Ceragon Networks Is Giving Investors A Second Chance

One of the things that annoys me about the current market is that investors pay "top multiple" for growth, irrespective in many cases of profitability, and shrug off companies like Ceragon Networks (CRNT).

I first wrote about CRNT back in December of 2016 - please consider Ceragon Networks: A No-Risk 50% Boost. The stock had a great rally from around $2.40 all the way to $4, but then it was all downhill from there.

Back then I estimated - based on management's guidance - that CRNT would do about $15.68 million for 2017, or about $0.20 EPS based on 77.84 million shares outstanding.

Well as it stands, analysts are forecasting $0.21 for 2017, so my figure was about right back then. Furthermore, forecasts for 2018 call for $0.26 EPS, an increase of more than 20%.

CRNT as I said was not expected to show revenue growth for 2017, but instead an increase in EPS. Nothing has changed since then as I can see. So the question is, why has CRNT's stock done an about face and returned to where I originally recommend it back in December of last year?

To be honest I do not have a straight forward and clear answer. As far as I can tell CRNT will make about $0.21 and $0.26 EPS for 2017 and 2018. That puts a P/E multiple of about 10.6 and 8.5 for 2017 and 2018, respectively. Does this make any sense when the market multiple is 25?

The only thing against CRNT is that it's not projected to grow revenue in 2017 or 2018. But is that a good reason enough for the market to knock down the stock so much? Folks, I'm not the one to tell the market what to think or do, but Mr. Market is not perfect. Because if he was, we would not be able to make any money.

Another reason for the stock turnaround might be the Shelf Registration the company filed back in April. However, the company has not acted upon it. Since the company has no balance sheet issues, it can only mean this shelf registration is part of a preemptive move by the company to procure liquidity at a moments notice to raise capital, in case it receives a big project. At least that's my reasoning for it.

So to answer my original question, I have no clue as to why the market has knocked down the stock once more.

Why CRNT is a buy

Whatever the reason CRNT returned to where I originally recommend it, we have to invest based on the facts. And the facts are that for 2017 and 2018 the company will make about $0.47 EPS in total. Please also note 2017 is 50% over.

CRNT might be out of favor because it's not expected to exhibit revenue growth for both 2017 and 2018. However please also note that the 10 P/E multiple for 2017 is very low for such a high quality company. Even more so with the S&P 500 trading at a P/E of around 25.

CRNT at these levels is a gift. Even if the stock does not go up - and assuming its profitability rises in 2018 as analysts think - I see ZERO chances of this stock dropping any further. As such, at these levels I see zero risk.

However if analysts are correct and CRNT grows EPS by over 20% in 2018, then irrespective of revenue growth, this stock deserves to trade at much higher levels.

While the market is almost always right on average, the market does make mistakes on individual stocks. And in this case, I think the market is dead wrong about CRNT, which is why I think its stock is an opportunity.

In addition, any revenue surprise from now until 2018 will only act as icing on CRNT's stock price from these levels. Please note that the stock is trading at about 0.5 revenue. Most stocks with even minor revenue growth trade at several times revenue. So if revenue growth at some point starts to accelerate, the profits to be had by buying CRNT's stock at current levels will be something to write about.

Bottom line

In my opinion CRNT's stock has very little risk at current levels. I also think the market has overdone it knocking it down, given the relative low multiple the stock trades vs the market.

While I will agree that CRNT is not an exiting stock, it is nevertheless a cheap stock, and at the end of the day that's what investors care about.

Given that CRNT's EPS might grow 20% for more in 2018, my price target for the stock is at least $4 per share over the next 18 months.

And even at $4 a share, the stock will still only have a P/E will be 15, which is still low for any stock exhibiting 20% EPS growth in this market.