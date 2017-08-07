Why Semiconductor Equipment Stocks Are Struggling, In 2 Charts

In a series of recent Seeking Alpha articles I tried to present to investors and traders my contention that semiconductor equipment stocks are in a bubble. The first article, published on June 12, 2017 and entitled “Semiconductor Equipment: Supercycle Or Bubble?” also illustrated the disconnect between semiconductor equipment and semiconductor billings. Because I discuss this disconnect in my two charts below, I have repeated it for this article to add further clarity.

In my most recent Seeking Alpha article of March 2, 2017, entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Stocks - What's Going On?” I showed that semiconductor equipment guidance for CY Q3 2017 is significantly lower than revenues reported for CY Q2 2017.

Semiconductor stocks have taken a big hit lately. There are many theories that have been discussed in comments on my articles as well as other Seeking Alpha articles.

Semiconductor and Semiconductor Industry Dynamics

Responses I made to these comments in my articles unfortunately don’t seem to resonate well with readers. The semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industries are cyclical, and the periodicity is due to two factors.

First is supply/demand dynamics. We’re familiar to the undersupply of DRAM and NAND devices, which has given rise to almost daily increases in selling prices of these memory chips, which has further resulted in rocketing stock levels for memory suppliers such as Micron Technology (MU). But these occurrences in memory supply/demand dynamics is not the norm. I’ve discussed this in several Seeking Alpha articles on the memory industry.

What is normal operating procedure is that demand for chips occurs because of an increase in end-use demand, and semiconductor manufacturers respond by building more chips. If their fabs are running at full capacity, they build more fabs and buy equipment to fill those fabs. Although just-in-time manufacturing is the norm, it isn’t an exact science, and CEO’s often based capex purchases based on both internal and external forecasts of demand.

Besides the inaccuracies in forecasts, there are usually more than one semiconductor manufacturer making the same type of chip (for competing end-users) and everyone then builds more chips and buys more equipment. All of a sudden, a huge oversupply occurs and it takes some time, historically two years, for supply/demand dynamics to equilibrate. This gives rise to the cyclical nature of the industry.

A second cause of the cyclical nature of the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry is macroeconomics, primarily tied to GDP growth of countries. Simply put, if the economy is good and people have money, they will spend money. And if these purchases are cars or new smartphones, they all contain chips. This macro effect then increases demand for the chips and a new cycle starts with capacity purchases of equipment to outfit new fabs being built.

The above factors represent growth in the sectors, but they are lagging indicators. Demand to make more chips based on supply or demand issues is one cycle, and it doesn’t necessarily mean the cycle will continue. Demand by an end use application does not mean that the demand will continue unabated. Witness the historic rise in tablet devices, sales of which have dropped significantly after meteoric rises in the early years.

Leading Indicators

I’ve been analyzing the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment space since 1985, and have developed proprietary leading indicators that I have been using for the past 20 years to forecast the high-tech space. So let’s take of look at billings of semiconductor equipment companies and tie it in with these Leading Indicators.

The first chart shows billings. I’ve highlighted (oval) billings over the past 15 months, which I contend is a bubble in the equipment market, which has given rise to the dramatic rise in semiconductor equipment stocks such as Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and KLA-Tencor (KLAC).

The second chart shows The Information Network’s Proprietary Leading Indicators. I put an oval over the past 15 months, which shows there is no peak compared to the first chart. Note that there has been a remarkable correlation between the timing and general amplitude of the peaks and valleys in these charts, which I arbitrarily plotted between 1995 and 2017.





Investor Takeaway

The recent volatility and plummet in equipment stocks may be difficult to pinpoint, but in my opinion the past 15 months have been unprecedented. Equipment billings should not have reached the level they have, and stock valuations, based on these levels, have proven inaccurate. Nearly every semiconductor equipment company for the past several quarters have beat the street, further inflating stock valuations. We are now witnessing the reverse - companies are beating consensus valuations yet stocks are plummeting.

As illustrated in my charts above, the previous semiconductor billings cycle ended in March 2016 and started the current ramp-up the following month that continues today. The Leading Indicators cycle ended three months earlier on December 2015 (hence a leading indicator). But instead of a rapid ramp-up as with semiconductor billings, our Leading Indicator ramp-up has been moderate.

Our Proprietary Leading Indicator chart illustrates two important issues which can explain the recent volatility and plummeting of semiconductor equipment stocks:

1. Our Leading Indicators are based on macroeconomic components for different countries. Semiconductor and hence semiconductor equipment billings are based on economic factors (such as GDP changes as mentioned above). Since there is a lack of correlation between our Leading Indicators and equipment (two above charts), and between semiconductor and equipment billings (chart at top of article) in this latest cycle, clearly semiconductor equipment has gotten ahead of itself.

2. Our Leading Indicator chart shows that the ramp-up continues through May 2017 (I am in the process of compiling data points for June 2017 and if there are significant changes I will note them in another article). This continued ramp suggests there are still legs to this run-up and I see the volatility in equipment stocks as a short-term correction.