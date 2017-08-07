Mounting Credit Losses: Is Bank Of America In Jeopardy?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was cited as one of the largest issuers of credit cards that could be at risk thanks to large levels of net charge-offs. IN fact, according to the report net charge-offs are at their highest levels in four years which may be a worrying trend for banks and for the U.S. economy as a whole. In addition, the trend of mounting losses is occurring even though U.S. unemployment is at a decade low. This has further raised fears that credit performance could quickly weaken, and net charge-offs would skyrocket, if the jobs situation weakens. We believe this is all noise, and although the average net charge-off rate for large card issuers rose to 3.29%, we remain bullish on Bank of America as interest rates rise.

Bank of America is among our top blue chip top picks for 2017 for just this reason, and the fears over a rising net charge-offs are more than overblown. The Street is always looking for an excuse to sell. As shares have traded sideways for the most part in recent months this offers an opportunity to build a position. While rising rates will be a huge benefit to the name, the reasons for owning this stock extend beyond just rising interest rates and into many other fundamental improvements.

This is because other key metrics for the name remain strong. These include a growing loan and deposit record, a decent efficiency ratio, as well as of course revenues and earnings. In addition, we also need to be aware of toxic or non-performing assets. These metrics can give us an indication of where the bank is heading, and can help us separate the strong from the weak in the sector. As for the major metrics, we are not looking for a ton of growth. While it is true that Bank of America will benefit from rising rates, slow and steady growth is most desirable from a bank of this size. That is what we look for.

So, let us discuss. In the most recent quarter the bank saw a top and bottom line number that beat analyst estimates. Revenue was $22.8 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year. With this rise, the company surpassed analyst estimates by a solid $1.05 billion. Expenses were well managed and as such the company also saw a bump in earnings. Last year, the company saw earnings per share of $0.41 per share, or $4.8 billion. In the most recent quarter, net income jumped to $5.3 billion and earnings per share increased 12% to $0.48. This was a nice beat versus expectations of $0.03. What drove these results?

Net interest income and non-interest income, two of the biggest sources of cash for the company, were both strong. Net interest income was $11.0 billion, up 9% from last year's comparable quarter. Non-interest income was also up year-over-year helping revenues beat estimates. It came in at $11.8 billion net, rising 6%. Further, another 1.3 million credit cards were issued, which bodes well for future potential interest income as well as fees generated from the card. It is also important to note that spending on credit cards was up 6%. Of course, if net charge-offs are rising, then this could be a major concern. More on that in a second, but let's first talk efficiency.

Let me be clear. You must keep an eye on the efficiency ratio. It may be a simply indicator but it is substantial. This metric measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. What is most noteworthy is that the efficiency ratios in most of the business segments of the bank improved year-over-year. Overall there was a solid 60% efficiency ratio for the bank. The highest efficiency was in Global Banking, where the ratio was 43%. The worst ratio was in Global Wealth and Investment Management, where it was 72%. Still, the metrics are improving in nearly every segment. This 60% overall efficiency ratio is stellar in my opinion. This is the strongest Q2 we have seen in years on this metric.

Then there is the bread and butter of any bank, loans and deposits. On these fronts, the bank is doing well. Loans were up in most categories and came in at $916.7 billion in the quarter, up from $903.2 billion last year. Turning to deposits, total average deposits were up year-over-year. They rose to $1.263 trillion in Q2 2017, from $1.216 trillion last year. We should also be aware of non-performing assets and here Bank of America has improved. Over the last few years the company has significantly cut into its toxic assets. Non-performing loans decreased once again to $7.12 billion, down from $7.63 billion last quarter and down from almost $8.8 billion in Q2 2016.

Oh, and what prompted this article to begin with? So-called rising net charge-offs. Well guess what? As far as net charge-offs are concerned, they actually declined for Bank of America. That's right, in the most recent quarter the provision for credit losses improved 26% to $726 million from $976 million. Net charge-offs declined 8% to $908 million from $985 million while the net charge-off ratio declined to 0.40% from 0.44%. So while the average for the sector is rising, Bank of America clearly has a leg up on the competition. Still, we will want to watch this metric.

All things considered, the key metrics are solid. The Street always looks for a reason to sell and this net charge-off business has no impact. With interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income longer-term. The largest banks stand to gain and Bank of America is atop the list. We maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long-term.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Email alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.