Airbus gave a big order announcement a separate stage in July, which would normally have been announced during the air show.

The Paris Air Show took place from the 19th of June until the 25th of June and the first four days have been used to announce orders. In the days after, I have been splitting and verifying the data, and if we include everything, we get a total of 1,483 orders, customer reveals, options, and conversions valued $137.9B at list prices. After discounts, the market value of all these orders is likely closer to $63-69B for Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), ATR, and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF). There are a lot of splits that can be made, and in this article, I want to focus on how the two biggest jet makers performed relative to each other.

Source: www.seattletimes.com

General overview

Before I start splitting the data, it is important to understand that this article is not going to be the sum of the 'sub-articles' that I wrote to cover the daily order news during the show. The reason for this is that some orders were hidden in wrap-up press releases, while for some orders, the type of order needed to be changed. The conversions have also been valued on their added value from sizing up the order, instead of the full aircraft catalog value. So, that is going to be quite a substantial difference. In the order and commitment tallies, customer reveals, 10 in total, will not be accounted for as an order or commitment nor will their value be added. The reason is that these order reveals do not materially change the order books of jet makers or add value. Type conversions for options, 15 in total, are counted in the separate tallies since they do add potential value from sizing up or down from one aircraft type to the other.

The first split we make is by taking out the customer reveals, which add no value, and have a day-by-day look:

Figure 1: Orders and commitments by day (Source: www.AeroAnalysis.net)

Airbus accumulated 351 orders and commitments with a value of $39.1B.

Firm versus order intentions

We can split this overview even further by making a distinction between firm and intention letters:

Figure 2: Orders and commitments by day split by order status (Source:AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that roughly 40% of the orders are firm orders, while 60% of the announcements can be considered ‘hot leads’ for Airbus and that gives a bit of insight in what business Airbus could secure in the near future. The firm orders can be valued at $15.2B, while the order intentions can be valued at $23.9B.

One thing that skews a bit is conversion news. Airbus did not have as many conversions as Boeing, so the impact of conversions is quite small. The conversions do increase the value a bit from sizing up. If we compensate for conversion, things change a bit. Order intentions drop from 217 to 202, while firm orders remain the same, totaling 336 versus 351.

The next split we can make is the split between new business, options and option conversions. What we then see is that there were 134 firm orders and leads for 217 units to be added to the order book in the near future.

Values in $ billions

In terms of value, the first row of the table is what Airbus can reasonably expect to add to the order book within now and a year, which would $76B plus the added value of the conversions.

Values in $ billions

Beforehand analysts were expecting quite a tranquil Paris Air Show, so almost $40B in sales is quite impressive.

Conversions excluded, lessors accounted for $20.1B of the order value while airlines signed agreements worth $18.75B. So, the split between lessors and airlines was roughly 50:50 with strong interest in Airbus aircraft coming from Iranian operators.

Aircraft type

Figure 3: Orders and commitments by aircraft type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

One could say this year’s air show was a difficult one for Airbus securing cumulating 326 orders and commitments for narrow body orders, 10 orders and commitments for the Airbus A330 family, but no orders for its Airbus A350. At the same time, one should take into account that a big order from a Chinese customer was given a separate stage. This general agreement includes the Airbus A350.

The duopoly in Paris

While Airbus secured billions worth of business on the Paris Air Show, the duopoly that it has on the aircraft market means that Airbus and Boeing will always be compared to each other. Doing this for the Paris Air Show shows that Boeing outmaneuvered Airbus in almost every aspect.

Looking at the firm orders we see that things are quite close. Boeing’s new firm orders are 20 units higher, while most of the 258-unit difference is caused by conversions and options. So Boeing, performed better when it comes to firm orders but conversions accounted for most of the difference. In terms of firm orders Boeing and Airbus might even have tied as Qatar Airways said it finalized a deal for 20 jets, but this deal was not listed by Boeing.

Values in $ billions

The dollar value also shows that Boeing’s lead during the Paris Air Show has been significant, reflecting not only bigger inflow but also a more favorable order mix.

The table above shows the intention letters signed during the air show. These letters are one step away from inking a final purchase agreement and give somewhat of an idea how much hot leads both jet makers have. What we see is that Boeing announcement a lot more leads than Airbus during the air show. This might give the impression that Airbus’ sales campaigns are a bit less successful at present.

Business that Boeing could secure soon is valued at almost $24B for Airbus and $65B for Boeing reflecting, a narrow-body focused mix for Airbus and a somewhat bigger role for the Boeing 787 in the Boeing order mix. The bigger wide body share in Boeing’s order mix is also shown in the figure below.

Figure 4: Orders and commitments by aircraft category (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that Boeing accumulated almost 65% more narrow body orders compared to Airbus, while it secured more than 5.5x the number of wide body orders.

While the firm new business for Boeing and Airbus were quite close, the dollar values and the order intentions clearly show that Boeing has had a far better Paris Air Show compared to Airbus.

Conclusion

While Airbus had a satisfactory air show, Boeing’s order inflow during the show was simply amazing. Whereas business for Airbus can be valued at roughly $39B during the air show, Boeing’s business can be valued on $93.6B excluding $6B in service agreements.

Shortly after the air show, Airbus inked a general agreement for 140 jets which is a deal we would normally have seen during the air show and would easily be the highlight of the show. Solely looking at the air show, one would be inclined to say that Airbus lost big time. Including the agreement for 140 jets signed shortly after the air show, Airbus will hardly feel like it has done bad business.

