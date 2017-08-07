Still, many investors seem to be "following the Fed" and will continue to do so as long as they believe the Federal Reserve will underwrite ever new, higher market levels.

The major statistics seem to indicate that the stock prices are too high by historical standards, yet earnings and expected earnings seem to justify the levels to some analysts.

After eight days of historic highs for the stock market, more and more people seem to be looking for signals that stock prices are too high.

The Wall Street Journal leads off its section on “Investing in Funds & ETFS” with the article carrying the headlines, “Are Stock Prices Too High?” and with the subtitle “It Depends How You Look At It.”

We have now had eight consecutive days of new historic highs for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. And, these new highs have not had any really new revelations that might contribute to these elevated levels.

Yes, the exceptional behavior of specific companies have contributed more than their share to the continued performance, but the question still arises about the justification for the continued performance of the market.

Certainly, one particular individual is taking a lot of the credit for the new records being set almost from the time he was elected President of the United States.

Jeff Brown, who wrote the Wall Street Journal piece, examines three statistical measures in order to comment on the altitude of stock market prices: Trailing P/E Ratio; Forward P/E’ and CAPE.

Mr. Brown quotes Brandon Thomas, co-founder and chief investment officer at Envestnet, a research and advice provider for financial advisors, as saying, “Each of the measures is currently higher than its long-term average, prompting many market analysts to predict an impending market decline.”

Of course, one of the caveats that can be given about these measures is that a measure may point to “an impending market decline” but none of the measures can provide information on when that market decline might take place. And, of course, timing of the decline is of great importance to the investor.

The general consensus, therefore, is that stock prices are high, but beyond that, it is anyone’s guess.

The answer as to the timing of the falloff is - it depends…

Mr. Brown quotes Mr. Thomas again:

“Stock prices are at record highs for a reason, and that is an expectation of improving earnings growth going forward. Many analysts are forecasting an acceleration in earnings growth as a result of an expected tax cut.”

And, there are other reasons for expecting the stock market to remain at record levels.

I have made my beliefs clear over a series of years. My latest effort is from a couple of weeks ago. The title of the post is “Federal Reserve Continues to Support Stock Prices.”

My most-read post is from February of 2013 “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.” Mr. Bernanke, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, was, I argued, advocating for a monetary policy that pushed stock prices higher and higher.

This policy prescription was consistent with Professor Bernanke’s economic research that indicated that higher stock prices created a wealth effect for consumers that would lead to more and more consumption expenditures that would stimulate the economy to faster and faster growth.

It just so happens that wealthier people tend to be more likely to hold stocks traded on the stock markets and so as stock prices went up, so did the wealth of the wealthier. Nevertheless, higher stock prices create greater wealth and all the econometric models used by the Fed, and others, so that greater amounts of wealth lead to higher level of consumption expenditures.

Mr. Bernanke’s efforts were continued even after he left the Fed. For one, the econometric models of the Fed did not change. Furthermore, the Fed has continually acted very cautiously during the recovery, always conducting monetary policy in a way that would always err on the side of monetary ease, hoping to avoid creating a mistake that might cause another economic disruption similar to the depression of 1937-8, which followed the 1929-33 Great Depression.

Mr. Bernanke’s efforts followed those of Alan Greenspan, the Fed Chair before Mr. Bernanke took over. Mr. Greenspan policies efforts to keep the stock market from falling resulted were interpreted as placing a put option, the “Greenspan put,” that put a floor on the stock market keeping it from declining.

These policy efforts became the “modus operandi” of the Fed’s monetary policy to a large share of investors. As I have written before, these policy efforts resulted in many investors considering the “mantra” for the stock market to be: “Don’t fight the Fed”! That is, go with what the Fed is doing, regardless of what else is going on in the economy. If the Fed has put a floor on stock prices or if the Fed is intent upon creating a wealth effect through higher stock prices, invest in stocks, that is the best strategy.

And, it has worked.

One of the consequences of this policy is that “value” investing took a back seat to “passive investing.” The Wall Street Journal had an article on this subject as well: “Hot Stock Rally Tests the Patience of a Choosy Lot: Value Investors.” The subtitle adds to this: “Value funds around the globe are on track to post their worst performance since before the financial crisis.”

If this is true, then the concern about when the stock market might stock rising will be very much dependent upon when the Fed changes course.

This concern was discussed in my first post mentioned above. Investors had seemed very concerned before the July meeting of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, that the Fed officials might be backing off their market support in their efforts to keep moving interest rates upward and to begin to reduce the size of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Great relief was exhibited after the results of the FOMC meeting were released - and stock market prices began hitting even higher historic levels.

So: ”Are Stock Prices Too High?”

It depends!

It depends upon what the Federal Reserve is going to do and how investors interpret what is being done.

All the other “stuff”, the P/E ratios, CAPE or whatever is just being used to justify attitudes.

But, whatever you do...WATCH THE FED!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.