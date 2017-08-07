Chesapeake Energy Q2 - State Of The Company By The Numbers

On Friday, Aug. 3, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) released its Q2 2017 financial results. On the surface, the results looked positive -- earnings beat analyst estimates by several cents. In this day and age, any earnings that lack a negative sign are positive results from Chesapeake. Fortunately for investors, it appears as if the days of earnings reports detailing a massive destruction of value are over for Chesapeake in the foreseeable future.

However, with oil and gas prices hovering near the "shale band" (approximately $50/barrel crude and 3.00/mmCF gas), Chesapeake -- along with many of its competitors -- continues to hover in a no-man's land of minimal to no real cash profits. In this article, we take a look at Chesapeake's Q2 income statement results. For context, we compare them to past financial results in an effort to tell Chesapeake's full financial story. CHK's Q2 financial releases can be found here.

Gross Profit

Starting with gross profit, Chesapeake pulled in operating revenue of $2,281M. These revenues cost $1,545M for a gross profit of $736M. The graph below depicts Chesapeake's historical gross profits over time. The yellow line depicts gross profits, while the blue line depicts Chesapeake's share price. Note that gross profits include both realized and unrealized hedges. And profits have been in the process of recovering, since briefly going negative in the second quarter of last year.

Along this point, it's worth mentioning that Chesapeake continues to reduce the cost of revenues. The following chart depicts the cost of revenues in grey and gross profit again in yellow. This is consistent with management's strategic focusing on reducing costs:

Operating Income

Moving on to total operating income, the picture continues to improve. Impairment charges have finally stopped taking their toll on Chesapeake's earnings after erasing a staggering $24.5B of value from Chesapeake's assets since Q1 2015 (a loss of almost $20/share per Chesapeake's current share count). Impairment charges are depicted in grey, total operating expenses are depicted in green, operating income is depicted in red, and Chesapeake's share price is depicted in dark blue.

Operating income rests at its highest level of the recovery ($399M) and is approaching pre-crash average levels. It's worth noting here that, because of the incredible amount of value written down on Chesapeake's assets during the crash by impairments, depreciation expenses have been considerably reduced. This is not some kind of financial trickery -- there is simply far less asset value in Chesapeake's portfolio to incrementally depreciate.

Other Income, Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, and Earnings Per Share

As always with Chesapeake, things get a little messy in the "other income" category. Chesapeake benefited with gains on purchases of debt ($191M), paid out $93M in interest, and incurred a $1M charge under "other." This boosted net income to $496M. Chesapeake only paid $1M in taxes this quarter, yielding a net income of $495M after taxes. Preferred dividend payments (reduced considerably from $43M to $16M) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ($9M) bring us to Chesapeake's published $470M net income attributable to common shareholders. Preferred stock payments are depicted in light blue, income attributable to common shareholders is depicted in red, and Chesapeake's share price is depicted in dark blue.

On a historical basis, $496M net income puts Chesapeake at pre-crash levels. However, it's important to keep Chesapeake's $191M one-time gain on purchases of debt in mind when interpreting results. These results yield $0.52 earnings per share.

Conclusion

From an earnings standpoint, Chesapeake posted solid Q2 results and continues to recover from the carnage recorded last year. However, the market has reacted negatively to Chesapeake's results, reflected in the stock price's substantial divergence from the company's recovery in earnings. This is likely due to balance sheet and cash flow artifacts that have kept institutional investors on the sidelines. This will be discussed in our next installments when we cover Chesapeake's balance sheet and cash flow statement. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.