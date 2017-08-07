Yelp's Valuation And Metrics Remind Me Of The Dot.Com Era

I remember the scenario well. It was my 37th birthday and I was sitting in my office in 1999 at the end of the dot.com boom watching CNBC. I was an early adopter of a lightning-fast day trading platform that was later acquired by Charles Schwab (SCHW) for $500 million. I had run a T-1 line from the phone company's closest CO box up to my office on the 24th floor so that I could have the necessary bandwidth for fast trading. Installing that T-1 line in the late '90s was expensive since my building had no Internet access back then. But it was worth it. While buying/selling stocks at fast speeds during the day on a state-of-the-art trading platform was very cool in those days, in the evenings I was equally happy downloading several songs at a time for free off of Napster in just several seconds time. For those of you who remember, you know these were fun times. The markets were crazy good and the money just seemed to come very easily.

For example, while watching CNBC on that birthday it was announced that Internet service provider Juneau Communications would offer free Internet in order to gain market share. Today we might pause to consider the feasibility of this business model. But not in 1999. Having a lightning fast platform and connectivity I was the proud owner of 3,000 shares of Juneau in a matter of seconds. As the market's close approached I was up $39,000 on the day. The dot.com boom days were like that. In 1996 Fed Chairman Greenspan characterized the markets with the term "irrational exuberance." But the story gets better, unfortunately not for me though since I sold my shares at the close. Again, it was my birthday and I was going out that night and it just seemed like the prudent thing to take profits. The next morning Juneau spiked 41 points higher. I made $39,000 the day before and I left $123,000 on the table by missing the next day's spike. That was typical trading action during the tail end of the dot.com boom. If you don't believe me, ask somebody.

I was reminded of Juneau and the dot.com era this past Friday 8/4/17 while watching CNBC. I know, deja vu, right? But see for yourself: While you watch Josh Brown discuss Yelp (YELP) in this CNBC clip, please note his discussion of the company's decision to minimize profitability which results in a valuation metric of a 200 forward PE. Josh explains this is because of the necessity to gain market share that he calls Yelp's efforts to make, "a land grab." Then recall that in my anecdotal story from 1999, Juneau was foregoing profitability to gain market share also. In fact, Juneau was giving away free Internet and this may explain why Juneau disappeared shortly thereafter during the dot.com bust. That 1999 birthday was less than three months prior to the dot.com market's peak on March 10, 2000.

The point is that some of today's companies and their stock valuations are reminiscent of the dot.com era. Yelp is one of those companies. Yahoo Finance shows a trailing twelve month PE of 541 and a forward PE of 200. Josh Brown attempts to explain away Yelp's irrationally exuberant PE metrics but the argument sounds a bit specious. Yelp's 27% one day gain on Friday after posting a very good earnings surprise may be too much gain too soon for this stock.

Apparently, a number of analysts agree that Yelp has gotten ahead of itself on Friday's trading. MarkeBeat shows that after this recent round of upgrades the consensus price target for the next 12 months is only 37.14. Since then tonight on Sunday evening Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Yelp to just $36, which is a full 4 points below Friday's close. However, it should be noted that a lesser firm named MKM Partners upgraded Yelp to a buy with a price target of $48.

Based upon valuation and analyst price targets, it appears that Yelp is fully valued while trading at $40 and due for a pullback. Keep in mind that the $37.14 consensus price target is a 12-month target meaning that the stock is not expected to trade above this price during this time frame. Of course, price targets often change but for right now the consensus is signaling that Yelp is overbought in the near term. And this opportunity is what presents us with our trading recommendations to sell shares of Yelp short for the trade.

Yelp is often referred to as the Yellow Pages of the Internet with a focus on food and restaurant reviews. Competitors in the space include Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which represents a threat to Yelp in an increasingly saturated North American market for social media, advertising, search, and food reviews.

The catalyst for the price spike in Yelp's stock on Friday was the surprisingly strong quarter turned in with several positive news items included in the second quarter 2017 report.

It should be noted that while the $200 million stock buyback sounds impressive it would only equate to about 5 million shares at the current price of $40 per share. And this buyback program has no time limit, may be modified or canceled and will only take place when the company feels like any share purchase is warranted by the balance sheet. So the stock buyback is likely to be spread out over quite a few quarters into the future. And the new partnership with GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is untested and may not generate significant revenue in the near term, or ever. The one time sale of the Eat24 asset is just that, a one-time event. So while these events all are excellent fodder for building hype, the market is likely to realize that these items may be less significant to the price of the stock than originally thought.

This would bring the market's focus back to what matters the most: Yelp's financial performance year-to-date, this second quarter, and 2H17. The stock chart for Yelp illustrates the inconsistency of the company's quarterly performances over the last year. Inconsistency is actually the norm for this stock, which puts the Q3 report in question. It appears that investors are now pricing in a successful Q3 into this stock on the day of Q2 earnings. Again, investors seem to be way ahead of themselves on the run higher in the price of Yelp shares. There is absolutely no guarantee for Q317 numbers and the stock appears due for a pullback after possibly becoming overbought on Friday.

Summary and Conclusion:

Yelp has become very inconsistent in its quarterly financial reports, which has created several price gaps on their stock chart. The success of Q2's financial report could very well have caused Yelp's stock to trade above $40 on the high expectations of investors for the future. While it remains to be seen if Yelp can produce more successful quarters in Q317 and beyond, currently shares of Yelp may be overbought and due for a pullback. Trader's Idea Flow is recommending a short sale of Yelp for a trade.

As an informal survey, Trader's Idea Flow would like to ask readers: When was the last time that you typed Yelp.com into your address bar? And how many times would you say that you use Yelp monthly, if at all? Please reply in the comments section below. Thank you.