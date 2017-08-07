DSW Inc. Is On Sale

DSW’s (DSW) stock price has been in decline since last December. We think the over 26% decline has finally brought the shares to a reasonable level for investors per the discounted cash flow model described in the valuation section below. Of course, like many retailers, DSW has felt pressure from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and challenging sales trends. The challenging sales trends were recently highlighted by athletic specialty retailer, Hibbett Sports (HIBB), with its July 29th press release in which it announced an expected sales decrease of 10% for the second quarter along with pressure on gross margin. This press release resulted in a further drop in sales for Hibbett, DSW, and other specialty retailers. The analysis that follows will discuss why we think the decline in DSW and even some of its peers is overdone.

Segments

DSW has two operating segments, DSW stores including dsw.com and the Affiliated Business Group segment. At the end of January, there were 501 DSW stores. Through the Affiliated Business Group segment, the company partners with three other retailers to build its in-store footwear business. These include shoe departments in 288 Stein Mart stores and Steinmart.com and 106 Gordmans stores along with Gordmans.com and one Frugal Fannie’s store.

The company purchases its merchandise directly from over 450 domestic and foreign vendors. Most of the domestic vendors import a large portion of their products from abroad. The top three vendors accounted for about 18% of DSW’s merchandise per the latest annual report. While they primarily purchase in-season footwear, DSW also makes opportunistic and close-out purchases to offer value to customers.

In 2016, the company launched DSW kids offering infant, toddler, and youth sizes. As a result of the successful launch, the company expects to bring DSW kids to close to 60% of the total chain in 2017. The sales segmentation has been very consistent for the last three years, with women’s footwear, men’s footwear, and accessories accounting for 69%, 22%, and 9% of sales, respectively. The company aims to offer attractive prices compared to department stores and distinguishes itself by relying less on limited time sales periods.

The company has a DSW rewards loyalty program where members earn points towards discounts on future purchases. Members also receive promotional offers. We mention this because the program has approximately 24 million members that have made at least one purchase over the last two years. In 2016, the loyalty program generated about 90% of DSW segment sales.

DSW has also been active on the acquisitions front in the last fiscal year. Ebuys, an online footwear and accessories retailer, was purchased in March of 2016. Ebuys sells products in North America, Europe, and Australia. In August of 2016, an agreement was signed with the Apparel Group as a franchise partner in the Gulf Coast region of the Middle East. This is expected to result in up to 40 DSW stores in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Oman. These stores are expected to start opening in 2017.

Valuation

This valuation will use a discounted cash flow analysis using the inputs described below. First of all, DSW’s current PE is 12.79. This is near the historical low for the company in the last five years. Within the last five years, the company has traded at a multiple as high as 22. We will use a PE ratio of 15 in our analysis. Of course, if you do not believe that a PE of 15 is a reasonable for DSW, your discounted cash flow model could arrive at a much different target buy price. The industry average PE ratio according to Reuters is 38.77. However, we find that some of its peers also trade at fairly low PE ratios currently. For example, Foot Locker (FL), Finish Line (FINL), and Genesco (GCO) have current PE ratios of 10.03, 16.83, and 7.06, respectively. The other key estimate we need for our model is the growth rate for DSW. Few analyst estimates can be found for DSW’s long-term annual growth estimate, but the average estimate by analysts is 3%. This is actually not overly pessimistic considering that while sales grew 6% annually for the last five years, earnings actually declined over the last five years. EPS was $1.61 for 2013 and $1.44 for the last 12 months. We will use the 3% annual growth estimate in our DCF model but no share buybacks will be assumed in the analysis to make it more conservative. In fact, the company has actually been repurchasing shares over the last few years. Total common shares outstanding declined from 90.77 million in 2014 to 80.18 million as of the end of January 2017. This is a share count reduction of about 11.7% over the last four years. A discount rate of 10% will be used in the calculation implying that our goal is to achieve an average return of 10% annually. The model also assumes that the dividend will increase at the same rate as earnings, 3% annually. Using these inputs, we get a target buy price of $18.85 which is slightly above the current quote of $18.85. This does not leave much room for error. However, if we consider the strong balance sheet with the company’s lack of long-term debt, the meager growth estimates used, and not accounting for share buybacks, we think it is worth initiating a position at current levels.

Growth

In 2016, DSW opened 34 stores and closed one. In 2017, the company plans to open about 15 to 17 stores and close two to four. The stores are also used to fulfill the online purchases which are showing strong growth. One key aspect we like about the company’s growth is that cash from operations has more than covered costs of ongoing operations and capital expenditures, and allowed the company to pay a nice dividend and repurchase shares. It has also made inorganic growth investments like the purchase of Ebuys and Town Shoes to serve Canadian customers. Additionally, the company says it continues to pursue opportunities for new affiliated partners like Stein Mart (SMRT) and Gordmans.

End of Period DSW Store Count 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 364 394 431 468 501

Source: Annual Report

Again, we want to highlight the strong cash flow by comparing cash flow from operations to capital expenditures.

USD in Millions Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Cash Flow from operations 259 299 197 243 213 PPE Investments -134 -86 -98 -104 -88 Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 -60 Sum 125 213 99 139 65

Source: Morningstar

Financials

One of the things we like most about DSW is its lack of long-term debt. Additionally, the current ratio is a very healthy 2.52. The total assets to total liabilities ratio as of Q1 2017 was 2.8. We are also impressed with the growth in retained earnings. The retained earnings balance has shown steady growth for the last five years. This cash flow highlighted previously is related to the steady increase in revenue over the last five years.

USD in Millions Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 TTM Revenue 2258 2369 2496 2620 2711 2721 Gross Profit 725 739 755 768 772 763 Diluted EPS 1.61 1.65 1.69 1.54 1.52 1.44

Source: Morningstar

While revenue has shown a nice upward trend, we can see part of the reason the stock has declined recently in the table above. For the trailing twelve months, revenue still shows a light increase but profitability and EPS declined as costs rose at a faster rate than revenue.

Risks

One risk related to valuation was touched on above. The target buy price derived from the DCF model does not have much of a buffer to the current price. We still think it is an attractive investment due to the conservative growth estimates along with the fact that the model did not account for share buybacks. Another well-known risk is the highly competitive nature of the retail footwear market. The company believes that its brick-and-mortar stores actually offer it a competitive advantage by working to help drive digital sales and providing a location for customers to pick up and return products ordered online.

The Affiliated Business Group segment is facing significant challenges. Gordmans filed for relief under Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March of 2017. Additionally, the contractual termination date for the supply agreement with Stein Mart is December 2017. For 2016, the ABG segment accounted for 6% of total net sales. The company listed this as a risk in its latest annual report, noting that it may not be able to reduce expenses proportionately to the reduction of net sales related to ABG.

Since we touched on the fierce competition in this section, let’s take a quick look at a comparison of financial metrics to some of DSW’s peers. We will include Caleres (CAL) in the comparison, a global footwear retailer and wholesaler with a similar market cap. Additionally, we will look at Finish Line and Foot Locker which are not really perfect companies to include in the comparison given their focus on athletic shoes and apparel. We should note that out of these three companies, we also like Foot Locker and rate it a buy at current levels.

Metrics DSW CAL FINL FL Market Cap 1.48B 1.13B 552.82M 6.43B PE 12.79 18.05 16.83 10.03 LT Growth Estimate 3% NA 8.87% 7.58% Dividend Yield 4.35% 1.07% 3.20% 2.53% Debt to Equity 0 50.07 0 3.31 Net Profit Margin 4.57 2.56 1.91 8.55 Return on Equity 13.52 10.52 7.18 25.23 Price to Sales 0.54 0.44 0.3 0.83 Price to Cash Flow 5.97 15.84 7.42 6.3 Price to Book 1.57 1.84 1.23 2.38

Source: finviz

From the table above, it becomes clear why we also like the much bigger company Foot Locker. Foot Locker and DSW have the best profit margins while also having the lowest PE ratios thanks to recent declines in their shares. DSW has the lowest growth estimates which we think will result is DSW beating or exceeding estimates while the rest of the group may be stretched to provide results that fall in line with forecasts. DSW is also the cheapest based on the price to cash flow numbers. We also note that DSW offers by far the most attractive dividend yield which has an associated payout ratio of 55.08.

DSW data by YCharts

Options

Selling cash secured put options is one alternative to buying shares in DSW outright. Put options currently offer some impressive premiums indicating the negative outlook the investors have on the shares. An additional factor accounting for the high premiums is that the next earnings announcement is coming up on August 28th with the shares already going down in anticipation. For example, the put option expiring on October 20th with a strike price of $17.50 currently provides a premium of $95 per contract sold based on the current bid. Selling this put option would result in a return of 4.97% in two and a half months or 23.88% annualized if the options expire worthless. If the investor selling these put options had to buy the shares at expiration for $17.50 per share, he or she would have saved almost 9.5% compared to buying the shares at the current price of $18.39. Of course, investors choosing to use options to initiate a position in DSW will not collect the dividend.

Final Thoughts

Thanks to the current negative sentiment towards retail in general and specifically footwear retailers, we think investors are now offered a good entry price to acquire shares in DSW. We think purchasing shares outright makes sense, but the option premiums also offer attractive returns. While DSW was overvalued in the past, the heavy decline has brought it within value territory. The company has kept up a trend of increasing revenues, generating nice cash flow, and has no debt. Based on the discounted cash flow analysis and other factors discussed above, we rate DSW a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.