Major Downside For Medovex Amid Stock Promotion And Questionable M&A

Medovex bought Streamline for $9.8 million and sold two years later for $1.5 million (cash plus a CVR) Shareholders lost, in this transaction, about 85% of the money invested in.

According to the SEC Filings the company has an office in an airport, where the CEO runs his other company TAG Aviation.

The company disclosed in its annual report that it may provide compensation to investor relations firms and pay for newsletters, websites, mailings and email campaigns that are produced by third-parties.





Introduction

Like many other investors in the U.S., I usually receive about ten emails a day from stock promoters. Most of the times, these companies trade over-the-counter. I usually ignore these, because they are on illiquid stocks. However, in some cases, the shares are traded in respected exchanges, such as the NASDAQ, and NYSE. In those cases, the investors are prone to lose a lot of money.

The investors should check the SEC warnings on Online Advertisements, Email scams, Internet Chat Rooms, and Direct Mail promotion. It may help in understanding how serious is the stock promotion.



Now on to Medovex - My Thesis

- Mkt Cap: $21.5 million

- EV/EBITDA: -3.59

- Book Value per share: 0.11

- Total Revenues reported on 2016, 2015, and 2014: $0



- % Held by Institutions: 1.29%

- % Held by Insiders: 38.25%

- Short % of Float: 3.0%

Source

Medovex Corporation (MDVX) ("Medovex") is said to be engaged in development of medical devices. Its activities include:



"The Company is in the business of designing and marketing proprietary medical devices for commercial use in the United States and Europe. " 10-Q



In this article, I will not focus on the business objectives of MDVX. I will focus on the stock promotions that, I believe, inflated the share price. I will show how this stock has been promoted for many years by email, investment blogs, Facebook, and YouTube. I will disclose the media companies that promoted it and the amount of money paid. Additionally, I will show the large list of extremely dilutive securities, such as warrants and convertible preferred stock. Finally, I will show that management bought another company for $9.8 million using shares and sold it for $1.5 million after two years.

I found the following information from SEC Filings as well as the website of the firm.

Modeovex as it was presented in April, 2015 - It has always been located in an Airport

On April 27, 2015, Medovex sent a press release early in the morning that contained a presentation, which you can find here:



Source: SEC

The company stated that it was founded in 2013 and had 8 employees:

Source: SEC

The IPO was made on December 19, 2014 ($9.2 million). This presentation was released later in 2015. In the presentation, I could find the following address:

Source: SEC

I searched that address in Google Maps, but could not find any office. Thus, I contacted the company and got to know that the company office was located in the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport:

Source: Google Maps

I believe that the company had enough time to find a proper office to receive clients, distributors, or shareholders. This company was incorporated in Nevada on July 30, 2013.

"MedoveX Corp. (the "Company" or "MedoveX"), was incorporated in Nevada on July 30, 2013 as SpineZ Corp. ("SpineZ") and changed its name to MedoveX Corp. on March 20, 2014. MedoveX is the parent company of Debride Inc. ("Debride"), which was incorporated under the laws of the State of Florida on October 1, 2012." 10-Q

The products being developed have not generated revenues to date. This is what the auditor said on March 31, 2017:

"As discussed in Note 15 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company’s products are being developed and have not generated revenues to date. As a result, the Company has suffered losses since its inception." 10-K

The Large Asset Reduction

Streamline IV Suspension System was the product that the company bought in 2015 when the company acquired Streamline, Inc. For the Streamline, Medovex paid "$1,397,466 in cash and 1,875,000 shares of common stock", sold inventory for a total amount of $33,045 (Streamline IV Suspension System) and then sold the company to a third party for $650,000 in cash and a CVR. Let me explain further.

Check the following links:

- 03/10/15 Medovex buys Streamline, Inc

- 12/08/15 Medovex sells some Streamline IV Suspension System

- 12/07/2016 Sale of Stremline, Inc.

- Payment to Stremline, Inc.

The following are the financial statements of Streamline, which were audited by Frazier & Deeter, LLC; the company's auditor:

Source: SEC

Source: SEC



Please note that Streamline reported $8,288, and $19,250 in revenues in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Additionally, the company reported net losses of $486,155 and $312,469 in 2013 and 2015 respectively. It was not a profitable business. Additionally, in 2014, the amount of total liabilities was $562,599, whereas the amount of total assets was $5,200.

The product being commercialized was called Streamline IV Suspension System:

"Streamline developed an IV Suspension System (“ISS”), which is a transformable intravenous pole that allows the transportation of IV poles secured to hospital beds such that one person could move a patient without fear of separating the IV pole from the patient during transport. The product has already been manufactured at a contract facility in North Dakota and requires no regulatory approval for sale." Source

Please check the Streamline's product in the following image:



Source

The amount of money paid for the Streamline IV Suspension System and the for Streamline was the following:

Cash paid to Streamline shareholders $ 1,398,000 Fair value of MedoveX shares issued as consideration 9,188,000 Estimated purchase price $ 10,586,000

Source: SEC

This is the valuation of Streamline made by the company. Note that 70% of the amount of money paid was goodwill:



Developed technology and process $ 3,000,000 Trademarks/trade names 700,000 Net liabilities assumed (503,000 ) Goodwill 7,389,000 Estimated purchase price allocated $ 10,586,000

Source: SEC

Approximately $10 million was paid for Streamline, which had very little revenues, no profit, $562,599 in total liabilities, and $5,200 in total assets. On December 7, 2016, Medovex sold this company for $650,000 in cash plus the potential of $850,000 (a Contingent Value Right; CVR). Check this SEC filing for the entire information.

Let's say that the CVR was paid; the shareholders of Medovex lost approximately $8.5 million in the transaction. In the IPO, which was made on December 19, 2014, the company received $9.2 million. Thus, it lost approximately 92% of the total amount of money received in three years. Why? Because it overpaid for Streamline, which had a net asset per share equal to zero.

The CEO, some other executives and their salaries

Once I saw this transaction and the place where the office was located in 2015, I wanted to find out the salaries of the executives and their experience at that time. I found the Linkedin profile of Jarret Gorlin, the CEO, and checked his previous experience in the Healthcare industry. I did not see any previous experience in this sector, but I found out that he is a pilot and is also the founder of an aviation company. Remember this factor, because it is important for Medovex. I will explain later:



Linkedin

His salary is quite significant. This was released right after the IPO:

"- Base Salary and Bonus. Executive shall be paid a monthly base salary of $15,000 per month ($180,000 on an annualized basis) ("Base Salary"), subject to applicable withholding, in accordance with the Company's normal payroll procedures. Executive's salary shall be reviewed on at least an annual basis. In the event of an increase or decrease in Executive's salary following such review, the increased or decreased amount shall become Executive's Base Salary. Executive shall also be eligible to participate in any discretionary or incentive bonus program approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors for all executive officers." Source: SEC

The CEO receives $180,000 while working at another job, as he is also the founder of TAG Aviation. His previous experience is not in the healthcare industry.

On the website, I found other individuals with lack of notable experience in the healthcare industry who are also working for other companies:

- Dennis Moon: he receives a compensation of $120,000 for being the Executive Vice President of Medovex and is also the Head of Operations of Roadie Inc. In addition, the CEO of Roadie Inc., Marc Gorlin, seems to be actually the brother of Jarret Goldin. Dennis Moon does not have previous experience in Healthcare, but has worked with Jarret Goldin in a previous company called Judicial Correction Services.

- Charles Farrahar: he receives a payment of $110,000 for being in the management of Medovex, and is also working for Roadien Inc. He is the Head of Finance there.

The total amount paid to employees of the company with no relevant experience in the field is as follows:



These executives received $410,000 in total as compensation. It seems that the money the company is raising mostly goes for paying these executives.

This is the reality about the company. Many of its executives do not have proper expertise in the field, and they are being paid handsome amount as salaries. In addition, right after the IPO, the company lost 92% of the money initially received.

Promotion in April, 2015

Third parties send promotional emails to retail investors. The stock price generally falls soon afterwards, costing investors significant part of the investment.

The following is a very small part of the emails and the promotion made in April, 2015. You can find more in the appendix 1.

Source

The information contained in the emails usually presents a misleading picture of the company. In the following email, for example, it is stated that the management team has historic "track record of success". We have seen that many of the executive directors do not have real experience in the field. In addition, the email states that the acquisition of Streamline was a success, which doesn't at all seem true.

Source

Facebook

Facebook has also been used to promote the stock. I will show later that the company has said that it may provide compensation to investor relations firms and pay for newsletters, websites, mailings and email campaigns that are produced by third-parties. Well, in this case, this stock promoter compared the investment in Medovex with another investment, which made a 200% return.

Facebook Promotion

The misleading information contained in the emails about this company is not all. I also found that its corporate website shows images that are far away from reality.

The website and what appear to be photoshopped photos:

On the website, I could find a disclaimer that reads as follows:

"Medovex Corp. maintains this website as a service to the financial and internet communities. The site is intended to provide general information about the Company" Source

The company has received large sum of money from investors and the investors should expect the company to provide a reasonable amount of information about the state of the company on the website. I believe that the website is a key resource to communicate information about the activities that the company runs.

This is the CEO, Jarret Gorlin, and at first I assumed him to be in the office or part of the facilities that the company leases:



Company website

However, I investigated a little further and realized that this seems like a photoshopped photo. I found the background image at another Indonesian site namely health.detik.com:

Source

I also found the original photo of the CEO that was used on the website of the company. The website owner left it in one of the folders that can only be seen if we enter the website using Google. I spent my time to look for it, and found it:

Source: Company website

Many photos on the website appear photoshopped. This is the CFO of the company at other facilities, which are not owned by Medovex:

Company website

I found this photo through a very small investigation in Google:

Source

Additional Company Locations - It's uncertain where the company's current Headquarters is

Once I figured out how the company uses its resources, I researched more about the location of the company and the employees.

I found out that the company changed its location. It moved to 1950 Airport Road Suite A Atlanta GA 30341. Here it is:



Source

Source



I contacted the Investor Relations team and asked about the current location and the previous one. According to the company, the first office was located at "3729 Hardee Avenue Atlanta, GA 30341", and it was in fact in the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport. The new location in "1950 Airport Road Suite A Atlanta GA 30341" is in the same airport. They have been operating from the Airport since the IPO was made.

Another office can be seen on the website (they have two):



Source

Hence, the company does not show on the website that it has another office in the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport. Is the other office the company's headquarters? According to the last SEC Filing, the headquarters is located at 1950 Airport Road, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30341. Have a look:

"I am pleased to invite you to attend the Special Meeting of Shareholders of MedoveX Corporation (“MedoveX” or, the “Company”) to be held on [______________] at [__]:[__] a.m. local time, at the Company’s headquarters located at 1950 Airport Road, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30341." SEC Filing (Filing Date: 2017-07-21)

To sum up, it is uncertain where the company's current Headquarters is.

The Airport

I believe that the CEO, Jarrett Gorlin, may be using other third parties to obtain money from the company. It is disclosed in the SEC filings. I do not believe that investors did read it. It took me some time to go to the note 10 (related party transactions) of one of the SEC filings:

- Aviation Expense

The Company charters general aviation aircraft from TAG Aviation LLC ("TAG"); a company owned by Mr. Gorlin. The total general aviation expenses paid to TAG amounted to approximately $34,000 and $11,000 in 2013 and first six months of 2014 (till June 30, 2014) respectively.

- Operating Lease

"As described in Note 8, the Company pays TAG Aviation, a company owned by Mr. Gorlin, for month-to-month rent of office space at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta Georgia, plus cost of utilities (see "Commitments"). The total amount paid to TAG under this agreement amounted to approximately $7,000 and $15,000 in 2013 and first six months of 2014 (till June 30, 2014) respectively." (SEC Filing)

Mr. Gorlin owns a company called TAG Aviation LLC that brings services to Medovex. It leases an office to the company and also provides aviation services to the company. Therefore, the multimillion dollar company being traded in the Nasdaq is located in an airport.

In addition, Mr. Gorlin uses the same Executive Assistant for both companies.

Executive Assistant Linkedin

Finally, I would like to point out that "TAG Aviation LLC", which is owned by Mr Gorlin, is not the same as TAG Group SA; a big corporation located in Europe. According to Bloomberg, TAG Aviation LLC was founded by Mr. Gorlin in 2012.

Promotion on June 2, 2016

I wanted to highlight this communication, since the company exposed its name in one of the emails.



Source: Company Website



Source

On the top of it, I went to read the name of the third party in the small disclaimer that this email included and found out that the company may have paid the stock promotion directly. Take a look:

Source: Ami James Brands Inc.

This is very small text, wherein we can read that Medovex may have hired this stock promoter and paid $60,000 in cash and 27,500 shares. The fact is that since the company may have paid directly, the stock promoter should be liable for the information delivered. The email claims that the investment may deliver a very high return. Here is the text:

Source: Ami James Brands Inc.

Promotion on June 6, 2016

Another stock promoter, paid this time by another third party, sent emails:



Source: Ami James Brands Inc.

Some days later, a capital rise commenced:

Source

Source

You can take a look at the chart I prepared. The stock promotion seemed to make the stock go from $1.20 to $2.30 in less than 15 days. Then, at the top of the chart, the company filed a SEC filing to commence a capital increase at the highest point in months. I believe that it was a complete coincidence:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Websites, Youtube and Message Boards

I also found a Youtube Channel that promoted the stock:



Source

In this case, the stock promoter exaggerated the returns even more: 317%. I went to check the website falsamtrader.com and found that it is not being operated any more.

The message boards of many websites are crowded by stock promoters, inviting investors to buy the company. I could read that the shares "will easily go for over 100". As I will explain later, the company admitted that may provide compensation to investor relations firms and pay for newsletters, websites, mailings and email campaigns that are produced by third-parties.







Source

Cumulative Cost of the Promotions

The company admitted in one of the filings that it may be paying campaigns. I found this information in one of the filings of the SEC. Take a look:

"Investor relations activities, nominal "float" and supply and demand factors may affect the price of our stock. The Company may utilize various techniques such as non-deal road shows and investor relations campaigns in order to create investor awareness for the Company. These campaigns may include personal, video and telephone conferences with investors and prospective investors in which our business practices are described. The Company may provide compensation to investor relations firms and pay for newsletters, websites, mailings and email campaigns that are produced by third-parties based upon publicly-available information concerning the Company. The Company does not intend to review or approve the content of such analysts' reports or other materials based upon analysts' own research or methods. Investor relations firms should generally disclose when they are compensated for their efforts, but whether such disclosure is made or complete is not under our control. In addition, investors in the Company may, from time to time, also take steps to encourage investor awareness through similar activities that may be undertaken at the expense of the investors. Investor awareness activities may also be suspended or discontinued which may impact the trading market our common stock." Source

Investors should be aware of this. The price has been inflated several times by these campaigns. Many of the communications from the media companies exaggerate information that does not have real value for shareholders and promise returns that will likely not be realized.

On the top of it, the total sum of the cost of the campaigns is quite high.



Stock Dilution

I believe that the share price will be valued soon $0, as the company does not stop issuing every type of dilutive securities and is issuing shares all the time. In three years, the company has issued:

- Shares

- Warrants

- Convertible Preferred Stock

- 5.5% Convertible Promissory Notes

Shareholders need to understand that all these securities can be converted into stock and are being converted:







Two auditors in less than three years

According to the SEC filing of the IPO, the company's auditor was called Marcum LLP. However, in only one year, the company decided to change and hire Frazier & Deeter, LLC.

I believe that the first auditor did enough due diligence to realize what the company was doing with the shares or did not want to sign the acquisition and sale of Streamline. In any case, this is not at all a very good sign, just like everything else in this name.

Conclusion

Firstly, the transaction of Streamline seems like a strategy to dilute the shareholders, who invested in the initial IPO. The price that the company paid for Streamline was neither noted in the press release at the time when the company was bought nor when the company was sold. The valuation of the company was absolutely wrong, consequently the shareholders lost 85% of the initial investment.

Secondly, the company disclosed that it may be paying to investor relations firms and many of them disclosed misleading information about its potential and did not disclose the risks. In addition, the company website was designed using apparently photoshopped photos, which anyone could easily find online.

Thirdly, the business of the company does look serious in the surface, but it is not at all if we investigate a little bit. I completely understand that the company lost its first auditor. In addition, I do not believe that the new one will remain for long time with the company.

Fourthly, the company is diluting shareholders by issuing convertible securities. I expect that shareholders will lose all the investment soon. Obviously, the company is not releasing this information in its weekly press releases.

# Appendix 1: Other Promotion



Source: Company Website

In this email, the stock promoter, Ultimate Stock Alerts, was paid by Third Coast Media:

Source: Email received by me

# Appendix 2: Websites

- Owler.com (It says that the company had $47.5M Revenue TTM)

- Smallcapnetwork (Nov. 4 right after a promotion)

- Gurufocus.com: "Medovex-is-a-strong-buy"

- cnafinance.com: "Here's why It's Up"

- wsnews4investors.com

- stocknewsunion.com: "Announces key milestone is closer"

- investing.com: "Is Medovex Worth An Investor's Interest"

- streetupdates.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.