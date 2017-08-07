Live By The Data, Die By The Data: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Truth be told, I am actually not all that interested in the minutiae of the stock market: Is it too high? Will it crash? When will it crash? Why will it crash? I tend toward a long-term view, and in my role as a financial journalist am happiest discussing principles of sound, long-term financial planning. That said, I am quite aware that that preference puts me in a minority among readers and contributors, and in any case, since I view my job as primarily that of a curator of content for financial advisors and DIY investors, I generally let current articles guide me as to what to write about.

For that reason, I have been immersed in investor angst about the aforesaid questions, and have highlighted many of the most interesting articles on those topics below. Of the lot, the snippet that most excited me was a link toward the end of Jeff Miller’s “Weighing The Week Ahead” feature – a high-value-add weekly compendium of stock market news and commentary. He links to an article by The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Zweig that I initially found quite heartwarming. Zweig’s article basically says the “dumb money” is not driving the relentlessly upward stock market. To the contrary, he cites data from the Investment Company Institute showing that ordinary households have been selling stocks and buying bonds – a trend ongoing since the dot-com collapse of 2000.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not glad that regular households are weighted toward bonds rather than stocks. I have argued that the reverse allocation is a superior one. Rather, I felt a sense of relief that I was not reading the conventional market-is-peaking story, featuring “dumb” Mom and Pop investors who pile in at the last minute, just before the slaughter. (I’m not saying we’re at a peak, or that the slaughter is imminent – just that that is the ultimate sign of a stock-market peak according to Wall Street lore.)

So why did I find this new heartwarming only “initially?” Because I’m not sure of its truth. For the record, I love the Journal. And Zweig is a savvy market observer. So I’m not making “fake news” accusations. But when I googled a bit, I found some similarly good sources seeming to say the opposite. For example, this article from MarketWatch makes the opposite point. Granted, the article was published back in March, but that’s near enough trendwise, and its main source is Ned Davis Research, a respected research group – in addition to the same Investment Company Institute relied upon by Zweig.

The MarketWatch article seemed more specific on the household equity ownership trend, saying:

Households now have more than $20 trillion of equity holdings, representing 38.5% of their total financial assets, which includes houses and other tangible properties. Those levels are now close to the peak seen in 2007, though still below the levels during the late 1990s dot-com bubble, when nearly half of U.S. household wealth was in stocks.”

At least one other source I checked suggested that the dot-com peak was not all that distant from today’s levels – actually, less than 45% of household wealth. There are probably different ways of slicing and dicing this sort of information.

Since all the above sources are quite credible, I will attempt my own reconciliation: I’m guessing that the dumb-money trend cited in the Zweig article includes 401(k) contributions and the like, since the MarketWatch data explicitly excludes it.

The point of all this is certainly not to make any predictions about the duration of the bull market, but simply to sensitize people to the fallibility of data. Those who live by the data die by it. Rather than reacting to scary headlines by making inferences about the timing of crashes and so forth, it seems to me to be a far worthier goal to look at the long-term financial planning implications. (Hah – I get my wish after all!) Bonds are suboptimal long-term investments because their returns are lower and their income is taxed at higher relative rates. Investors would do well to maintain an asset allocation that gives them skin in the game and protection from the inevitable downdrafts at one and the same time -- because we can’t know how and when things will shape up and shake out.

