Mexco Energy Trades At Discount To Value Of Proved Reserves With Significant Upside

Mexco Energy (NYSE: MXC) trades at a puzzling valuation: just 0.74x the value of its reserves as compared to 1.67x for other nano cap oil and gas companies and 3.25x for small-cap Permian oil and gas companies. Long investors also benefit from upsides beyond the company’s proved reserves in two operated well locations in Martin County and reserves in the Haynesville Shale that the company cannot recognize due to accounting rules. In addition, Mexco Energy has limited exploration risk and significant insider ownership.

Oil and gas companies can trade at a discount to the value of their reserves if commodity prices are beneath the prices used to calculate their reserves, the company has a significant corporate SG&A burden, or the market does not trust’s management’s reserve bookings. However, Mexco calculated its reserve value at commodity prices below today’s strip prices and has a significantly smaller SG&A burden than its peers.

I believe Mexco Energy is worth $8.75/share, 52% higher than the current price, and I am long the stock.

Summary:

Based in Midland, Texas, Mexco Energy focuses on acquiring proved reserves. Though the company owns interests in 6,000 producing wells and undeveloped acreage across 13 states, the company’s assets are primarily located in the Permian basin in west Texas. The company focuses on acquiring non-operated working interests, royalty interests, or mineral interests, but the company does own interests in five operated producing wells and six operated undrilled well sites in the Permian basin.

Royalty and mineral interests accounted for approximately one quarter of fiscal year 2017 revenues, and the company estimates they account for a similar portion of proved reserves.

For investors new to oil and gas, the Permian play has emerged as America’s largest oil field and the second largest oil field in the world.1 The Permian has been the only US basin to increase production since oil prices dropped significantly in the fall of 20142, as a result of breakeven prices in the low $40 range.3 With its corporate headquarters in the heart of the Permian play and 71% of the value of its reserves located in the Permian, Mexco is well positioned to take advantage of exploration companies’ success in the basin.

Valuation Significantly Below the Value of its Reserves:

Mexco’s market capitalization is $11.7mm and the company has $2.4mm in net debt. By comparison, the company’s after-tax standardized measure of future cash flows discounted at 10% is $19.1mm. As required by the SEC, the standardized measure was calculated assuming benchmark commodity prices of $44.10/bbl for oil and $2.74/mcf for gas. Applying today’s strip prices adds another $6.6mm in after-tax value.4

The company also has 1.44 bcf of proved undeveloped reserves in the Haynesville Shale which were written off in fiscal year 2016. Despite the write-off, the company expects the reserves to be drilled. I value these reserves at $0.8mm.5

As is typical for oil and gas companies, Mexco’s standardized measure of future cash flows does not take into account corporate G&A expenses. Assuming the G&A savings outlined below and 2% cost inflation, I calculate the present value of G&A after tax as $6.2mm.6

Altogether, Mexco’s oil and gas assets net of corporate G&A are worth $20.2mm at today’s commodity prices. After deducting the company’s net debt, this implies a share value of $8.75, a premium of 52% to today’s share price.

Martin County Well Locations – Upside Potential:

I believe significant additional upside potential exists in two operated undrilled well locations in Martin County. The company has currently booked 1,234 mboe of reserves for six operated undrilled wells (38% of total reserves), including two horizontal well sites in Martin County that target the Wolfcamp shale and four vertical shallow well sites in the Goldsmith field. The company has a 100% working interest (75% net revenue interest) in both Wolfcamp well sites. The company expects each well will cost $8.5mm to drill.

The largest operator in Martin County is Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), which has disclosed expected ultimate recoveries (“EUR”) of 1.2 – 1.5mmboe and drilling costs of $7.5mm – $8.5mm for wells targeting the Wolfcamp play in the area. Energen (NYSE: EGN) has disclosed costs of $5.9mm – $7.2mm for Wolfcamp wells with EURs of 0.9 – 1.2mmboe. Assuming the same finding and development costs per barrel as disclosed by Pioneer and Energen, Mexco’s two Martin County wells would yield reserves net to Mexco of 2.1mmboe, significantly higher than the total reserves booked for all of Mexco’s operated undrilled wellsites.

Additional Sources of Value:

My analysis does not give credit to Mexco Energy for additional deals that Mexco may complete to create value for its shareholders. Mexco is a very small company with a half-dozen employees, of which only CFO Tammy McComic and CEO Nick Taylor work in business development. Nick Taylor works part time for the company and does not take a salary, but he does own 46% of the shares outstanding. Investors may question how much value Tammy and Nick can create for shareholders in the liquid and efficiently priced market of proved reserve acquisitions, but it is reasonable to expect that their efforts create at least some value.

In addition, my valuation does not give Mexco Energy credit for the option value of commodity prices, nor does it give Mexco credit for $1mm of deferred tax assets associated with corporate net operating losses that expire in 2021. These net operating losses are not accounted for in the company’s standardized measure of future cash flows.

Improving Cost Structure:

I expect Mexco Energy will be able to reduce its G&A expenses. The company recently changed auditors from Grant Thornton to Weaver Tidwell, which I expect will save the company $50k annually starting with the fiscal year-end 2018 audit. I believe changing auditors is appropriate, as Grant Thornton is too expensive an auditor for a company as small as Mexco.

In addition, in fiscal year 2017, the company had one-time legal costs associated with renegotiating its lending agreement with Bank of America of $50k. The company also expects to save an additional $10k in lower bank fees starting this year.

Altogether, I expect Mexco will lower its run-rate G&A expenses by $110k, or 11%.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018:

Mexco’s fiscal year 2017 reserve report projects that revenues net of operating and development costs for Mexco’s proved developed reserves will be $2.1mm in fiscal year 2018.7 This compares to net revenues of just $1.5mm in fiscal year 2017. To achieve this improvement, Mexco will need to achieve increases in production coupled with lower production costs per barrel.

Combined with lower G&A costs, I expect Mexco Energy will turn profitable in fiscal year 2018, earning net income of $77k and EBITDA of $1.5mm.

Comparable Company Valuation:

Mexco Energy trades at a significant discount to its peers. The company trades at 0.74x the value of its reserves, as compared to 1.67x for other nano cap oil and gas companies and 3.25x for small cap Permian oil and gas companies. Mexco trades at just $4.36 per barrel of oil equivalent, as compared to other nano cap peers that trade at $10.90 and small cap Permian peers that trade at $19.25. In addition, Mexco Energy has a smaller SG&A burden than most of its peers.

Mexco’s calendar year 2017E EBITDA multiple is slightly cheaper than small cap Permian peers. Most nano cap oil and gas companies are unlikely to be profitable in 2017 and don’t have analyst estimates, so a comparison to their EBITDA multiple isn’t possible.

Risks:

In addition to commodity price risk, I see three major risks to investing in Mexco:

1) Funding risk – Mexco’s reserve report calls for $28.7mm in capital expenses over the next five years to develop its undeveloped reserves, a significant capital outlay for a company of Mexco’s size. It’s unlikely that Mexco could fund this amount even with significant debt and equity capital raises.

More likely, Mexco will seek a partner for its Martin County wells, both to benefit from a partner’s operating expertise and to reduce Mexco’s capital outlay. These two wells represent 60% ($17mm) of Mexco’s expected capital outlay per its reserve report.

I believe there is no shortage of possible partners for these wells. QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) paid $600mm for 430 potential well locations in Martin County in July 2016.9 SM Energy (NYSE: SM) paid $42,800 per acre in Martin and Howard county in October 2016.10 In June of 2016, Pioneer Natural Resources paid $435mm for 28,000 acres, of which 15,000 were in Martin County.11 Other operators active in the county include Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO), Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG), Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA), Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE), and RSP Permian (NYSE: RSPP).

Bears will argue that drillers have been very active in Martin County for over a year. If Mexco has been looking for a partner for its wells, it should have been able to find one by now. The fact that Mexco has yet to complete a partnership deal suggests that larger companies aren’t interested in Mexco’s acreage.

I believe these concerns are overstated, and that management has been focused on selling the company’s Scoop-Stack assets. Having recently completed the sale of those assets for $1.1mm, I believe management has now turned its attention to finding a partner for the Martin County wells.

2) Well performance risk – Mexco’s Martin County wells represent a significant portion of the company’s reserves. Larger oil and gas companies with many potential well locations benefit from statistical averaging of well results; strong performing wells offset weak performers. Mexco has a significant amount of its reserves associated with just two wells; if these wells perform poorly returns for shareholders will likely suffer.

This risk is made more significant by the fact that investors don’t know the wells’ exact location. While Martin County in general has been a very hot area of development, not all locations are equal. Per texas-drilling.com, the only Mexco operated wells in Martin County are legacy wells located near the communities of Ackerly and Patricia, Texas, near the border with Dawson county.12 This northern part of Martin County has been significantly less prolific than central Martin County. If Mexco’s Wolfcamp wells are located near its legacy wells, this suggests that Mexco’s results will underperform the type curves published by other operators in the county.

3) Reserve quality – oil and gas companies book reserves based on the estimates of their reserve engineers and a third-party engineering firm. Companies that operate their own wells have more reliable data on which to base their estimates. Companies with significant non-operated interests, royalty interests, and mineral interests like Mexco have to rely on data provided by operated partners, which is often incomplete. As a result, Mexco Energy’s reserve booking process is less reliable than its peers.

References:

1. Texas' Permian Basin: An Oil And Natural Gas Production Machine

2. Texas's Permian Basin is only U.S. oil-producing region where production will rise

3. Shale Oil Makes $70 the New $100

4. Assumes the following production amounts in each fiscal year: 110 kboe (2018), 152 kboe (2019), 200 kboe (2020), 248 kboe (2021), followed by annual declines of 6.7% through 2040 thereafter.

5. SEC rules require oil and gas companies to write off proved undeveloped reserves if they have not been developed five years after they were initially recognized. Mexco believes these undeveloped reserves will be drilled as they are in a part of the Haynesville that is economic even at today’s natural gas prices. In valuing the reserves, I assume $3/mcf pricing and apply a 75% haircut to account for the present value factor and uncertainty around the timing of drilling. Mexco’s interests are royalty interests.

6. Present value of G&A through 2040, discounted at a 10% interest rate.

7. This projection assumes benchmark commodity prices of $44.10 per barrel and $2.74 per mcf as per Mexco’s standardized measure of future cash flows.

8. Expected results assume commodity strip prices as of 8/4/2017. Assumes all free cash flow is used to repay debt.

9. QEP Resources, Inc. to Acquire Additional Oil Properties in Core of Permian Basin

10. Permian Mania Continues With SM Energy's Purchase Of Properties From QStar For $1.6B

11. Devon Energy & Pioneer Natural Resources: Today, No One's a Winner

12. Mexco Energy Corporation Oil/Gas Wells and Leases | Operator #562563

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.