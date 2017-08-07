Choice Hotels: Getting To Great

Here I discuss my investment thesis, citing forecasted growth, its strong track record in all environments and key valuation measures.

Once considered a great company (only), Choice is now poised to become a great stock.

In February, I wrote an article on SA discussing my investment in Wyndham (NYSE:WYN), and comparing the company to Choice Hotels (CHH), WYN's closest peer. That report called Choice a great company (in contrast to WYN, which at the time I considered a great stock). Over the next six months, CHH has risen about 10%, in line with the market, while WYN has jumped close to 30%.

Recent results disappointed some investors, shaving about 5% from CHH, and prompting me to buy an initial position in the stock. Currently in its seasonally most profitable quarter (Q3 typically accounts for 30% of full-year profits), CHH is now valued close to its lows over the past several years.

Source: SEC filings.

Choice Hotels is among the largest lodging companies in the world with more than half a million rooms - most located in North America, and nearly all operated by franchisees. The bulk of the Choice's hotel brands are in the mid-scale and economy segments (<$100 nightly rates), such as Comfort - its most profitable - Quality and Econo Lodge. CHH also has brands targeting upscale segments, including fast-growing Cambria and Ascend.

Multiple Growth Levers

As a hotel franchisor, Choice has minimal operating costs and scarce capital needs; its royalty-based sales (growth) flow almost directly to the bottom line, where margins now firmly exceed 70% at the EBIT level (excluding costs reimbursed by franchisees).

Margins exclude expenses reimbursed by franchisees (e.g., Marketing & Reservation).

Source: SEC filings.

As a rule of thumb, every 1% change in revenue per available room (RevPAR) or rooms under franchise increases or decreases royalty revenues by approximately $3 million. Additionally, according to management, each 1 basis point change in royalty rate increases or decreases domestic royalties by about $0.7 million.

RevPAR Growth

The most important stand-alone measure of organic demand, RevPAR also strongly influences franchise-partners' investment decisions - conversion to a Choice brand or new-build, etc.

Choice has outperformed the peer average in RevPAR each year since 2014, even as RevPAR increases have slowed across the industry. Now in its eighth straight up-year, the mature lodging cycle increasingly favors fee-based franchisors.

Meanwhile, CHH has also proven more resilient in down-cycles.

Source: SEC filings

In 2009, the most challenging year in lodging since CHH went public 20 years ago, Choice's RevPAR decline of 14% was well contained when compared to the industry's average drop of 17%.

More importantly, Choice's 2009 operating profits fell by only 15%, versus declines of 75% or more at asset-heavy operators like Hyatt (NYSE:H) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT).

Unit Growth

Hotel or room growth implies to franchisor CHH essentially zero capital costs. Moreover, expansion is relatively predictable / visible, thanks partly to a contracted pipeline, or backlog of development / hotel conversion.

Once-opened, each new franchised hotel effectively becomes a steady growing royalty stream with an initial contract life ranging from 10 to 30 years.

Source: Company SEC filings

Royalty Rates

The value to being a Choice affiliate increases as the system grows or develops, and that's reflected in higher royalty rates.

Compared to 10 years ago, the company has increased its room-count by nearly 20%, expanded its Choice Privileges loyalty program from 6 to 30 million members, and its reservation network has grown exponentially, as well.

Source: Company SEC filings

For these and myriad other affiliate benefits the company has increased its royalty rate over these same 10 years by close to 50 basis points.

Free Cash Machine

Choice's high profit margins combined with its minimal capital needs allow the company to throw off considerable discretionary cash.

Source: Company SEC filings

Over the six remaining quarters through 2018, the company should generate more than $380 million in free cash flows - a FCF yield of around 7%. Of that I expect the top priority will be increasing its share buyback toward past levels: repurchases should approach the pace set over the past three years (2014-16), during which close to $200 million in shares were bought back.

Source: Company SEC filings

Dividend payments are also likely to increase, but probably not before next year, and just enough to maintain CHH's yield at or above 1.5% (22-23 cts. / qtr).

The company should fulfill its ~$19 million remaining commitment in equity investment (into Cambria) this year, before reverting to its past yearly pace of around $30 million into joint ventures in the year ahead.

Finally, reducing debt and / or more increasing cash holdings is basically a plug for much of the remaining operational cash. Currently with net debt at less than 2 times EBITDA, CHH's balance sheet is, if anything, under-leveraged (vs. peers).

Conclusion

I value CHH at $77, based on an enterprise value that, on my 2018 EBITDA forecast, is a multiple of 14.6 times, a modest discount to its average over the past five years. Secondarily, this 12 - 18 month target price implies a 25 times multiple to next year's forecasted EPS, again a modest discount to historical averages.

This past Friday I allocated a half-position, which I would look to make a full stake should the stock fall into the upper $50's. From say $59, my base-case forecasts would generate a 30%-plus total return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHH, WYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only, and not a recommendation.