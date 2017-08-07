Cisco Can Double Its Current Dividend

Cisco’s (CSCO) value to shareholders has long depended upon its ability to return capital. CSCO used to be an extremely hot growth stock, and indeed, it was once one of the best total return stocks out there as it rose to dominance in its industry many years ago. But CSCO hasn’t been a growth stock in a long time, and for that reason, intensified attention has been placed upon its dividend. But a dividend is only as good as a company’s ability to afford it and for many shareholders, its ability to grow the payout over time as well. In this article, I’ll take a look at Cisco’s 3.7% yield and evaluate both of those critical pieces of the investment thesis.

I’ll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We’ll begin by taking a look at the company’s payout per share since it began paying a dividend a few years ago.

Cisco’s dividend was rather pointless when it began but as you can see, over time management has made the dividend a top priority. This kind of growth is really quite extraordinary and it has cemented Cisco as a true leader in terms of yield and growth. There are very few stocks out there that can show this kind of dividend growth in a short period of time and this is a big reason why people buy Cisco these days. The triple-digit increases from 2012 and 2013 have given way to more pedestrian bumps that are still in the double-digits, but Cisco’s commitment to the dividend hasn’t wavered. In other words, so far, so good. This is critical to the case for owning the stock because earnings growth is no longer at the same torrid rates Cisco once enjoyed, so the yield and its growth potential means everything.

But how has Cisco been able to afford this kind of explosive growth? Any company must pay for its dividend over the long term with FCF. This is the only recurring source of cash any business has so in order to sustain and raise a dividend over longer periods of time, FCF must be the predominant or only source of cash for the payout. All other sources of cash – asset sales, cash on the balance sheet, debt – necessarily have limits. The only source that doesn’t is FCF so in light of that, let’s take a look at how CSCO has fared with that metric as it relates to the dividend. Again, if you accept that FCF is critical to funding the dividend and that owning Cisco relies heavily upon current yield and dividend growth potential, this data is paramount.

Obviously the dividend didn’t start until 2011 but I brought a full ten years of data into the chart to show what Cisco has done over the long term with respect to FCF. On that front, it really couldn’t be much more impressive. There hasn’t been a single year in our time frame that Cisco didn’t hit at least $8B in FCF and that number has ranged more towards $12B in recent years. That’s an incredible amount of FCF for any company but it is right at one-quarter of Cisco’s revenue. FCF yields like that are almost impossible to come by and this is a big reason why Cisco is able to return as much capital as it has in the past. Again, keep in mind how critical the dividend is to this stock and consider just how robust Cisco's ability to pay it and grow it is right now.

Cisco has been able to produce this impressive FCF because as its revenue has grown, so, too has its profitability. Cisco's net income has risen in a somewhat bumpy fashion over the past few years but constant attention to cost discipline as well as leverage from higher sales has grown profits. That is the first and most crucial piece of the FCF calculation and Cisco continues to make incremental improvements over time, so we should see continued success here.

In addition, Cisco's capex has remained very low for a long time and continues to come in just over a billion dollars per year. This is dwarfed by its $10B+ in net income which is how it produces such robust FCF. Capex is no longer a significant use of cash for Cisco so assuming revenue and margins grow over time, so will FCF. This is why Cisco's dividend growth potential is so powerful; low capex and high net income margins are a wonderful combination. As Cisco runs its business as lean as possible and has minimal capex needs, the FCF outlook is very bright indeed.

I’ve zoomed this chart in to focus on just the years Cisco has paid a dividend but this gives us an idea of just how much it spends each year servicing the payout.

This chart shows FCF usage, or the amount of FCF that is consumed by the dividend each year. Keep in mind that FCF isn’t the only source of dividend financing but it is – far and away – the most important. Cisco’s been able to keep its usage under 50% for the entirety of its dividend-paying period and while that by itself doesn’t set Cisco apart, consider what it is able to do with less than half of its FCF.

Cisco’s current yield of 3.7% is very high by any standard and let us not forget the magnitude of growth that we’ve seen from the payout since it began. This company has done amazing things with its dividend and surely this is a big reason why the stock has performed so well in the past few years.

This is all great, but what does it have to do with the dividend going forward? The upshot of all of this is that Cisco is still extremely well positioned to not only fund its current dividend, but continue to grow it from here. My danger zone for a dividend stock is 80% to 85% of FCF, which is the point where the payout becomes a burden. This sort of usage can inhibit a company’s ability to do an acquisition, fund incremental capex, buy back stock, etc. But Cisco is nowhere near that sort of level so for dividend growth, it is still very much a suitable candidate despite its already-high yield and that's quite unusual. Most companies with yields this high are already using most or all of their FCF to fund the payouts, but Cisco has lots of room to run.

Using this as a guidepost, Cisco could comfortably afford an annual dividend of about two dollars, or nearly double its current level. These numbers can and will change over time depending upon how many shares Cisco has outstanding and how much its FCF moves around, but overall, this company could still roughly double its payout and be safe.

If you consider the magnitude of that statement against the backdrop of a current 3.7% yield, Cisco really does come to the fore when considering dividend growth candidates. Revenue growth has been tough to come by of late but with FCF yields in the mid-20s, what more can you ask for? If you want a stable, high-yielding mega-cap with lots of room for the payout to run, you want Cisco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.