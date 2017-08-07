IBM's Storage Advantage Will Take Time To Play Out

IBM (IBM) has recently announced that its research scientists have achieved a new world record in tape storage in terms of areal recording density. This is the company’s fifth world record since 2006. Investors would wonder if magnetic tapes are still relevant in today’s era of three-dimensional non-volatile storage class memory, but for cold storage purposes tapes offer economy even to today’s HPC (high-performance computing) and AI (artificial intelligence) related datacenter administrators.

IBM is revolutionizing storage, which is an essential part of cloud computing including HPC and AI. In addition to setting world record in magnetic tapes, Big Blue also announced its development of Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) solutions. The aim is offering customers high speed data transfer between storage solutions and systems.

How IBM Is Revolutionizing Storage

AI-related workloads including ML (machine learning) and DL (deep learning) consume huge amount of data storage space. Frank Berry, IT Brand Pulse senior analyst, said:

Managing data center infrastructure has been a process of being proactive, and staying ahead of the requirements of the business. The promise of machine learning is improved storage performance, higher availability service levels and greater efficiency (less admins per storage unit) through automation.

IBM is bringing this automation in storage. How? IBM is already a big player in SDS (software-defined storage) with its Spectrum Storage portfolio. SDS works by freeing data from hardware boxes. Leveraging the power of software, SDS can deliver not only cost effectiveness, but also the convenience of applying AI tools to identify insightful patterns in the stored data.

Now if it’s possible to store the data cost effectively, i.e., storing different types of data in different kinds of storage media, depending on economy, automation in storage is achieved. Since IBM has all kinds of latest and technologically advanced storage media in its portfolio, IBM clearly enjoys a competitive advantage in this area. Even for players like the Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU) duo, IBM is a threat.

IBM’s Competitive Advantage

The 3D XPoint technology, jointly developed by Intel and Micron, is of course an innovative, transistor-less three dimensional non-volatile memory architecture which offers extremely fast read and write processes. Compared to 3D XPoint, IBM’s NVMe strategy embraces Big Blue’s strength in SDS in order to optimize the entire storage system stack. This in essence means applying real-time AI on the workloads, right from allowing the data-hungry workloads to read and write data via offering flash memory, to finally helping the workloads run AI tools on the data for pattern recognition.

Although 3D XPoint technology is technologically more advanced, the lack of any SDS solutions from Intel and Micron makes the technology less effective compared to IBM’s comprehensive storage solutions. In addition, IBM is now offering highly efficient magnetic tapes for cold storage, which makes it a 360 degree player in storage.

Are magnetic tapes still relevant today? Since tapes are more durable and less expensive compared to modern storage media, they’re sometimes ideal for cold storage purposes, including data archiving, online backup and disaster recovery. Rich Gadomski, VP of marketing at Fujifilm Recording Media, USA, said:

Tape continues to play a major role in backup and disaster recovery in addition to effectively addressing many new large-scale storage requirements including cloud storage.

With the idea of data archiving getting different from data backup, the significance of tapes are increasing. While backups are primarily intended for system failure and disaster recovery, achieves are used to store data for the long-term without altering them. To learn more, click here.

For Intel’s x86-based architecture, Dell EMC has the required SDS portfolio, powered by Intel’s Xeon processors. However, that’s a different platform which lacks the ease of applying cognitive AI tools. IBM’s storage diversity coupled with its software expertise is one of its many competitive edges that has made it the leading player in the fields of AI and HPC.



Investors’ Angle

Unfortunately, there’s a big disconnect between Big Blue’s competitive advantage in storage and its stock's near-term bullishness. According to IDC:

Total worldwide enterprise storage systems factory revenue was down 0.5% year over year and reached $9.2 billion in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17). Total capacity shipments were up 41.4% year over year to 50.1 exabytes during the quarter. Revenue growth increased within the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) that sell directly to hyperscale datacenters.

Only hyperscale datacenters are driving revenue growth. IBM’s competitive advantage is for real, but the company needs to sell the advantage beyond the hyperscale level. AI-related research and product development belong to a nascent industry, in which IBM is a front-runner. But only a few hyperscale giants, which are experts in HPC, are controlling the industry at this early stage of growth. Until really useful AI applications with suitable hardware form factors hits the market, the industry won’t take off in the true sense of the term. I believe Facebook’s (FB) upcoming communication product, about which I analyzed in a previous article, could be such a product.

IBM is currently available at a trailing 12-month P/E multiple of 12x, and P/S multiple of 1.8x, which is a reasonable valuation for long-term investors willing to invest with a time horizon of three to five years, because by that time the industry is expected to take off to a significant extent. Buying on dips would be the best strategy to profit from IBM.

Conclusion

Amid the hype of AI and HPC, I believe the next wave of smart and intelligent devices would start to hit the market sometime in the next three years. I am really optimistic about Facebook’s product. We should remember this is just the beginning of a prolonged AI-driven era, which will be driven by data. Therefore, data storage will obviously see a growing market once the industry takes off. Since IBM has placed itself on a strong footing in storage, long-term investors will certainly benefit.