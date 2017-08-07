Substantial Doubt About Maven

When I started publishing my work in the '90s, I wrote mostly for software journals. I made some nice side money, but the Internet and blogging changed that. Suddenly everyone had a blog and was writing for free, whether they could write coherent sentences or not. The audience for the software journals vanished, and for good reason. Why would any of us pay for an expensive journal subscription? I could get considerably more of information online for free with a simple search. The software journals faded fast.

Traditional print publishers almost suffered the same fate. Before the Internet came, nearly every writer's dream was to sign on to a major publishing house and get paid royalty checks. But as the Internet matured and flourished, anyone with a computer could publish a book, whether it was good or not. Why did writers need publishing houses anymore?

So when Brad Thomas wrote recently on his blog about the launch of a digital media company, I was both dubious and intrigued. The money just is not what it was for publishing as it was during the days of print. I am paid today only a fraction of what I was paid for my writing a generation ago. On the other hand, Thomas is a respected writer and investor. I have made more than one investment decision based on his research. He now has a "commercial relationship" with this new publisher, and is an "equity holder" as well, so I wanted to hear what he had to say.

The digital media company is called Maven (OTCQB:MVEN). The basic concept is that the company partners with people such as New York Times bestsellers, winners of Pulitzers and Emmys, and social media stars. These "media channels" provide the content and the audience. Maven provides the business and technical side of publishing in somewhat the same ways that a traditional publisher used to. The company takes care of the distribution, advertising, and publishing platform.

Strengths

Maven's website is nice. I do not say that lightly. I have built websites, and I have many years of experience with software development. The company seems to have attracted some decent web design talent.

The management team's bios are impressive. They span several pages on the annual report. For instance, James Heckman, the founder and CEO, served as Head of Global Media Strategy for Yahoo!. He was also Chief Strategy Officer at Fox Digital. Ross Levinhsohn, the director was also at Yahoo!, and reportedly made Fox Interactive "one of the largest digital businesses amongst the traditional media companies." The bios for both men and others are extensive.

One of the weaknesses of traditional publishing houses was that most of their authors did not make a profit. Publishers survived on the revenue from bestsellers and blockbusters. Maven has avoided that problem by inviting people to join them who have already built a following, or what we called a "platform" at writers conferences. Maven is inviting only winners and survivors to their team, people who have platforms. This makes good sense.

Issues

I gave up investing in start-ups years ago, but Maven had my attention, and I was starting to consider making an exception for this company. Then I brought up their most recent annual report, and I began ponder whether that was a good idea.

I appreciate companies that can explain their business to me in plain English. That is not always an easy thing to do-trust me, I wrote software articles-but taking the time to explain the business to investors and potential investors in understandable language is important. A company that can do that shows they have a good grasp on what the company is about. Maven's report is not in clear English, and it is a little unnerving, since Maven is in the business of communications. It should know how to communicate clearly, but it has not yet done so.

The annual report states, "we believe that there will be two primary revenue sources, one of which will be online advertising and sponsorships and one of which will be paid memberships (subscriptions)." Online advertising is nothing new, and could work. It is the paid memberships that I am more dubious about. Suppose, for instance, that Brad Thomas stays with Seeking Alpha. Why would I go to Maven to find his articles? But if instead he writes exclusively for Maven, why would I pay to follow him? There are other contributors covering REITs who I can read for free. It seems very much like the same scenario I faced a generation ago with bloggers killing off the software journals I wrote for. In short, I see no moat for Maven.

The annual report further states:

[The company] expects to continue to incur operating losses and negative operating cash flows for at least the next few years. As a result, management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, in its report on the Company's consolidated financial statements, has raised substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Furthermore:

The Company believes that it does not have sufficient funds to support its operations through the end of the first quarter of 2018. In order to continue business operations past that point, the Company currently anticipates that it will need to raise additional debt and/or equity capital.

The company is burning its cash in a hurry. If I invest now, I will either see my shares diluted, or I will see the company take on debt. Neither option is very palatable, particularly since the company still has no revenue stream.

Despite that, the company is paying out salaries and stock awards. I have been around annual reports long enough to not blink at executive compensation, but given the substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue, I would prefer to see tighter management of expenses at this point.

Investor Takeaway

Maven has a management team with significant and impressive experience in the industry. The company may actually succeed in a tough market. If it does, this is the time to buy in. However, the company is rapidly burning cash, and management has expressed doubt about the company continuing as a going concern. Little evidence has been presented that the company is concerned about its shareholders. The stock may be a good speculative play for some, but IRA investors will be better served by looking elsewhere. I might keep an eye on it, to see what happens to it, but I will continue to focus on companies that are growing, have good value, and pay a dividend.

Sources

Unless stated otherwise, sources are company filings with the SEC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.