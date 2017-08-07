Dividend Growth Investing: It's About The Income: Individual Stocks Or ETFs? (Part 2)

It would be great if dividend income could replace your income, but I am content to have it be supplemental to my income in retirement.

Before making any investment, it's important to "do the math." Everyone has an opinion, but opinions don't pay the rent.

While some investors like to use ETFs as their primary investment vehicle, not every ETF is appropriate for DGI.

Introduction

What if I told you that using an index such as The SPDR S&P 500 Index Trust (SPY) was not a great idea for Dividend Growth Investors?

What if I told you that The Perfect Portfolio stocks that were purchased in 2009, 2010, and 2011, in $100k increments, produced more dividend income than the SPY?

Let’s Take A Look

In 2009, I purchased 10 stocks to create an income stream for my mother. She had been using CDs to supplement her income, and when interest rates dropped in 2008-2009, we needed to develop a strategy to replace that income.

As each CD matured, we bought a basket of Dividend Growth Stocks that were intended to provide us with significant income over what we could get with CDs and at the same time give us annualized increases in the amount of dividend income that the portfolio would produce.

These are the basket of stocks that we bought, each year, with the dividend income for each basket, by year owned, through 2016.

Basket #1

The first basket of stocks gave us $46,080.87 in dividend income since it was created.

Basket #2



The second basket of stocks, bought in 2010, gave us $36,343.31 in dividend income since it was created.

Basket #3

The third basket of stocks, bought in 2011, produced $26,292.98 in dividend income since it was created.

In all, the stocks held in The Perfect Portfolio produced a total dividend income of $108,687.26

DGI: It's About The Income

Keep in mind, this portfolio is in a taxable account. Since my mother needed the supplemental income to help out her cash flow, the dividends were taxed as part of her total income. When she passed away, my decision was to use the dividend income to do the same - that is, supplement my income. Now that I'm retired, I do the same thing, not only with these original stock holdings, but with the additions that we made in 2016 and 2017: I supplement my income in retirement.

Now, as I've told you, I also have a Roth IRA and a traditional IRA account. The Roth is likely not going to be touched as a supplement to my income. It will likely pass to my wife if she should survive me. The IRA will have the impact of RMD's in two years and the income/in kind distributions from that account will likely be used to supplement my income.

Notice the word "supplement." It is my opinion, and some will disagree with me, that DGI is meant to provide a supplemental income stream to whatever it is you have coming to you in retirement. Social Security, pension income, rental income, part time job, whatever. I never intended DGI to be the only source of my income in retirement. It's not a replacement for me. It might be for others. That's great.

But What About DGI Using An Index?

When I look at an index as an alternative to DGI, I have to go back to the original construct that I employ. That is, I want the dividend income to grow every year.

A dividend growth that is not consistently growing has no interest to me. It may have interest to you. I'm not choosing sides here, but you can't call an inconsistent annual dividend "Dividend Growth Investing." It's not DGI.

What about SPY?

Using our time period of 2009 through 2016, SPY has increased the dividend annually, in the fashion of a DGI stock. Well done! You can get more information concerning SPY and other ETFs by following this link.

If you were to recreate The Perfect Portfolio, using the SPY, then the first thing you'd have to do is find out the opening price of the SPY in years 2009, 2010, and 2012.

In 2009, the opening price of SPY was $92.96, which means that $100k would buy you 1076 shares.

In 2010, the opening price of SPY was $113.33, which means that your second $100k would buy you 883 shares.

In 2011, the opening price of SPY was $127.05, which means that your third $100k would buy you 788 shares.

Basket #1

The first basket of SPY gave us a total dividend income of $28,051.32 as compared to The Perfect Portfolio's first basket dividend income of $46,080.97, which means that TPP gave us $18,029.65 more income from dividends.

Basket #2

The second basket of SPY gave us a total dividend income of $21,094.87 as compared to The Perfect Portfolio's second basket dividend income of $36,343.31, which means that TPP gave us $15,248.44 more income from dividends.

Basket #3

The third basket of SPY gave us a total dividend income of $17,036.56 as compared to the Perfect Portfolio's third basket dividend income of $26,262.98, which means that TPP gave us $9,226.42 more income from dividends.

Comparing The Two Approaches

The Perfect Portfolio's three baskets gave us a total dividend income of $108,687.26 while the SPY Portfolio gave us a total dividend income of $66,182.75, which means that TPP gave us an additional $42,504.51 of dividend income.

Again, as a Dividend Growth Investor, "it's about the income." And a difference of $42,504.51 in dividend income that was used to supplement my mother's income and then my own, is nothing to sneeze about.

Let's Stay On Comparison Theme For A While

Is SPY the only dividend-paying ETF? Of course not. There are other fine ETFs that are dividend-oriented and there are some investors who like to use SPY and these other dividend ETFs as their primary vehicle of income investing.

So how did the other ETFs, which are the most familiar ones that also have a history since 2009 fare in this comparison relative to income?

I decided to take a look at these ETFs: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM), iShares Dividend Appreciation (DVY), and SPDR Dividend Appreciation (SDY).

Each of these "comparisons" matched the SPY comparison. There were three $100k baskets for each of the ETF's and those were purchased in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Remember that The Perfect Portfolio gave us $108,687.26 in dividend income over the investment period.

VIG would have produced $66,285.78 in dividend income, which means that TPP gave us $42,401.48 more in dividend income that VIG.

VYM would have produced $95,658.13 in dividend income over the investment period. That means that TPP gave us $13,029.13 more in dividend income than VYM.

DVY would have produced $103,569.94 in dividend income, which means that TPP gave us $5117.32 more in dividend income than DVY.

SDY would have produced $126,089.36 in dividend income! That would mean that SDY "beat" TPP by $17,402.10 in dividend income.

What Sticks Out Here?

SDY has the best performance, relative to dividend income, compared to VYM, VIG, DVY, and SPY. Why is that? Curious? Well, here's what Morningstar has to say about SDY:

This fund tracks an index, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, which raises the bar on quality and then inverts it. The index is limited to companies which have raised their dividends for 20 consecutive years.

So the SDY is created to track companies that have an increased dividends for 20 or more consecutive years. These are the same companies that make up the bulk of DGI portfolios.

So it should come as no surprise that an ETF that tracks the "High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index" would deliver on the dividend income portion of a strategic investment. In other words, it is what you would expect.

That is, the strength of dividend income from Dividend Aristocrats (Champions and Contenders for those who use that universe of potential stock holdings) would surpass the dividend income from the other ETF's that we profiled.

Does anyone think the dividend income performance with that strategy is a fluke? I don't.

That is the core metric in the DGI strategy: income produced through dividend growth, by companies that have a history of paying and increasing those dividends year over year and have the ability to continue doing so, based on their earnings/free cash flow realities.

Wrapping This Up

When it comes to creating a portfolio that has its main focus as providing supplemental income from dividends AND having that dividend income increase year over year, you have the basic construct of DGI.

In this article and the previous one, the intent was to examine other potential investments, besides picking individual stocks. While, personally, I like to select individual stocks, many investors do not.

But the lesson here is to take the time to look at the math involved in the various scenarios that are available to you as an investor and especially as a potential Dividend Growth Investor.

Just because you might be familiar with the name of a given ETF, you have to be asking yourself, "What is the objective of this particular ETF?" If your goal is to invest in Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, then some ETF offerings might not actually fit your main investment objective at all.

Marrying an ETF to your specific investment objectives should not be particularly hard to do. But my advice for those of you who choose to use ETFs in your own portfolio is that you take the time to dig into that ETF's actual "mission" and determine if it is compatible with your own investment strategy.

Final Thoughts

As many DGI critics like to point out, "the most important part of investing is total return."

Well, for me, that is the second component of Dividend Growth Investing.

The first component of DGI is the income from dividend growth (hence the name of the strategy) and the SPDR Dividend Appreciation ETF did an outstanding job in terms of meeting that component of the strategy.

That particular ETF may be one that DGI proponents take a look at, in terms of a "set it and forget it" investment, relative to dividend income. The drop in dividend paid in 2016 is a bit concerning, but again, it's worth a hard look.

In our next article, we will be taking a look at the total return component of Dividend Growth Investing. I think it may or may not be interesting, in terms of performance vs. The Perfect Portfolio.

Total return is the combination of all of the components involved with investing. It is capital appreciation, dividend income, and interest income, all rolled into one number. It is the sum of the parts, in other words. And while the total return is an important metric, some (not all), DGI seem to ignore total return.

Why would they do that? Well, it's very much like the concept of realized and unrealized gain. If you purchase an asset and hold it, then any increase in value is an "unrealized gain." On the other hand, if you sell that asset and have an increase in value, it's a "realized gain." The unrealized gain is merely a number on paper. It is worthless until action (a sale) takes place and then it becomes tangible.

Some DGI are long term investors, who plan to hold their stock positions, reinvest dividends, and look at any gain in value as a nice thing, but secondary to the increase in annual dividend income.

Some DGI, who initiated a position in a given company a few years back, add to their position at a future point, because they see that company priced at a value and they decide they want to own more stock in that company.

Two things happen with a move like that.

First, the investor owns more stock and increases the amount of income he is going to get from that company.

He owned 100 shares that had a current dividend of $2 a share, giving him $200 in annual income. He adds another 100 shares and now he has 200 shares that pay him an annualized dividend of $400. If that dividend growth rate is 6%, he will get a 6% annualized increase in his income from dividends on $400 as opposed to the original $200.

Second, both his cost basis and his gain to date will change.

If he owns 100 shares of XYZ that he paid $20 a share for, then his cost basis is $20 a share. If he adds another 100 shares at $30 a share then his cost basis becomes $25 a share.

If that stock is selling at $30 a share (the price of the new purchase) then his "gain" changes. When the shares purchased at $20 became priced at $30, the investor had a gain of 50% (unrealized).

With the new purchase, the cost basis is no longer $20 but is now $25. That means that the investor now has a gain of 20% on his position.

My Promise

I don't know what the numbers will tell us, relative to EFTs vs The Perfect Portfolio and total returns, since I have not pulled them yet.

I would suspect that if the notion of individual investors not being able to "beat an index" is true, that The Perfect Portfolio will be handily trounced by the ETFs.

But regardless of how it turns out, I will share my findings with you. Good, bad, or ugly the article will be presented and we will form conclusions based on the way the investment vehicles stack up against one another.

Hope you will stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT ABBV CL CVX JNJ KO KMB MO PG RAI T VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.