Tyson Foods: Homerun

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has caught our attention today as it has just reported a dandy of a quarter. Remember that this is one of the largest food companies in the United States, and has been in business for 70 years. It is a powerhouse in its sector. After looking into the company, we have been bullish on the name, essentially giving the stock a hold, but did bless buying on some dips. The stock recently fell back and was a rare buying opportunity given share buybacks, favorable chicken pricing and dividend increases. For a while it sure seemed like the sky was falling, but this set up a potential long-term entry point. With the stock in the middle of its 52 week range lows and trading at just 13 times earnings, can we buy?

It all comes down to performance and expectations. Let us discuss the material. Year-over-year, the company saw sales that were up very slightly, rising 4.8% to $9.85 billion in fiscal Q3 2017. This move is positive as recent quarters saw essentially flat to down sales. These revenues beat estimates by $370 million. Of course, some of this change year-over-year on an absolute basis was tempered by currency issues associated with a stronger dollar that are plaguing domestic companies, but there were some noticeable issues. That said, the company delivered a quarter that saw some significant declines in key areas. In fact, operating income fell significantly to $697 million, down from $767 million. Making some adjustments, non-GAAP operating income was still down 1.3% to $756 million from $767 million. On a more positive note, the company saw its adjusted earnings per share come in at $1.28, up significantly quarter-over-quarter ($1.01) and year-over-year ($1.21). These earnings further missed estimates by $0.08. So where exactly did these earnings come from? Well we need a segment by segment breakdown to understand the most recent quarter in more detail.

As always, let's start with the flagship product in chicken. Tyson saw sales volume and average sales prices that rose 1.6% and rose 2.9%, respectively, year-over-year. In Q3 2017, the company saw sales of $2.870 billion versus $2.743 billion last year for chicken products. Thanks to higher expenses operating income decreased in Q3 2017 to $294 million versus $380 million in Q3 2016. Operating income for the nine months and third quarter was below prior year record results due to higher operating costs which included increased marketing, advertising and promotion spend and compensation and benefit integration expenses.

As we have said before the price of beef for consumers continues to be out of control, though it starting to come down. This is the one commodity that still concerns me, as too high a price can hurt demand. There was a slight hit in prices once again for consumers as the average sales price rose year-over-year (up 5.3%). Sales were up to $4.000 billion from $3.873 billion. Higher prices hurt the consumer for an already high priced staple, but consumers ignored this as volumes rose 0.4%. It was nice to see a bump in operating income to $147 million from $91 million thanks to cost controls.

The pork segment saw a strong increase in prices and a minor bump in volumes. Volumes were up 0.6% while there was a strong 3.3% increase in prices. As such, revenues were up slightly to $1.322 billion from $1.271 billion last year. Strong exports outpaced the increase in live hog supplies. Operating income increased to $136 million from $122 million as the company maximized revenues relative to the live hog markets, partially attributable better operational mix performance, offsetting higher operating costs.

Turning to prepared foods, the company continues to see struggles in the operating income front thanks to higher sales, but there was a nice boost to sales. Sales came in at $1.944 billion, rising from $1.809 billion. Both average sales price and volumes increased steadily. Sales prices rose 4.9% while volume ticked up 2.4% However, with slightly increased operation expenses, operating income narrowed, coming in at $174 million versus $197 million last year. This pressured margins to 9.0% versus 10.9% last year.

So, all things considered this was a homerun of a quarter. It wasn't knocked out of the park, but was hit far enough to just land in the stands and it counts all the same. The stock should get a nice boost on these numbers. We like good companies at a fair price. This is a dominant player in the space. The yield has grown. The price is fair. Looking ahead the company has sold non-performing brands and has acquired AdvancedPierre Foods for $3.2 billion. This should add $1.8 billion in revenues for 2018. The outlook remains solid. We like the name under $60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.