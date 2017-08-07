GLD: A Pause Before Moving Higher, Or Major Downturn Ahead?

The FED appears committed to its tightening trajectory and bond rates seem to have the necessary catalysts to continue their rise, with the 10 year trading at 2.27%.





SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) had rallied 5% since a short-term low hit approximately 1 month ago. The gold ETF surged from roughly $115 to $121 in around 3 trading weeks, however, since then GLD has shown some difficulty in proceeding higher. This move has coincided with a move in gold from about $1,205 to the $1,280 level. Since then, the yellow metal has shed roughly $15. So, is this just a healthy pause in gold’s most recent move higher or is this the beginning of a new downturn?





Recent data suggests that inflation appears to be trending downwards in the U.S., furthermore, rates appear to be headed higher as the FED seems intent to proceed on its path towards normalization and balance sheet reduction. These fundamental elements coupled with a rebound I the dollar index and a deteriorating technical image imply that conditions are not favorable for gold prices in the short term, and further weakening in gold/GLD prices is likely in the weeks ahead.





GLD Overview



GLD is the largest physically backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world which offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market. The ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures for many market participants as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange instead of having to deal with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts. Furthermore, GLD is an appealing alternative to buying physical gold, as investors get the same exposure to gold, but can buy and sell gold using GLD with great fluidity and do not need to worry about the hassle of dealing with the physical metal.

Since GLD is backed by physical gold and mimics the price movement of spot gold almost exactly, we will use GLD and gold interchangeably during this analysis.

Dynamics that Influence Gold Prices





There are many dynamics that influence gold prices such as geopolitical events, dollar strength or weakness, FED policy, interest rates, inflation and others. However, perhaps one of the most instrumental elements concerning gold prices is the relationship pertaining to bond rates and the rate of inflation. When bonds such as the U.S. 5 or 10 year offer a higher yield than the rate of inflation it usually reflects poorly on gold prices. Investors normally prefer to invest in higher yielding safety assets as opposed to gold in such underlying market conditions and vise versa.



Inflation Overview





The CPI, one of the leading indicators for inflation came in at a year to date low of 1.63% for June. This was the 4th consecutive monthly decline and indicates that inflation is relatively low and could fall even further in the coming months. Moreover, this is far lower than the current 10-year yield rate of 2.27%.





Furthermore, average hourly wage growth has taken on a downward trajectory as of late, indicating that wages are not increasing as fast as expected in an expansionary environment. These relatively disappointing inflation readings are suggesting that the U.S. economy appears to be in a decelerating inflationary environment, which may create a headwind for gold/GLD prices.





The FED & Raising Rates



Despite relatively low inflation the FED appears committed to continue to raise rates. Employment data has been particularly strong and Janet Yellen has indicated that in addition to normalizing rates the FED will also begin to unwind its balance sheet in September. This means that the FED will begin selling off some of the bonds it has on its balance sheet and thus bond rates should continue to rise.



Currently the 10 year is at around 2.27%, which is already well above the 1.63% CPI, thus making gold not that attractive as an asset class at this time. Furthermore, rates are very likely to continue to rise due to FED policy and other market dynamics.



Many market participants believe that bonds are in an artificially induced low rate bubble and have nowhere to go but up from here. The maestro himself, Allen Greenspan, in a recent interview said that the bond bubble is about to break because of “abnormally low” interest rates. This seems somewhat similar to his irrational exuberance warning of the late 90s, and we all know how that ended.

The Dollar Overview



Another crucial factor that influences gold prices is the dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive in other currencies and vice versa. As of now the dollar index has declined over 10% year to date and is in the process of testing extremely strong support at around 92-92.50. The dollar index has been extremely oversold as of late and had a strong bounce of the 92-92.50-level following July’s strong non-farms payroll report.



It appears that due to the severely oversold conditions and FED tightening policy the dollar could have a strong counter rally from here and may even have put in some kind of intermediate-term bottom. An upward trend in the USD will be an additional negative factor concerning prices of gold/GLD.





Technical Snapshot





The GLD chart shows that the latest up move lasted approximately 3-4 trading weeks, on par with the past few upward moves. It is also clear that the CCI and RSI became a bit over stretched in recent days with the CCI breeching 100 and the RSI coming very close to 70.



Moreover, the full stochastic, RSI and CCI have turned negative and are suggesting a shift towards downward momentum. In addition, the chart illustrates what appears to be a lower top being put in after a lower low bottom, indicating a possible progression of a bearish pattern.



(Stockcharts.com)The gold chart illustrates the same basic technical factors as the GLD chart, from a more fluid continuous trading perspective.





The dollar index chart shows a steep year to date decline of roughly 10%. Furthermore, the USD was tremendously oversold recently, with the RSI bellow 30 for approximately 3 weeks. The dollar experienced a strong rebound from major support of 92-92.50, the lower end of a 2.5-year trading range. In addition, the CCI, RSI, and full stochastic appear to be shifting upward, indicative of a shift towards positive momentum suggesting that a major trend reversal may be occurring.





The Takeaway



Rising interest rates, higher bond yields, and dollar strengthening, are factors associated with tighter FED policy and are considered to be negative forces in relation to gold/GLD prices. These fundamental elements coupled with a low inflationary environment and what appear to be somewhat deteriorating short term technical factors do not paint a favourable image for gold prices in the short term.



Although our long-term view on gold/GLD is constructive, it appears that in the short-term, due to the underlying headwinds gold could correct to around $1,180-$1,200 and GLD could go down to roughly $112-$114 in the weeks going forward.

