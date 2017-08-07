Has The Cloud Over Opko Health Been Lifted?

By Trevor Lowenthal, Arrow Loop Research

Subscribers to ALR's Trading Ideas received early access to this article, featuring Opko Health ( OPK ).

Undoubtedly, I had high expectations for OPK when I recommended buying shares in mid 2015. Unfortunately, the stock has lost over half of its value. I suspect the reasons that OPK is now trading at $6.20 as opposed to its high of $18.75 are (1) a general market decline in pharmaceuticals, (2) "negative" results from OPK's Phase 3 study of its growth hormone deficiency product hGH-CTP, (3) a lack of information flowing from the company about the sales of Rayaldee, OPK's 2016 FDA-approved treatment for chronic kidney disease, and (4) a lack of understanding and/or awareness of the value potential of 4Kscore Test, OPK's multi-market approved diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

Although my expectations for OPK were not met in the past, I now have multiple reasons to believe that OPK will start to trade higher through 2018. This article summarizes those reasons.

Reversing Wall Street's Negative Perception of hGH-CTP

As perfectly articulated by a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, the cloud around hGH-CTP likely was lifted after a sensitivity analysis of the negative phase 3 results revealed that the product showed statistical significant differences to placebo, after controlling for outliers. Keep in mind that the sole reason OPK dropped nearly 20% in one day in December of last year was that the company announced that the product did not show statistical significant differences to placebo when outliers are not accounted for (this announcement occurred before the sensitivity analysis was conducted). In light of this development, I am more optimistic about the commercial viability of hGH-CTP.

This comes as OPK recently initiated a global Phase 3 trial for the drug in pediatric GHD patients. OPK is testing out a very interesting and efficient product delivery system that may prove superior to the standard of care for delivery systems in the space. To put OPK's opportunity into perspective there, the growth hormone market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2018. OPK may stand to generate significant revenues from hGH-CTP, given its demonstrated benefits over the standard of care.

I will continue to monitor Phase 3 clinical developments around hGH-CTP. This is an important product for OPK since the company has the potential to unlock value-driving milestone payments after licensing hGH-CTP to Pfizer (PFE). For PFE investors, this licensing agreement is a great way to be able to reap the potential commercial benefits of hGH-CTP without being exposed to the same amount of risk as an OPK investor. The downside, however, is that if hGH-CTP is a winner, OPK investors would likely be heavily rewarded while the PFE investor would likely not.

Realizing the Revenue Potential of Rayaldee

Aside from hGH-CTP, OPK's bottom line stands to significantly improve from the future sales results of Rayaldee, its recently FDA-approved treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) and Vitamin D Insufficiency. Rayaldee succeeded in two late stage studies, both of which established safety and efficacy. Patients experienced on average a 30% decrease in plasma parathyroid hormone, and a higher response rate as the duration of the treatment increased.

It appears that OPK is marketing the product to an estimated 4 million pre-dialysis CKD patients in the US, and possibly 16 million more worldwide pending additional regulatory approvals in key foreign markets. The overall CKD market itself is valued at $12 billion through 2022, so I am confident that Opko has a substantial long-term market opportunity if things go as planned.

As of this writing, things appear to be going as planned: OPK recently announced that Rayaldee is accessible to 68% of American insureds, and it expects that the percentage of insureds will increase to 75% by the end of 2017. With more insurance coverage for Rayaldee comes the potential for more sales down the line. With the potential for more sales comes the potential for improved earnings, which translates to a market valuation.

While sales and script numbers for Rayaldee could be announced when OPK reports Q2 earnings on August 8, 2017, investors shouldn't get their hopes up that the numbers will impress. Scripts will be based on a smaller population of insureds who have access to Rayaldee. After all, the company even warned in its Q1 earnings report that scripts are not expected to be strong at the outset. The reason is that the company spent the bulk of the first half of this year building out insurance formulary access, which will serve as the foundation for stronger sales in the future. Until insurance barriers are removed - which is starting to happen now - I do not expect scripts to impress.

Additionally, OPK is dealing with the reality that doctors have been reluctant to go through the medical exception process, particularly with Medicare Part D. As OPK suggested in its Q1 earnings report Q&A, scripts might be lower than desired because doctors have been reluctant to prescribe Rayaldee because they are concerned that their patients will have to pay out of pocket for it.

On this basis, I am not expecting impressive scripts for Rayaldee at the outset. An announcement to that effect might not impact the stock price, since it could already be priced in. Over the long term, however, I expect to see sales pick up significantly and OPK's stock price to reciprocate.

OPK Reports Exponential Growth For 4Kscore Test

OPK's last earnings report revealed impressive growth for 4Kscore Test. As readers may recall, the American Medical Association granted a CPT one code for 4kscore, which became effective as of January 1, 2017. The CMS national approved rate for 2017 for 4kscore is $602. The approved rate for 2018 is expected to increase to $750 in 2018. 4kscore has been incorporated into key prostate cancer guidelines including the 2016 National Comprehensive Cancer Network U.S. and the 2016 European Association of Urology prostate cancer guidelines.

OPK announced it has received a number of positive decisions with commercial payers with pricing agreements in place. This is crucial considering over 8,600 prescribers have ordered the 4Kscore test, and over 18,600 tests were performed in Q1 2017 - representing growth of more than 100% from the first three months of 2016. There is also the potential for 4kscore to be adopted by VA hospitals, given the progress OPK has made in successfully completing a second perspective blinded clinical trial involving VA hospitals.

If all 18,600 performed tests are reimbursable by Medicaid/Medicare, a simple calculation puts OPK's 4Kscore unrealized revenues at approximately $11.1 million in Q 2017 (based on the $602 CMS national approved rate for 2017 and 18,600 tests performed in Q1, 2017). Of course, marketing and manufacturing costs and taxes on sales must also be factored in. Nevertheless, current sales numbers and the prospects for continued growth are encouraging. While $11.1 million doesn't seem like a lot of money, it is a lot of money for a company like OPK with consolidated revenues of $296.1 million as of Q1 2017. On this basis, I continue to maintain that shares will rise once reimbursement occurs. Unlike Rayaldee, I don't think reimbursement has been factored into the stock price since it isn't clear when it will occur. Other than management continuing to reassure that it is making progress along this front, little is known about it.

Heavy and Consistent Insider Buying

To put it simply, part of my investment strategy in biotech focuses on tracking insider and hedge fund trading. Before committing to an investment, I research whether or not key financial actors have put some skin in the game. So to speak, I ask, "is their money where their mouth is?"

In conjunction, I assess the timing of major investments in relation to important company catalysts. I believe that well-timed buys from key financial players can indicate optimism toward a products' and/or the company's outlook; on the flip side, I believe that well-timed sells from key financial players can indicate pessimism toward a product's and/or the company's outlook.

This is the working assumption that has guided much of my research over the last few months. Generally, I piggyback on informative insider purchases and sales in healthcare as it has proven to produce sizable returns as compared to more conventional strategies that we have employed (see, for example, Dr. Paul Price's 2016 marketplace article recommending our subscribers to buy Royal Caribbean (RCL) around $68/share after insiders started buying up shares; RCL just hit all-time highs this week at around $120/share).

On this basis, I think it is very encouraging that Dr. Phillip Frost continues to buy shares of OPK at current price levels, as reflected in the chart below:

Dr. Frost's heavy buying of OPK shares is another positive indication that there could be significant upside ahead. Granted, Dr. Frost has bought consistently at higher prices; however, he appears to be buying more now that the stock is significantly cheaper.

Conclusion

While I have been wrong before on OPK, I don't believe I will be wrong again. Considering all of the developments above, and many, many more that I couldn't possibly discuss in this article, I think OPK is very cheap at $6.20. As a result, intend to buy shares at current price levels.