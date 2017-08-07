Bluerock Internalizes Management - Is A Dividend Cut Coming?

Apparently, becoming an employee with skin in the game changes things - like dividend policies.

In the same release, they stated they were going to review the dividend policy to make it sustainable.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) - a favorite among the income folks - just announced good news.

From the release:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. and its external manager, BRG Manager, LLC, have entered into a definitive agreement to internalize the external management function currently performed by the Manager. The consideration will be calculated pursuant to a formula established in the Management Agreement at the time of the Company's initial public offering and is expected to be approximately $41 - $42 million. To further align the interests of our management team with those of our stockholders, 99.9% of the consideration will be paid in equity, comprised of units of limited partnership interest ("OP Units") in the Company's operating partnership and shares of Class C Common Stock, which are being issued to provide the recipients with a voting franchise commensurate with their economic interest in the OP Units. As part of the transaction, the recipients have agreed to limit their voting rights to 9.9% of the then-outstanding voting rights of the Company's capital stock. The Special Committee believes that the internalization of management will reduce expenses as the Company grows and further align the interests of management, the Board and stockholders.

Why in OP units and voting rights? An equal playing field would have been in shares of Class A stock. Dual class/multi-class shares are designed to give an advantage, not equal footing. They state the following in the release:

Alignment of Interests through Ownership – The increased equity ownership of the Company by key executives as a result of the internalization is expected to further align the interests of such key executives with those of the Company's stockholders.

Rather than further align, why not completely align?

But, here's the OTHER big thing:

In addition to the internalization, the Company announced that the Board is undertaking a review of the Company's dividend policy for the Company's Class A Common Stock. Dividend Evaluation by the Company's Board of Directors In addition, the Board has initiated, in conjunction with a financial advisor, a comprehensive review of the appropriate dividend policy for the Company's Class A Common Stock. The Board's goal will be to pursue a long-term dividend strategy that it believes will be competitive, sustainable and covered, while enabling the Company to deliver long-term growth in the share price of our Class A Common Stock. The Board's evaluation will consider factors including, but not limited to, achieving a sustainable dividend covered by current recurring AFFO (vs. pro forma AFFO), multifamily and small cap peer dividend rates, multifamily and small cap peer payout ratios, providing financial flexibility for the Company, and achieving an appropriate balance between the retention of capital to invest and grow net asset value, and the importance of current distributions. The Board is expected to complete its review of the dividend policy for the Company's Class A Common Stock in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The result of this good news:

BRG Price data by YCharts

See, here's the problem:

Paying out more than you make isn't sustainable. When you pay out more than you make, you have to present these types of numbers (from the supplemental):

If you pretend you invested the cash on your balance sheet (despite it being there for a while), you can cover the dividend.

Back in 2015, when I advised against investing in the equity, I stated:

When FFO doesn't cover the dividend, move to AFFO. When AFFO doesn't cover the dividend, move to pro-forma AFFO. Maybe this works for some, but it doesn't work for me. In my world, they just plain don't cover the dividend. I believe that in time they will (assuming they don't increase it), but I do not normally invest on hope.

I went on to recommend the preferred.

Currently, the REIT's preferred consists of the following:

With the following prices:

It should be noted that the Series A has a put option in 2022 (10/21/2022 to be exact), a rate increase if it is not put in 2022 (2% per year to a max of 14%) and financial covenants (prospectus here, term sheet here). Series C has a put option in 2023 (7/19/2023 to be specific), a 2% rate increase (per year up to 14%) beginning in 2023 and financial covenants (prospectus here term sheet here). Series D has none of these provisions (prospectus here, term sheet here).

I understand that the above par prices of BRG's Series A and C may be unpalatable to some, but look at the yield to call - 6.5% and 6.3% respectively. These yields are hard to get in the REIT preferred space. I would rather own issues with steps, puts and covenants than most other issues. If the REIT reduces the dividend on the common, it strengthens the preferred. To me the best way to invest in this REIT is the preferred.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BRGpA