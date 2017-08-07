ONE Gas Is Strong

There are a lot of things about ONE Gas (OGS) that, at least on paper, make it a strong contender as an investment. It's the sort of company, in fact, whose pros strongly overshadow its cons. Those pros include consistently increasing stock value and corporate earnings over a five-year period, expanding sources for natural gas (as well as improving technology in how to get it to paying customers), and well played out reinvestment of company earnings into company facilities, R&D and growth.

You can say that utilities have never been perfect (or even generally reliable) investment tools. In fact, utilities have traditionally been too volatile, too unpredictable, and too prone to the worst subjectivities out there. Despite this, ONE Gas has the three most basic components for a potentially successful investment vehicle:

Is it sitting on a solid business and financial foundation? Does it have for sale something that people need, want and are willing to pay good money for? Does it have a leg up on the competition?

ONE Gas rates well on all of these criteria. If the company has any egregious flaws, at the top of the list would have to be the fact that it's a regulated utility. Investors are as hesitant to hang their hopes on anything "regulated," as they are throwing their money into foreign corporations -- especially those in countries that haven't exactly been, in the long run, friendly or supportive of businesses (China and Russia come to mind). Regulated entities can't raise their prices at whim, aren't really true competitors in their industry, and are too vulnerable to the very same forces that, in essence, give them a leg up.

OGS data by YCharts

The company has been growing steadily in the long run. Looking at its five-year history, for example, you can see small but steady upward mobility. Some savvy investors will tell you that it's better if you can bank on companies that have had big gains, even if they haven't done it consistently and steadily.

Well, there is something to be said for companies that can make heavy gains -- who doesn't want that? But the problem with upward mobility is that the higher you go, the farther you have to fall. Big producers also become bigger targets, both to competitors and to takeover predators.

Speaking of takeovers, ONE Gas is a good candidate. In this case, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Who would want to take this company over? Maybe the bigger utilities, ones like Duke Energy (DUK), National Grid (NGG), NextEra (NEE), or Dominion Resources (D). Or, more likely, several of these companies could merge in the future, possibly creating giant conglomerates.

Besides, increasing the value of a stock isn't the biggest achievement a company can make, since such "achievement" is mostly only on paper. It's better if you have a company that stands on solid ground, whether the market is crazy about its stock or not. The good news is that ONE Gas is such a company. It is standing on solid ground and its prospects are good, on several fronts.

What "Positives" Does ONE Gas Have to Look Forward to, or Is Already Enjoying?

Source

The company has a strong customer base of over 2,000,000 with the potential to grow those numbers, especially as the price of oil is expected to increase in the near future. With a high percentage of residential customers this can be seen as an advantage to, say, commercial clients that are more likely to go belly up (especially in a bad economy), thus making them unable to play their bills. Residential customers can always get help paying their bills, such as through government programs and the work of charities and nonprofits. Most businesses can't rely on such sources of revenue.

OGS data by YCharts

The company's net income for the trailing 12 months ended March 2017 was $152 million. Its EPS has shown a steady increase, now at about $2.87 to $3.07, with an average expected increase of 5% to 7% between 2016 and 2017. Share dividends improved by 20% in 2017. There was a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which amounted to dividends of $1.68/share. There was a dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, and there is an expected on average yearly dividend growth from 8% to 10% between the years 2016 and 2021.

Source

Regarding the high percentage of fixed charges, it's always good when you are virtually guaranteed payment for your products and services. ONE Gas is heavily invested and has good control of three states: Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. And it has the potential to expand to other states. Actually, 64% of all the rigs in the U.S. are functioning in ONE Gas locations. And the company is heavily invested in taking advantage of and utilizing information technology improvements and expansions.

This company also has very successfully leveraged technology in order to control expenses -- i.e., by using data-driven decision making, it is enhancing "value" for its customers by utilizing more user-friendly, effective and efficient applications and websites, and by increasing optimizing and efficiency processes.

ONE Gas is a good investment opportunity, not just because all of the numbers look promising, but because it seems to stay afloat no matter what is happening in the economy. The company has been around for a while and seems to be steered very prudently, as opposed to other companies that seem to take unnecessary chances or put so much effort on increasing revenue that they lose sight of both their mission statement as well as the good customer service without which no company can thrive.

Conclusion

In all, ONE Gas has everything it needs to not only hold its own within its industry, but to actually grow and expand its products and services. The fact that large natural gas deposits are being found in different parts of the world is a testament to the fact that companies like ONE Gas are here to stay. In fact, natural gas is the one consistently bright spot in the energy producing sector -- not only because there is still so much of it to tap into, but also because, compared to other sources, it is clean and relatively safe. This is good news, by the way, for the so-called "green movement," which is sure to support its use for years to come.

Source

To recap, ONE Gas is here to stay and will likely continue its five-year growth achievement across the board. It might not be the biggest profit producer in your portfolio, but it should continue to produce value consistently. That should be good enough for most folks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.