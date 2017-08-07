Versartis - Preparing To Get A Lot Bigger, Very Soon

Investors on the sidelines ahead of the phase III data

Versartis (VSAR) is preparing to present phase 3 trial data on its lead compound in the coming months. Current investor concerns include neutralizing antibodies observed in Phase 2 as well as indications from competitor Phase 2 trials (Ascendis' TransCon GH) that somavaratan efficacy may not be best-in-class. In this short report I will explain why these fears are misplaced. The publication of phase III data in September, combined with the subsequent BLA submission, approval and product launch will derisk this biotech company potentially unlocking 400% upside to the current share price. My 24 month price target is $65- $70 / share equivalent to $2.2bn in mkt cap.

There are three companies currently developing long acting versions of growth hormone - Versartis (VSAR), Opko Health (OPK) and Ascendis (ASND). As shown below, despite having the most advanced project in terms of timing, with the potential for an 18 month head start, Versartis has the lowest market cap:

Somavaratan - Versartis' Lead Clinical Candidate

Somavaratan is a novel long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), incorporating the same sequence as approved products (e.g. Norditropin) but it also incorporates proprietary technology to extend the half-life of the drug. The technology has the potential to reduce the frequency of injections to twice-monthly from daily currently. The key differentiator for somavaratan is the proprietary XTEN technology, which both reduced receptor mediated clearance and kidney filtration, while maintaining full activity.

In order to gain FDA approval, Versartis will need to demonstrate non-inferiority of somavaratan vs. daily rhGH in a randomized Phase 3 trial (the VELOCITY trial - NCT2339090). However in order to achieve in-market success, somavaratan will need to demonstrate comparable efficacy to the other long acting hGH therapies. Investor debate has centered around Phase 2 results from Versartis' somavaratan vs. competitor long acting hGH therapies: TransCon GH (Ascendis) and Lagova (Opko Health) with somavaratan appearing slightly less efficacious. However, as I explain in this report, such analysis is far too simplistic and doesn't correct for starting age, geography, and other important factors and when corrected for these, the efficacy of the three agents look comparable.

How Does Somavaratan Efficacy Measure Against Long-Acting Competitors: TransCon GH and Lagova?

A simplified look at the aggregate data (focusing on the most effective/highest dose from each trial) illustrates an apparent reduced height velocity of somavaratan. Thus, in Phase 2 cross-trial comparisons, somavaratan seemed to underperform vs. competitors TransCon GH and Lagova.

However such analysis is far too simplistic and fails to take into account

Geographic imbalances between trials Difference in starting age between trials Difference in starting height between trials "Catch up effect" caused by looking at a 12 month endpoint and a six month endpoint.

Why these three products look very similar (argument 1)

The competitor trials (Transcon GH and Lagova phase II trials) were conducted over a six month time period while the Somavaratan phase II trial was conducted over a twelve month time period.

Competitor trials enrolled younger and smaller patients, likely as a result of the geographies in which the trials were conducted (primarily Eastern Europe). Lower baseline age/height allows for increased "catch up" growth and a better mean height velocity observed in competitor trials vs. somavaratan. This phenomenon of "catch up" growth with other GH brands has been verified by multiple clinicians with whom I have consulted. This catch up effect has been observed in clinical practice with currently approved daily hGH products and is described in the Omnitrope NDA FDA review documents:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/nda/2006/021426s000_StatR.pdf

Importantly, patients enrolled by Versartis are older with starting height velocities on therapy of ~8.5 cm/year. The company has shown that somavaratan does not exhibit a decline in height velocity beyond months 6. Eighteen month data from Versartis' expansion cohort of the Phase 2 trial indicates there remains no decline in height velocity in months 12-18.

Why these three products look very similar (argument 2)

As previously mentioned, competitor trials enrolled younger and smaller patients than the patients enrolled into the Versartis phase II trial.

I calculated height velocities using the slopes of the curves from height at baseline vs. height after-treatment using data from various trials involving genotropin (control group in TransCon GH/Lagova Phase 2 trials, NDA package for omnitrope vs. genotropin).

Plotting height velocity vs. baseline age or height reveals an inverse linear relationship between baseline height/age and height velocity after treatment, verifying that starting age/height differences could partly explain differences in efficacy between somavaratan and Lagova/TransCon GH in Phase 2.

Height Velocity (at 6 months, y axis) versus starting age (x axis) for genotropin (in three trials, left hand chart) and genotropin, Omnitrope, Lagova and Transcon (right hand chart).

Since height velocity is inversely correlated with starting age/height, it is critical to normalize height velocity data before comparing across trials. After normalizing, competitor height velocity data appear less impressive vs. raw data.

Why these three products look very similar (argument 3)

It is likely that US physicians may be more inclined to assign more weight to clinical trials conducted within the geography they operate (US/Western Europe) vs. territories (Eastern Europe) where clinical practice is much different and quality of care (i.e. access to hGH) largely influences GHD disease demographics.

In the US younger affected patients would be identified and treated early, thereby shrinking the pool of short/young patients available for US clinical trials. Conversely, pediatric GHD patients can go undetected or untreated in Eastern Europe, so the patient pool for clinical trials includes young, untreated, and thus extremely short patients.

Therefore, patient demographics in trials enrolling in Eastern Europe reflect a population with lingering untreated disease and thus more significant deviation from normal height, which does not reflect the clinical experience in the US and may influence physicians' view of the data coming out of Eastern European trials (Lagova, TransCon GH).

Why these three products look very similar (argument 4)

IGF-1 levels are an important biomarker and better/more consistent overall indicator of hGH efficacy/pharmacodynamics. While height velocity is the important clinical barometer for GH efficacy, it must be obtained through normal/healthy IGF-1 levels. Overdosing GH to obtain abnormally high IGF-1 levels (>2 SDS) might help achieve target height velocity, but is a safety concern and would cause endocrinologists to lower the dose anyway to rein in IGF-1 levels.

In the Phase 2 trials for somavaratan/Lagova/TransCon GH analyzed in this report, while growth velocities varied, IGF-1 levels were not substantially different. Adequate (but not too much) IGF-1 increase was observed for all three products. Overall, IGF-1 levels were similar between all three drugs (at highest dose). Specifically, steady state, median IGF-1 SDS values on treatment were ~ -0.5, ~ -1.0, and ~0 for somavaratan, Lagova, and TransCon GH. Cross comparison of IGF-1 levels between the trials is challenging because of differing measurement timepoints (daily/ weekly/ monthly) and differing assay methodologies.

In Versartis' extension study of Phase 2 during which patients switched from a 2.5 mg/kg semi-monthly dose to 3.5 mg/kg semi-monthly, mean IGF-1 levels increased from -0.4 SDS to 0.5 SDS, indicating Phase 3 (using 3.5 mg/kg semi-monthly) may actually outperform Phase 2 during months 0-12.

The collective IGF-1 data indicate all three products are acting similarly at the molecular level and differences in growth velocities in pediatric GHD trials are likely resulting from different baseline age/height as discussed. Furthermore, in adult GHD, height velocity is an irrelevant metric. IGF-1 levels will be primarily used to assess efficacy in adults (endpoints in Phase 2 study in adults are related to safety, immunogenicity, and IGF-1 SDS only).

Why Investors are wrong to be overly concerned over antibody formation

Versartis reported observing neutralizing antibodies in 2 patients during Phase 2 trials, which has been a focal point in the debate around the stock. In my view, these concerns are significantly overblown.

First, the FDA itself acknowledges that assays used to measure "neutralizing" antibodies 1) have significant variability, 2) are not comparable between drugs or companies, and 3) are simply a starting point to ultimately inform a decision to monitor patients for actual clinical symptoms.

Furthermore, FDA acknowledges the limitations and lack of reproducibility inherent in NAB assays requires that drug manufacturers include a statement in product package inserts stating the limitations of NAB assays. For example, the Genotropin package states:

"The observed Genotropin incidence of antibody (including neutralizing antibody) positivity in an assay may be influenced by several factors including assay methodology, sample handling, timing of sample collection, concomitant medications, and underlying disease. For these reasons, comparison of the incidence of antibodies to Genotropin with the incidence of antibodies to other products may be misleading"

The Saizen prescribing instructions contains the following warning:

"As with all therapeutic proteins, there is potential for immunogenicity. The detection of antibody formation is highly dependent on the sensitivity and specificity of the assay. Additionally, the observed incidence of antibody (including neutralizing antibody) positivity in an assay may be influenced by several factors including assay methodology, sample handling, timing of sample collection, concomitant medications, and underlying disease. For these reasons, comparison of the incidence of antibodies to SAIZEN with the incidence of antibodies to other products may be misleading. In the case of growth hormone, antibodies with binding capacities lower than 2 mg/mL have not been associated with growth attenuation. In a very small number of patients treated with somatropin, when binding capacity was greater than 2 mg/mL, interference with the growth response was observed."

In sum, a complete analysis of "neutralizing antibodies" and their clinical significance must take into account:

The definition of "neutralizing" is a moving target. Assays to determine if an antibody is "neutralizing" are inconsistent/limited. Inter-drug and inter-company comparisons are inappropriate, according to FDA.

Current marketed rhGH brands (daily injectables) can cause production of ADAs as well. Given that somavaratan can illicit "neutralizing" antibodies (implying binding of the antibodies to the hGH domain), it is not surprising that rhGH products can as well, since the hGH sequence and structure are conserved between daily and long-acting brands. Typically, patients developing antibodies to hGH have a genetic abnormality such as Isolated Growth Hormone Deficiency (IGHD) Type I-A, whereby hGH deficiency was present at birth. This contrasts with an adult that has had, for example, their pituitary removed but has had a prior lifetime of exposure to hGH and consequently an immune system that would not likely react to and develop to ADAs against recombinant hGH.

Overall, aproximately10-20% of treated patients develop antibodies against rhGH although this number varies between reports for different brands, possibly due to the FDA acknowledged weaknesses of inter-drug comparisons and assay variability.

Indeed, during the FDA's review of the Omnitrope NDA, the reviewer made the following comments on ADAs.

If the observation of neutralizing antibodies has no clinical correlate (safety or growth), which at this point indications from company are that it doesn't, then it will probably not be a major factor commercially. This is because in actual practice, patient samples are unlikely to be collected and tested in cell-based proliferation assays for presence or levels of "neutralizing" antibodies. Rather, physicians will switch patients off of their hGH regimen to a different regimen if the patient is not growing as fast as they should. Thus, as long as no safety or other alarming correlate with antibody production arises in clinical trials, the presence of antibodies in clinical practice ("neutralizing" or not) should be inconsequential and go undetected in the majority if not all cases.

The results from the long term phase 2 study are very encouraging

At the ENDO meeting in 2Q 2017, Versartis presents three year follow up data from the extension study of the phase 2 trial. 48 pediatric patients continued on Somavaratan for the full three years, suggesting a 75% completion rate. Mean height velocity for the 48 patients during years 1,2 and 3 was 8.2 cm/y, 8.2 cm/y and 7.9 cm/y. This compared favorably to the measurements from Norditropin's ANSWER registry. In addition height SDS and IGF-1 for somavaratan were similar to those from Norditropin's ANSWER registry. Importantly, standard deviations were similar between the two studies although VISTA is a much smaller trial: ~60 patients from VERTICAL/VISTA and ~2000 patients from ANSWER.

When do we get phase III data?

Versartis will present headline data from the phase III VELOCITY trial in late September 2017 and the company confirmed this in late July in their 10Q. As shown below, the trial will involve 137 patients, 3:1 randomized to receive either Somavaratan or regular daily hGH (Genotropin or Norditropin). Also, as shown below, other than the higher starting dose, the patient populations appear to be very similar between the group tested in the phase 2 VERTICAL trial and the phase 3 VELOCITY trial.

What is the greatest risk?

The primary endpoint is non-inferiority of Somavaratan to regular hGH. In order to meet this endpoint, the 95% confidence limit for Somavaratan has to be within 2 cm/year of the regular hGH. Based on the powering of the trial this feels quite likely. In addition, management will have great experience from the three year follow up, and the initial phase 2 data to understand patient variability and therefore correctly power the trial. Based on the error seen in the phase 2 trial, and the increased patient population, it appears likely that the phase 3 trial will meet the primary endpoint. However, the greatest risk, in my opinion, is that for some reason the trial includes patients with great variability and for some reason Somavaratan fails to meet the non-inferiority endpoint.

Thinking about the commercial opportunity - this is likely a >$600m product and when de-risked will have an NPV of $60-70/ share suggesting 3.5-4x upside during the next 24 months, assuming clinical and subsequent commercial success.

The hGH market is a c. $3bn market currently with 10 approved agents.

Based on similar efficacy to daily rhGH (e.g. genotropin), somavaratan should get approved on the basis of non-inferiority in Phase 3. Furthermore ADAs are unlikely to become a major safety issue or clinical concern, however, other long-acting hGH therapies will compete for market share going forward. Being first to market will be crucial for Versartis as no head to head clinical trials of Lagova or TransCon GH vs. somavaratan have been conducted, so market share could potentially be gained and held by somavaratan ahead of market approvals of competitors. Somavaratan is likely to have a 1 to 1.5 year advantage over the next competitor.

There have been a number of products launched in recent years with reduced dosing frequency and as shown in the exhibit below, the median market share of the longer acting product in year 3 and 4 is 20% and 40% respectively.

source: Novo Nordisk (NVO), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), AstraZeneca (AZN), Eli Lilly (LLY), Novartis (NVS), Bayer (BARYF), Shire (SHPG), Biogen (BIIB)

It is therefore not unreasonable to believe that long acting human growth hormones may capture 40% of the rHGH market by 2023, which at today's prices would represent a $1.2bn opportunity. If we assume, as first mover in the category and the product with the most convenient dosing regimen (twice a month versus weekly), Somavaratan may take 50% of this long-acting market, Versartis would achieve revenues of c. $600m.

Versartis has an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture of drug substance and drug product for preclinical and clinical testing, as well as for commercial manufacture. Somavaratan is expressed in E. coli as a soluble protein. The process for manufacturing somavaratan drug substance consists of E. coli fermentation, initial purification to remove the majority of the E. coli components, secondary purification using three column chromatography steps and a final buffer exchange and concentration step. Somavaratan drug product is a stable liquid formulation stored refrigerated with short term stability at room temperature. Versartis has an agreement with Owen Mumford for the manufacture and supply of the injection device. Versartis contracted with Catalent Inc for the labeling, packaging and distribution of somavaratan drug product for clinical trials. Gross margins for somavaratan should be high in the 90% to 93% range assuming the product is priced at parity of daily rhGH ($25K per pediatric patient per year).

It therefore feels likely that Versartis will achieve a "pre R&D" EBITDA margin of greater than 70% and a "post R&D" EBITDA margin of perhaps 55%, suggesting Versartis should be able to generate annual EBITDA of c. $330m. Applying a 6x revenue multiple for profitable biotech companies suggests fair value resides at c. $3.6bn in 2023 or about $2.3bn discounted back to the present day (at a 10% cost of capital) which is equivalent to $65/ share.

My DCF analysis of this individual drug assuming a 10% per annum terminal decline beyond 2030 and a cost of capital of 10% suggests the drug has an NPV of $2.5bn or approximately $70/ share.

One can clearly create more complex financial models but given the current share price ($18/ share) and the fair values suggested by the above methodologies, it is abundantly clear that there is considerable upside to the stock from current levels. This upside is likely realized during the next 12 months as the product is derisked via the presentation of phase III data, and subsequent regulatory filing and approval.

Worst case outcome: Stock trades to cash

Versartis is a pre commercial biotechnology company and is therefore subject to significant risks. The most obvious (and most likely) risk is the complete failure of the Somavaratan clinical trial program. Under that outcome the stock is likely to trade at or close to cash value.

As of June 30, 2017, the company had cash on balance sheet of $165.1m representing $4.6/ share, suggesting there is 75% downside under the worst case outcome. This is likely adequate cash to allow the company to reach profitability.

Versartis' somavaratan has a strong patent estate to protect it until 2030's

VRS-317 is a new chemical entity, consisting of the naturally-occurring human growth hormone engineered using the XTEN technology to increase the half-life compared with the currently-available growth hormone formulations. Through the collaboration with Amunix (initial agreement in December 2008), Versartis has in-licensed a global patent portfolio related to the XTEN technology and owes Amunix a fixed 1% royalty on WW sales.

The five families of patents that are included in the portfolio would broadly cover the XTEN technology, methods for producing XTEN incorporated products, as well as additional levels of coverage for somavaratan. The U.S. patents that have issued as of February 29, 2016 are U.S. Patent Nos. 7,846,445, 7,855,279, 8,492,530, 8,673,860, 8,680,050, 8,703,717, 8,933,197 and 9,168,312

1. U.S. Patent Nos. 7,855,279 and 8,492,530 cover XTEN (URP) fusion proteins with an increased half-life, including dependent claims directed to rhGH-XTEN fusions

2. U.S. Patent No. 7,846,445 covers methods for extending the serum secretion half-life of a protein by producing XTEN fusions, including that of rhGH. We estimate that these issued U.S. patents will expire between 2026 and 2027.

3. U.S. Patent Nos. 8,673,860, 8,703,717, 8,680,050, 8,933,197 and 9,168,312 were granted in 2014 and 2015 covering XTEN fusions of biologically active proteins, including rhGH, and pharmaceutical compositions comprising such fusions, as well as methods for treating growth hormone-related conditions, such as GHD and ISS.

A review of competing agents in development

Ascendis (ASND) is developing a long-acting rhGH based on its TransCon technology, having completed a Phase II study for ped GHD. This approach entails the use of an inactive carrier which releases the naturally occurring rhGH into the patient's plasma after a linker is cleaved. Ascendis obtained the rights to this technology with its acquisition of privately-held Complex Biosystems in 2007. The hydrogel carrier for the TransCon rhGH entails polyethylene glycol (PEG), previously associated with injection site reactions. Patients in the Ascendis trials achieved 11.9cm to 13.9cm annualized growth velocity at the six-month mark. The most updated results presented at the ENDO meeting showcased the annualized height velocity for patients treated with TransCon rhGH of 11.9, 12.9, and 13.9cm, upon treatment with 0.14, 0.21, and 0.30mg rhGH/kg/week, comparable with 11.6cm with 0.21mg rhGH/kg/week with Genotropin.

OPKO (OPK) obtained its weekly hGH product named hGH-CTP/Lagova through the acquisition of the Israeli company Prolor in April 2013. The product is in Phase III testing for adult GHD and completed a Phase II trial for ped GHD. The CTP technology was obtained by Prolor through inlicensing from Washington University in St. Louis. In December 2014, OPKO (OPKO) entered a collaborative agreement with Pfizer (PFE) for the worldwide development of hGH-CTP ($295M upfront payment and up to $275M in regulatory milestones). Lagova consists of a portion of a human hormone (the human chorionic gonadotropin) fused to one end of the human growth hormone. The added biological portion increases the product's halflife and does not appear to impact the drug's effectiveness. The short CTP sequence has been well-characterized with respect to its ability to slow down the removal and breakdown of the human hormone. Lagova demonstrated efficacy in a Phase II study in pediatric GHD, with encouraging six-month, 12-month, and 24-month annualized growth data. A Phase II study of hGH-CTP is being conducted in Israel and Eastern Europe (Ukraine, Belarus, Bulgaria, Russia), with 12-month growth velocity data presented in March 2015 at the ENDO conference and 24-month data at the 2016 ESPE conference. The median age of patients enrolled in this study was as follows: 6.44, 6.33, 6.10 years old for the 0.25, 0.48, 0.66mg/kg/week Lagova cohorts, respectively. A fourth cohort included control treated patients, with a mean age of 5.43 years, treated with 0.24mg/kg/week Genotropin. Height velocity data are summarized as follows:

While Lagova is in Phase III testing for adult GHD, the product is behind somavaratan in pediatric GHD. OPKO/Pfizer's product is ahead in the race to capture adult GHD patients, as Phase III testing should end by YE2016. A Phase III trial has not yet commenced in the U.S. in ped GHD.

Novo Nordisk's (NVS) somapacitan is in a Phase II REAL 3 trial for ped GHD. Somapacitan is a weekly long-acting rhGH formulation that is stabilized by binding to albumin. There appear to be limited details for the mechanism of NN8640 stabilization beyond its ability to bind albumin. According to clinicaltrials.gov, in March 2016 Novo initiated a Phase II trial (NCT02616562) investigating efficacy and safety of QW somapacitan as compared to daily growth hormone treatment (norditropin FlexPro) in growth hormone treatment naÃ¯ve pre-pubertal children with GHD. Anticipated enrollment is 68 patients. In November 2014, Novo initiated a Phase III trial (NCT02229851) for the comparison of somapacitan with daily rhGH (Norditropin FlexPro) for the treatment of adult GH. The trial plans to enroll 280 patients with primary completion date in May 2018 for the change in truncal fat percentage after 34 weeks of treatment

A review of Management

Broadly speaking, management appear higher quality than most <$1bn biotech companies, and between them, have considerable experience of taking drugs from clinical development to commercial markets.

The CEO is Jay Shepard and his bio reads like this:

Jay has more than 33 years of experience across pharmaceutical, biotechnology and drug delivery companies, most recently as an Executive Partner at Sofinnova Ventures, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm, where he leveraged his industry expertise in support of the firm’s portfolio companies and served as Executive Chairman of the Versartis Board of Directors since early 2014. Previously, he was President and CEO of NextWave Pharmaceuticals, a pediatric-focused company acquired by Pfizer; President and CEO of Ilypsa, a nephrology company acquired by Amgen; and interim President and CEO of Relypsa (Ilypsa’s spin-out company). Jay has extensive commercial experience, helping lead over 17 product launches and establishing and coordinating multiple sales and marketing operations. He previously served as Vice President of Commercial Operations at Telik, where he oversaw all commercialization and market planning activities for the company’s oncology programs. Jay was one of the early commercial executives at Alza Pharmaceuticals, where he was Vice President in the Commercial Operations group, having held leadership roles of increasing responsibility in its establishment, operations and commercial presence. Alza was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in late 2001. He began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Johnson & Johnson and Syntex Labs. Jay is a board member of Bullet Biotechnologies, Durect Corporation, Marinus Pharmaceuticals and the Santa Clara University Entrepreneurial School. Jay holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

The CMO is Colin Hislop and his bio reads like this:

Dr. Hislop has over 27 years of drug development experience in a variety of therapeutic areas, including endocrine disease. Dr. Hislop joined Versartis in 2016 from Anthera Pharmaceuticals, where he was a founding member of Anthera’s management team and served as the company’s Chief Medical Officer. Before joining Anthera, Dr. Hislop was Vice President, Clinical Development for Peninsula Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and prior to that Vice President, Clinical Development for CV Therapeutics, Inc. He began his industry career with Eli Lilly & Company as a Medical Director for the endocrine portfolio in the UK before moving to Procter & Gamble Co. to lead the initial risedronate (Actonel™) development program. Over the course of his career, Dr. Hislop has helped secure over $300 million in private and public equity financing, and has supported the in-licensing of compounds for development as well out-licensing and partnership opportunities. He has been involved in numerous regulatory interactions for drugs spanning from pre-IND to advisory committee meetings for approval. Among those drugs with approvals are ActonelTM, which went on to realize $1.0 billion in global sales, and RanexaTM, which was one of the key drivers behind Gilead’s purchase of CV Therapeutics for $1.4 billion in 2009. Colin obtained his medical degree from Middlesex Hospital Medical School, University of London. He also holds a BS in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Surrey.

And the CFO is Joshua Brumm and his bio reads like this:

Josh has more than a decade of operations, corporate finance and investment banking experience in the life science industry. He was most recently Executive Vice President of Finance and Principal Financial Officer for Pharmacyclics Inc., a NASDAQ-listed biopharmaceutical company. Previously as Chief Financial Officer at ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed medical technology company, Josh held a number of operational and financial positions in strategic planning, global finance, IT and administration. As Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Josh led the company’s successful $105 million initial public offering. Also at ZELTIQ as Senior Managing Director of International Sales and Corporate Development, he led the launch of its first commercial product in all markets outside of the United States and Canada. Prior to joining ZELTIQ, Josh was Director of Finance at Proteolix, Inc., helping in the sale of the company to Onyx Pharmaceuticals; a member of the West Coast Healthcare Team at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.; and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nu-Ag Distribution, LLC, an agricultural consulting company. Josh began his career as a Healthcare Investment Banking Analyst for the West Coast Healthcare Team at Morgan Stanley. He holds a BA in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

There are a number of MD's and PHD's both within management and on the board of directors.

And the company is supported by strong, smart investors

The top 20 shareholders include investors such as Perceptive Advisors (12.4% of outstanding equity), Aisling Capital (5.7%), Baker Brothers (4.7%), Advent Venture Partners (4.6%), Sofinnova Ventures (4.4%), New Leaf Venture Partners (4.1%) and Kingdon Capital (1.1%).

43% of equity is owned by Investment Advisors, 24% by venture capital and 23% by hedge funds. Of the top 20 hedge fund owners on the register at March 31, 2017 16 added to their positions between Jan 1 and Mar 31. Of the 30 hedge fund owners, only 5 reduced their holdings between Jan. 1 and Mar. 31.