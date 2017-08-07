Destination Maternity: A True Contrarian's Stock

On July 28th, the companies announced immediate termination of this agreement, and shares of Destination plummeted to new low of $1.22.

Merger Background

In December 2016, Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) and Orchestra Prémaman S.A. (ENXTPA:KAZI) announced they had entered into a definitive agreement to merge, creating a leading global provider of maternity apparel, childrenswear, and baby hard goods. The transaction was described as a strategic action taken to combine two highly complementary businesses, which would result in enhanced capabilities for the benefit of customers, shareholders, and employees. The combined company would have revenues of approximately $1.1B whilst would also enjoy greater financial strength and flexibility, with the ability to deliver long-term operating performance and improvements through its increased scale and significant synergy opportunities.

Merger Fails

On 27th July, 2017, the companies announced the immediate and definitive termination of the merger. According to the Termination Agreement (Exhibit 10.1), challenges in satisfying applicable securities regulations in France and in the U.S., particularly in connection with the completion of the registration and listing of Orchestra securities in the U.S., led the parties to conclude that it was in the best interests of their respective stockholders to terminate the merger transaction.

As part of the termination agreement, Orchestra agreed to reimburse Destination Maternity, and Destination Maternity agreed to reimburse Orchestra for certain costs incurred by each of them, respectively, in connection with their effort to implement the merger agreement.

Notwithstanding any other penalties arising from the original contract, the balance of sums due, in this case, amounts to a net payment of $0.75 million in favor of Destination.

Impact on Share Price

The merger between the two companies was never well received by shareholders in the first place. Orchestra dropped from EUR 12.40 at year-end 2016 to EUR 6.40 mid-July. Destination dropped from $7.00 to $2.50, and then dropped further to $1.71 upon announcement of the termination of the merger. One week later, Destination hit an all-time low of $1.22.

DEST data by YCharts

Substantially Oversold

The unrelenting sell-off of Destination would indicate that there is no shortage of sellers and no real inflow of buyers. It would appear this stock has been largely written off. What does not help here is that the company recently turned from positive to negative free cash flow, which makes the stock difficult to value. In short, at first sight, this stock looks in bad shape, and several commentators have already started to declare potential for bankruptcy.

However, if one takes the time to study the fundamentals and the commercial metrics of Destination, the picture looks quite positive, and the stock looks significantly oversold and undervalued.

High Gross Margin

Destination managed a gross margin of 54.4% in Q1, which is an improvement over prior quarter Q4 margin of 51.0% and a whole 5.1ppts better than 2016's consolidated gross margin of 49.3%. This is largely attributed to the pull-out from leased space in large department stores.

Using the CSI Market Apparel Retail statistics as a benchmark for the industry, one can see that Destination's gross margin at 54.4% is 14.1ppts higher than the calculated sector average of 40.3%.

Low Price to Sales

If we turn to Price to Sales, Destination's revenue of $415.7MM TTM gives a Price/Sales of 0.04. Using the Stern P/S Retail benchmark, this would put Destination at the head of the table (the cheapest), with an adjusted Price to Sales industry average of 0.68.

Low Price to Book

The average total equity per share for Destination sits at $5.5MM TTM, which would give a Price/Book of 0.23 at today's price of $1.32. According to the Stern PB by Sector benchmark, the adjusted average P/B is 3.21, meaning Destination Price/Book stands at 1/14th of the industry average.

Hidden Cash Flows

Destination's FCF turned negative Q1 2017, and earnings have not been positive since 2014. However, there are several important elements to consider when analyzing Destination's cash flow.

1. Cash flows from operations were $6.59MM for the three months of Q1 2017 (including a $2.5MM tax break). This figure is impressive when compared to the fact cash from operations has averaged $17.5MM per full year across the past three years.

2. Cash flows from operations are historically completely eliminated by Destination's CapEx spend. Whilst the company averaged $17.5MM of cash flows from operations, CapEx averaged $31.1MM per year.

3. Very importantly, new covenants attached to the revised term loan have set a limit on CapEx spending for 2016-2021. The limitation on capital expenditures ranges from $16MM for the four fiscal quarters ending January 28, 2017, to $10.5MM for the four fiscal quarters ending February 3, 2018, and increases to $17MM for the four fiscal quarters ending May 5, 2018, and thereafter.

4. Assuming the company can hold operating cash inflows and outflows on Q1 levels (minus $2.5MM received from Grow NJ tax incentives), and assuming the company can operate within the CapEx limits, free cash flow for the company could amount to ~$1-2 MM per quarter, or ~$4-8 MM annualized.

Statement of Cash Flows (Source: 10-Q sec.gov)

3 Months Ended $ in Thousands April 29, 2017 April 30, 2016 Operating Activities Net income (loss) -1,142 4,041 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,461 4,386 Stock-based compensation expense 414 458 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 1,346 411 Loss on disposal of assets 94 102 Grow NJ award benefit 2,533 -900 Deferred income tax benefit -220 Amortization of deferred financing costs 103 51 Decrease (increase) in: Trade receivables -1,489 -2,223 Inventories -4,641 -4,674 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,705 1,766 Other non-current assets -15 -46 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,474 -9,392 Deferred rent and other non-current liabilities -253 281 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,590 -5,959 Investing Activities Capital expenditures -2,027 -3,617 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2 Additions to intangible assets -10 -43 Net cash used in investing activities -2,037 -3,658

DCF Valuation

Modeling Destination's cash flow using a very conservative $5.0MM annual FCF and a WACC of 7.9%, and dialing in 0% growth, returns a fair market value of $2.90 per share.

By adding 2.5% perpetual growth to this model, the fair market value increases to $5.30 per share.

The Apparel Market

The apparel industry has had a horrible year, and finally, consensus is that 2017 will be the turnaround point, with positive growth forecast in the 2.5-7% range. Moody's is upbeat with a 5-7% growth outlook, whilst McKinsey & Co. recently published a more conservative growth number for the fashion industry at 2.5-3.5% growth.

Summary

It has been a perfect storm for Destination Maternity - an unpopular merger, which subsequently fails and pulls the stock price to new low levels. At the same time, free cash flow turns negative, making it a very difficult stock to value. This article has attempted to show that Destination is significantly oversold and subsequently undervalued and that the company can demonstrate strong commercial metrics, as well as strong potential to generate healthy free cash flow. If Destination can confirm these items in Q2/Q3 earnings, then the stock price should recover back to $5.00+ levels within the next 18 months. At today's price of $1.32, this makes an attractive investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.