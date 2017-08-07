Square: How High Can A Square Fly

Square - The WSJ goes into the stock selection business

Why write another article on Square? (SQ) I have written several and the theme is the same in all of them and this one. It is and remains a quintessential momentum growth story that is seemingly getting stronger with passing quarters. I actually decided to write about Square in the wake of a Wall St. Journal article on Square which presented some misbegotten analysis to a national audience.

One of the problems faced by investors is how to deal with companies whose stocks have become recognized as hyper-growth vehicles in a relatively brief period of time. I suppose to an extent that this is a problem most investors want to confront on a regular basis-but the fact is, how does one figure out what potential appreciation might remain in a stock in the wake of a sharp move. SQ presents that kind of conundrum to investors in the wake of its recently reported quarter. Just what did Square have to report in order to see the shares continue to appreciate. What is Square going to have to report going forward to drive the shares? And how likely is it that the company can continue its hyper-growth run with concomitant share price performance.

Those are the major questions that the balance of this article will try to article will try to address. And just so as not to hold readers in suspense: I think the WSJ has it wrong. Square the company is more likely than not to continue to perform at levels that will support its current share valuation and to produce significant positive alpha in the years ahead. The journalist, in his article, commits the classic mistake of trying to analyze hyper-growth companies through a rearward looking lens in an attempt to make forward projections. It is a common enough fallacy-but one that journalists can readily avoid by seeking to report the news and not trying to assume the role of providing investment advice in a mass circulation newspaper.

Just what did SQ report and how has it guided

Square reported another quarter of results that surpassed expectations. Adjusted revenues for the quarter were $240 million, up 41% year on year and up by 18% sequentially. That compares to the company's prior revenue forecast of $225 million for the quarter. In Q1, adjusted revenue growth had been 39%. That is the kind of progression that analysts want to see in a hyper-growth business.

The company had forecast adjusted EPS of between $0.03 and $0.05 for the quarter. Actual adjusted EPS was $0.07. Share based compensation was 133% of reported net income for the quarter, compared to 160% of reported net income in Q1 and compared to 650% of reported adjusted net income in the year earlier period. So, while stock based comp. is still high, its growth has become small, and the quality of earnings for this company has substantially improved.

The company has raised its full year adjusted EPS forecast by 20%, and by less than that for the last two quarters of this current year. The company has increased its revenue forecast by about 4% from prior levels and is now forecasting 35% growth for the year as a whole. The track record of this company since it has been public and the strength in some of the sub-headline categories strongly suggest that this forecast is one disseminated as a level to be beaten and not a realistic evaluation of the company's most likely operational performance.

Just looking at the construction of the numbers, the forecast seems to be unduly conservative. To reach the forecasted revenue estimate, Q4 revenue growth would have to slow from a projected 35% in Q3 to 31% in Q4. Sequentially growth in Q4 would be only 4.2%. I doubt many observers think that guidance for either this coming quarter or the full year is meant to be taken terribly seriously. It is there merely as a reference point so that it can be said to have been significantly beaten. The fact that revenue growth actually accelerated a bit in Q2 compared to Q! would seemingly suggest that the company has yet to see any real reversion to the mean in terms of growth and its ability to grow margins, while reducing the proportion of expense attributed to stock based comp in the first half of the year is clearly is a sign that the company is on a path to GAAP profitability. None of this is really reflected in the article published by the WSJ. The inferences that I have drawn from the results and from the conference call commentary suggests that the company is more likely than not to continue the pattern of quarters that beat and guidance that is a raise which has been the hallmark of SQ's financial reporting since it became public.

Square's life beyond payments

Square is most often thought of as a company that processes payments for micro/small/mid-size-enterprises-and it does indeed do that. But at this point, and with its current scale and valuation, most investors are looking far beyond the company's payment processing business in order to develop a positive investment thesis.

In the 2nd quarter, subscription and services revenue reached $59 million, just shy of one-quarter of total revenue and up by 99% year on year. Subscription and services revenues grew by a bit more than 20% sequentially from Q1 when they were 24% of the total.

I have written about Square several times as I mentioned earlier in this article. I will not, therefore try to reprise much that I have written about the gamut of services that the company is offering. But while I don't want to gainsay either the centrality or the opportunity of the company's payments business, its moat these days, and more and more of its future growth, is going to come from areas outside of traditional payment processing.

Last month an analyst at a brokerage called Loop Capital suggested that PayPal (PYPL) ought to buy Square. I have no idea if such a transaction has been mooted or will ever be consummated. But one of the main reasons why Square ought to be or might be of interest to PayPal would be because of the progress the company has made in building out its eco-system of ancillary services.

Square continues to highlight three of its services as major drivers in the success of its non-payments business. These are Instant Deposit, Caviar and Capital. Both Capital and Instant Deposit benefit significantly from the company's use of AI. While almost all lenders, these days, have initiated some form of AI based credit investigation, I believe that Square has made this the cornerstone of its lending business. It is a huge advantage for the company in terms of expense and credit losses and it obviously is one of the attributes it sells to its 3rd party lenders who essentially fund the business. Square Capital initiated $319 million of loans last quarter from almost 50,000 borrowers. That is a striking 27% increase from the $251 million of loans initiated in Q1.

No one at this point really has any idea regarding the ultimate potential of Square Capital. The business, as it is currently structured, is exceptionally lucrative. Square has exceptional insight into the financial condition of its borrowers due to the records of revenues generated by the borrowers through its credit facility. It has what is said to be an advanced data sciences operation to develop appropriate criteria for sizing and granting loans. I believe that when readers/investors evaluate competitive moats, this is one that is under-appreciated. Square can grant loans more quickly and can do so with lower risk than would be the case without significant advantages due to its long history of using AI (algorithms) in order to facilitate its business. And it sells loans to 3rd party capital sources who would otherwise have no access to the kind of returns and liquidity of the product offered to them by Square.

Perhaps, in time, other payment processing services will develop a facility comparable to that of Square. At this point, Shopify (SHOP) has begun to offer the same kind of credit facility that is offered by Square. Shopify has a payment service that it offers to the merchants who build their store on its infrastructure and who use its Shopify Pay service. At this point, however, its Capital business is in its infancy with $37 million of merchant cash advances last quarter, up almost 100% sequentially but just a bit more than 10% of the loans advanced by Square in the same period.

One of the reasons why I think the Wall St. Journal analysis is ill-informed is simply the lack of commentary in the article regarding this area of Square's business.

In additional to Capital, the company offers a service called instant deposit. It is sometimes difficult for observers such as this writer to appreciate the capital requirements of operating relatively smaller businesses and of being perpetually ill-funded and under-capitalized. Square doesn't really quantify the magnitude of its instant deposit business-other than to say it is one of the factors in growing its non-payment processing revenues. I think it is fair to say that the revenues generated by this service are exceptionally profitable as Square charges merchants a 1% discount on the total revenue they generate using this program to make funds available instantly as opposed to overnight. Clearly, the APR of the advances made through this program is enormous and the losses on these transactions have been exceptionally low.

Again, I do not believe anyone has a real perspective on the ultimate potential of this program. It is a part of Square that is not well recognized or valued, I imagine. But it is clearly one factor that investors are likely to highly value and over time, the growth of Capital and Instant Deposit seem likely to change the business model substantially to a far more profitable plane than has heretofore been the case.

This past quarter, Square initiated a program called Square Installments which allows its sellers to offer their customers installment payments on purchases. It is still in the trial mode but it certainly might become a major opportunity for Square and its sellers. Almost no seller of the size that is typical of the Square customer base can offer their own installment payment program-they typically go to banks who may not be easy to work with and frequently require individual decisions on credit applications. For the most part, the ultimate buyers looking for an installment payment option fall back on their own credit resources-which may be non-existent or undesirable to buyers.

Just what the potential of the program might be and what its economics can be is unknown and undisclosed at this point. But I think most readers can appreciate the possible significance of such a program for Square as it affords Square sellers access to a facility they cannot find elsewhere and motivates them to become Square customers in the first place.

The installment business, if it becomes mainstream for Square will rely heavily on the company's deep learning/AI capabilities which will give it the potential to scale. I think it is likely to prove to be that this becomes a significant revenue generator for Square and a major tool in its ability to sell merchants-and particularly larger sized merchants who sell more expensive products with larger average transaction sizes.

The third major non-payment processing source of revenue for this company at this time is its restaurant delivery business, Caviar. Again, the specific numbers are unknown and at one point the business was said to be for sale due to unprofitability. Caviar was unmentioned during the last conference call so investors have no particular knowledge about its growth during the past quarter.

Caviar doesn't seem like it would be something offered by a company that is focused on using technology to offer differentiated solutions to smaller merchants. Delivering restaurant meals seems to be a pretty mundane undertaking. Of course, so did ride-hailing before Uber and Lyft disrupted the taxi business-and indeed, delivering restaurant meals does have some of the technology that is used by ride hailing services.

In any event, Caviar is a service for restaurants that is a bit more sophisticated than just delivering meals. Obviously, the service can include payments and Capital which is part of what makes it particularly attractive for Square. But it often includes Square's flavor (no pun intended) of CRM and the Square's payroll and invoice offerings. Basically, when investors look at Caviar, they can see a blue print for how Square wants to evolve going forward. The payment processing is a hook from which to dangle all of the other services and to prevent price erosion from attenuating the company's margins.

This last quarter, the management made a point of calling out its CRM offering as something of significant value to users and one service that is gaining traction. To an extent, what Square is able to do as it processes payments, is to build a database of customers and determine what they have purchased and to provide users with the ability to launch campaigns to a targeted audience. The company CEO called out the success of the company's CRM tool and maintains that it generates more than $10 sales per every dollar of spend. Not too sure as to the basis of the calculation-and of course the more appropriate metric to consider would be additions to gross margin-but the CRM service is something that can drive revenues and build a better competitive moat than processing credit cards.

Lots and Lots of numbers

Given that Square's foundation is that of processing payments, one thing it generates a great deal of are numbers. Some of these numbers are more important than others. For readers unfamiliar with this company, the top line number at which to look is adjusted revenue which excludes the interchange fees the company passes through to its sellers. Of some significance in terms of looking at Square's future is that revenues from the company's mid-market cohort of sellers grew by 61% last quarter. While the company continues to sell its basic service to micro merchants, its focus has shifted to larger sellers who can afford to buy and receive more value from additional Square services.

Overall, the company has maintained a margin of a bit over 1% on its gross payment volume and that metric has remained stable for several quarters. This is a function of the willingness of larger sellers to use more of SQ's non-credit card services. The company is seeing a strong uptake in services such as invoices, Virtual Terminal and e-commerce API fees which have significantly higher rates than the fees collected through credit card swipes and these services are preponderantly used by larger sellers.

I typically look at operating costs on a GAAP basis which is a more accurate assessment of actual spending. The company spent no less than 32% of its adjusted revenues on research and development last quarter-and while that metric is far higher than is sustainable long-term, it is lower than the 40% spend on research and development the year-earlier period. Sales and marketing spend increased from 23% to 25% of revenue year on year. The company is likely to sustain a rather significant cost as it enters the UK market and this cost will be front-end loaded compared to revenues. In addition, as the company is selling more software, in particular, it will inevitably see higher sales and marketing costs. Square has a long way to go in terms of building out its sales and marketing infrastructure even in this country-it does not open its telesales operation until 9AM on the east coast, for example-and it has even further to go in terms of its potential geographical expansion.

General and administrative costs fell from a 30% of revenues to a bit over 26% of revenues. Overall, the improvement in operating expense ratios reached 1000 basis points last quarter, greater than company guidance had been for that metric. During the conference call, management suggested that the last two quarters of the year would not see the same cadence of improvements as was experienced last quarter. I really wonder if that will happen, given the track record of the company in terms of forecasting operating expenses. I think it is more likely that the trends of the first 6 months will continue through the balance of the year, which is one reason to anticipate that reported earnings will surpass estimates as has been the pattern for this company.

As mentioned earlier, stock based compensation has declined noticeably as a percentage of revenue although it is still increasing in absolute terms. That being said, stock based compensation rose 22% sequentially last quarter, compared to the 18% sequential increase in revenues. Looked at holistically, one might reasonably expect the company to achieve positive GAAP profitability next year at some point.

At this point, the company is cash-flow positive and generated $90 million of CFFO from operations in the first half of the year compared to a cash burn of $32 million the prior year. CFFO increase a bit sequentially but given there is no real record of positive CFFO, it is hard to evaluate what might be normal seasonality. Some of the components of cash flow are related to the operations of Square Capital. While some observers choose to look at provisions in evaluating loan losses, actual charge-offs were at extremely low levels and their ratio has declined year on year, while rising sequentially at a modest rate.

Square does not forecast CFFO although it does forecast EBITDA which is a closely related metric. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $63 million in the first half of the year, and $36 million for that metric last quarter. It has forecast that adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $120 million to $128 million for the full year. On the call in the wake of one analyst expressing disbelief in the forecast, management simply said that the forecast for adjusted EBITDA for the full year was planned to exceed projections. It seems quite unlikely that adjusted EBITDA will not increase noticeably for this company in the second half of this year, particularly as it benefits from significant Q4 seasonality.

Valuation

I suppose that some readers may think this is the long way around in terms of dealing with the Wall St. Journal stock analysis that essentially suggested that Square is a better company than it is an investment.

Currently, Square has a market cap of $9.5 billion based on 377 million outstanding shares. The company's enterprise value is about $8.9 billion. That yields an EV/S of about 8.2X based on my forward projection of revenue over the next 4 quarters. I think that the percentage revenue growth forecast carried by First Call is really not a meaningful expectation for the kind of growth expected for this company at this time.

How much will the company be able to earn over the next 12 months on a non-GAAP basis? Estimates range broadly to the point where using a consensus forecast is not terribly useful. And the fact is that the projection of earnings for next year has shown extreme volatility-one quarter ago estimates forecast a loss of $0.06 for the following 12 months and now the consensus First Call forecast from 18 analysts has reached $.38 with a high forecast of $.58.

The company is forecasting an adjusted EBITDA margin this year of 13%. Is it reasonable to assume that the margin that could be achieved next year would show an additional 700-900 basis point increase? The problem with this kind of analysis is that it relates to specific choices that the company will make and which are not readily visible to outsiders at this point. If the company did achieve a 20% EBITDA margin over the next 12 months, and if outstanding shares for next 12 months average 385 million, then reported EPS ought to be about $0.45 for the period. The only significant difference between EBITDA and reported non-GAAP income are depreciation, interest and the addback of the debt discount amortization. No one buying the shares at current levels is doing so because of current earnings. They are doing so based on the company's strategy and its ability to execute.

As mentioned, the company is cashflow positive and should remain so for the foreseeable future. Cash flow is exceeding adjusted EBITDA because of balance sheet items, for the most part. These balance sheet items include the expense of customer charge-offs which has been very modest. I think it is reasonable to believe that the relationship between adjusted EBITDA and CFFO will remain about the same over time. That suggests using a CFFO estimate of $240 million for the next 12 months. Capex will probably be about $30 million over the coming year and that yields a free cash flow estimate of $210 million. That is a free cash flow yield of 2.5%. Again, no investors are buying these shares based on their current financial metrics.

Should investors buy these shares. I am holding a significant position which is probably as good an answer as any. I think the strong growth-above 30% and faster will continue for several years. I think the company has built an under-appreciated business moat based on Capital and Caviar and that the moat will widen and deepen as the Square platform and newer services gain user acceptance. While the payment business is probably not super-exciting long-term, the lending business and the installment business are both exceptionally promising and are being built on unique technology that provides Square with market advantages, cost advantages and advantages with regards to loan losses that are hard to match.

Will Square get bought by PayPal or anyone else. I have no way of knowing something like that. Square is more of a technology vendor than a payments vendor-that, at any rate, is my thesis. As a technology vendor it could attract a broad spectrum of potential acquisitors. There is certainly some level of consolidation to be seen in the fintech market at this point-but speculating that Square will be bought is just that-speculation.

I obviously do not anticipate that Square shares are going to double again in the coming 7 months as they have done in the past 7 months. They may, in fact stagnate. But I like their outlook in terms of producing positive alpha for the longer term.

