First Cash Management Has Several Opportunities To Execute And Drive Value

First Cash shares don't look particularly undervalued, but they do appear priced for double-digit returns, and there are opportunities for management to outperform.

When I last wrote about First Cash (FCFS) in October of 2016, I thought the shares offered good value despite some elevated risks. The shares have since risen around 25%, helped in no small part by a stronger Mexican peso and a solid recent trend in consumer health in Mexico.

Looking ahead, there are multiple areas where management could add value, but the move in the share price makes execution on these items much more critical for ongoing outperformance. Organic expansion into Colombia is likely to be measured at first (though management would like to acquire if possible), and the process of wringing synergies from the Cash America deal is not likely going to show much until 2018 at the earliest. First Cash shares should still be able to generate double-digit total annual returns from here (provided the company hits my high single-digit FCF growth target), but this remains a riskier-than-average name with significant exposure to Mexico's economy and currency.

Generally Positive, But Not Necessarily Smooth

First Cash's recent financial results have generally been good, but not everything about them has looked as nice as investors might like to see. Specifically, the performance of the Cash America stores has been rough as management works to bring their operations into line with First Cash's standards and practices.

Revenue comparisons are difficult now because of the inclusion of Cash America and the period-to-period moves in currency, but there has been a trend of stable-to-improving results in the company's core First Cash U.S. business. Core same-store revenue has bounced from +1% in the third quarter of 2016 to down 1% in the fourth quarter, down less than 1% in the first quarter of 2017 to up 1% in the second quarter. Retail sales remain pressured, but First Cash is doing well relative to the likes of Rent-A-Center (RCII) and not doing too badly next to discount retailers like Dollar General (DG). To be sure, benchmarking First Cash is not easy, as there are limited comps. Nevertheless, in a tough retail store environment, First Cash's legacy stores are doing alright.

First Cash is also seeing a pickup in lending activity in its legacy store base. Pawn fees were up 5% on a same-store basis in the second quarter, with loans up about 3%, marking the third straight quarter of growth in same-store loans after a two-year run of contraction.

Things are not going so well at the Cash America stores, with same-store merchandise sales down 3%, pawn fees down 11% and loans down 13% in the second quarter. That's now two straight quarters of double-digit contraction in loans at Cash America stores and performance doesn't appear to be improving. More on this in a moment.

First Cash's Latin American operations, anchored by its large Mexican store footprint, continue to perform well. Revenue was up 17% in local currency in the second quarter, with 14% growth in core same-store sales with 16% growth in retail sales and 8% growth in pawn fees. Loans were up 11% in the second quarter (same-store, local currency), with loan amounts up 3%. That's an acceleration in same-store core revenue performance from the first quarter (and consistent loan growth), and likewise relative to the fourth quarter. As seen in the good traffic trends at Mexican retailers like FEMSA's (FMX) OXXO and Walmex (OTCQX:WMMVY), overall trends in Mexico are pretty healthy now and the same-store performance at First Cash's LatAm operations do tend to track/mirror these trends.

Margins have been more mixed. Gross margin declined almost two points in the second quarter, continuing a recent trend. Retail margins were down two and a half points, with declines in both the U.S. and LatAm operations, though steeper in the U.S. Part of the issue remains the integration and restructuring of Cash America, while the company's Latin American operations remain solidly profitable on a standalone basis.

Cash America – It Will Take Time … Hopefully It Will Be Worth It

I don't think anybody has been overly impressed with the performance of the Cash America business since First Cash acquired it. Some of these issues were known in advance, though, and continue to represent meaningful long-term synergy opportunities for the company.

For instance, in terms of back-office support, Cash America needed almost three times as many people to run a store base that was one-third smaller than First Cash's (and geographically concentrated). Moreover, Cash America had a less efficient IT/ERP system, as well as looser standards for loan-to-value ratios and write-off policies.

Some of the ugly reported results seen so far are a direct result of First Cash getting in there and changing Cash America stores over to their policies. Stricter LTV ratios and write-offs of delinquent loans are directly impacting the loan numbers, and Cash America stores likewise have issues with inflated levels of over-aged inventory – about 5% of First Cash's legacy U.S. store inventory is over-aged, versus 14% at the Cash America stores and around 1% at First Cash's LatAm stores. Likewise, it is worth remembering that Cash America loosened up its standards in early 2016 in an effort to drive growth, so there will be a process of weeding out over the next few quarters.

Management has had multiple opportunities to back away from its synergy targets, but hasn't done so. At worst, it would seem that the $65 million or so in potential synergies will come a little later in the process than previously hoped, with most of the benefits not showing up until the second half of 2018 and into 2019. So far, though, the company has converted close to 60% of Cash America stores to its point-of-sale/ERP system and it is still getting itself up to speed with the dynamics of many new markets (places where Cash America had stores and First Cash didn't).

Will it all be worth it in the end? I wasn't overjoyed with the Cash America merger announcement, and I expected that there would be short-term pain, but I did see some of the logic for the deal. Pawn lending and retailing is not going to be a major growth opportunity in the U.S. in the years to come, and certainly not with the recent expansion in subprime lending options, but it should still offer some growth and it's not uncommon to see companies merge as their industry slows in order to try to reap some benefits from a more efficient cost structure.

Moreover, I think pawn lending will endure. Store-based payday lending is being squeezed harder and harder by regulators, and while that will benefit the likes of Enova (ENVA), I do believe that recent trends in banks revising their exposures to subprime consumer lending (auto and card) can help First Cash – particularly when the economy inevitably weakens again.

LatAm Remains The Growth Driver

First Cash's Latin American operations (particularly in Mexico) have long been the primary growth driver for First Cash and will continue to be so. Despite years of store growth, management still believes there is room for multiple hundreds of new stores in Mexico, and the company has been expanding more into the central and southern regions of Mexico – areas where it was previously under-exposed. First Cash also has merger synergy opportunities here as well; the stores acquired in the Maxi Prenda deal are performing well, but they are still lagging First Cash's legacy organic stores.

First Cash is also, finally, moving into major new markets. Colombia has been a key target market for a long time, and management has held off in part because they wanted to acquire their way into the market. Now, though, the company is ready to go it alone and with the first store lease for Colombia signed, the company should start up in late Q4 or early in 2018. Mexico is more populous than Colombia and wealthier in GDP terms, but Colombia should nevertheless still support several hundred stores at attractive margins and there are longer-term opportunities in other markets like Peru (Brazil is pretty much off-limits due to regulatory issues).

Although I believe First Cash would love to find a meaningful acquisition in Colombia and/or Peru, and would likely be willing to borrow to fund it, the company's cash flows can fund its ongoing expansion program. I believe this is actually an under-appreciated benefit of the First Cash model – while currency moves do influence reported results (and the stock price), First Cash doesn't need to repatriate funds from its Latin American operations to pay its dividend and can reinvest those cash flows into further organic expansion.

The Opportunity

I accept the fact that First Cash's U.S. operations aren't going to offer much revenue growth in the years to come, but I do think the profitability will improve as the company moves through the heavy lifting and headwinds of integrating the Cash America stores. With relatively limited capex needs, these operations should be a good source of cash flow. On the other hand, I do expect strong ongoing growth from the Latin American operations; Mexico should slow as the store base matures and more Mexican consumers are better-served by the banking sector, but markets like Colombia and Peru offer a long runway of above-average growth potential.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits, as the higher growth in Latin America offsets the modest low single-digit growth available in the U.S. I do expect margins to improve as First Cash integrates the Cash America stores (improving their profitability) and reaps the back-office synergies, but also as the Mexican (and, later, the Colombian) store base matures – it takes a few years for these stores to get to their “steady-state” profitability and there is still a sizable backlog of stores on their way up. With that, I continue to believe long-term low double-digit FCF margins are possible, supporting high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I used a double-digit discount rate in my model for First Cash, so I believe today's price more or less equates to a low double-digit total expected annual return. Better results from the Cash America stores would definitely be welcome (and ongoing underperformance is a major risk), and I'm eager to see the company start to roll out in Colombia. With several attractive growth options south of the border and opportunities for management to execute on cost and store-level performance improvements in the U.S., I'm content to hold with an expectation of slightly better than market returns over the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS, FMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.