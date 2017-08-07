OCI Partners' (OCIP) CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 07, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Hans Zayed - Director of Investor Relations

Ahmed El-Hoshy - President and CEO

Fady Kiama - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

Operator

Mr. Hans Zayed, you may begin your call.

Hans Zayed

Yes. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2017 results conference call.

Today, we will provide certain forward-looking statements on the Partnership’s outlook for the future. In this regard, we direct you to the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in the Partnership’s most recent reports and other filings with the SEC.

As you review the press release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ocipartnerslp.com and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that they contain forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our press release and from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. We will also include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures section of our earnings press release reconciles EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

With me today are, Ahmed El-Hoshy, OCIP's President and CEO, who will start off by providing an update on our business; and we also have Fady Kiama, our CFO, who will provide an overview of the financial highlights for the quarter. At the end of the call we will host a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn over to call to Ahmed.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Thank you, Hans, and thank you all for joining us today. Let me first give an update on the business on the quarter.

As we discussed during our first quarter earnings call in May, both the methanol and ammonia plants tripped at the end of the April, and upon the restart, a leak was discovered in one of the waste heat boilers that needed to be repaired. The ammonia plant was down for 6 days and restarted on May 2, but was running at reduced capacity rates until the restart of the methanol plant, which occurred on May 22. The methanol plant was down for total 25 days. Since the plants were down, we decided to take the opportunity to accelerate the timing to carry out several other repairs which were previously scheduled for a later date. All these repairs are expected to significantly improve the operating reliability of both plants, and we've witnessed the moderate increase in methanol production capacity marginally above nameplate at approximately 101%.

As a result of this shutdown, operating rates during the second quarter of 2017 were down from the levels achieved in the second quarter last year. The methanol plant was running at 72% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 77% last year, when we also had some downtime. The ammonia plant was running at 87% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 91% in the same quarter last year.

Nevertheless, our operational performance for the quarter improved compared to the second quarter of last year, despite the lower utilization rates and higher natural costs, mainly due to the strong increase in realized methanol prices. Our average realized methanol was $331 per metric ton in the second quarter, an increase of 72% from $192 per metric ton in the same quarter last year and a slight drop of 6% from $353 per metric ton in the first quarter of 2017. Our average realized ammonia price was $291 per metric ton in the second quarter, down 3% from $301 per metric quarter in the same quarter of last year, but up 18% from $247 per ton achieved in the first quarter of 2017. Our natural gas price averaged $3.32 per MMBtu during the quarter, up from $2.13 per MMBtu during the second quarter of '16, offsetting some the benefits of the higher methanol pricing.

Now let me give you some color on the market and our expectations for the short to medium term, first on methanol and then ammonia. After the rapid increase in the U.S. weighted average methanol contract price during the first quarter, prices started to decline towards the end of the March and into the second quarter, largely due to the return of supply from various methanol plants following turnaround and reduced MTO operating rates in China due to decreases in affordability at these higher methanol prices. After reaching at higher $491 per ton in March, the contract price reached $377 per metric ton in June.

Looking forward, the lower prices have resulted in improved economics and increases in Chinese MTO operating rates during the second quarter and into the third, global demand is expected to remain underpinned by MTO affordability. As a result, methanol’s spot prices have been relatively stable in the past few months. In the U.S., weighted average -- the U.S. Gulf weighted average methanol contract price has been around $370 per metric ton level for July and August level to generate healthy returns for operations.

Now turning to the ammonia market. Ammonia has also improved rapidly during the first quarter and remains at higher levels in April in May. However, Ammonia markets have significantly weakened in June and into the third quarter 2017, reflecting increased supply availability and low seasonal demand. The Tampa cfr ammonia contract price decreased from $265 per ton in June to $240 in July and a multiyear low of $190 just printed for August. At this price, U.S. Gulf is too low to incentive imports, despite being a deficit market, and we expect certain opportunistic exports to occur supporting the supply-demand balance in the region.

In terms of our operations on the volume side, as I already mentioned, we are pleased to say that since the restart of the methanol plant, both ammonia and methanol plants have been running at average utilization rates above nameplate capacity.

This concludes our business updates. I'll now turn it over to Fady, who will provide a review of our financial performance.

Fady Kiama

Thank you, Hans and Ahmed. Good morning. During the second quarter of 2017, we reported consolidated revenues of $74 million, representing a 32% increase over the same period last year, particularly driven by the methanol business. Methanol revenue went up by 61%, driven by the higher prices and despite a decrease in methanol sales volumes of 7%. The sales volume also included a small amount of procured methanol.

A combination of our lower sales volume and slightly lower selling prices compared to the second quarter of 2016 resulted in a drop in ammonia revenues of 18%. As Ahmad already mentioned, the higher prices resulted in a better result than last year. We had EBITDA of $24 million, compared to $10 million in the second quarter last year. We had a net loss of $1 million, compared to a net loss of $15 million in the second quarter last year. EBITDA and net loss margins were 32% and 1% respectively compared to 18% and 27% respectively during the same period in 2016.

On the balance sheet side, as of June 30, 2017, our total senior secured debt outstanding was $254 million. Total debt outstanding was $454 million, including intercompany facilities.

Moving on to distributions. Based on the results of the three months ended June 30, 2017, our Board of Directors of the general partner of the Partnership has approved a cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit or approximately $10 million in the aggregate. Partnership distributions, including the distribution of $0.12 per unit being declared for the second quarter, remained largely consistent with our prior run rate guidance, where the run rate distribution amount is primarily affected each quarter for changes in average realized prices of methanol, ammonia and natural gas.

Our distribution with respect to the three months ended June 30, 2017, reflects an average realized methanol price of $331 per metric ton and average realized ammonia price of $291 per metric ton and an average natural gas price of $3.32 per MMBtu, and has taken into accounts cash requirements for working capital, capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations and reserves for future operating or capital needs.

The lost volume resulting from the unplanned shutdown had negative impacts of approximately $0.13 on the distributions for the three months ended June 30, 2017, based on average contribution margins for the second quarter of 2017. The cash distribution would be paid on September 8, 2017, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2017. To assist investors and making the linkage between these prices and potential future distributions, we provide below a sensitivity analysis assuming full capacity utilization.

A $0.50 per MMBtu change in annual natural gas prices results in approximately $0.23 impact on annual distributions. A $10 per metric ton change in annual methanol prices results in an approximately $0.10 impact on annual distributions. A $10 per metric ton change in annual ammonia prices results in an approximately $0.04 impact on annual distributions.

We intend to continue leaking distributions, consistent with our run rate guidance, but there can be no assurance we’ll be able to do so. In addition to the impact of commodity prices, our distributions are subject to fluctuation in capacity utilization, working capital, capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations, reserves for future operating and capital needs and other factors, including overall business, regulatory and financial considerations that may affect the availability of cash to distribute. Please see forward-looking statements in the press release.

Thank you again for joining us. We will now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Your first question comes from the line of Hassan Ahmed.

Hassan Ahmed

I went over your press release and obviously there, as you always do, there is this commentary around the near-term sort of demand side of things. And as you rightly pointed out, it just seems that there were some MTO turnarounds. MTO capacity seems to be back online. A verity of these MTO facilities now, end Q2, early Q3, seem to be running quite strongly, particularly keeping in the mind the economics are in the black. My question is far more of the near-term supply side of things starting with Q2 and kind of moving forward. I mean, on the North American side, there seem to have been a large turnaround above and beyond you guys have turned around within the U.S., then beyond that there seem to be a fairly significant turnout out in New Zeeland. So it seemed that capacity has come back online in Q3. And then looking beyond that, obviously you have you're parent company’s sort of facility expected to come online, some chatter around some agreement capacity as well. So we would just love to hear your views more on the supply side and the demand side please, near to medium term.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Thanks, Hassan. No, we agree that we’ve seen that the MTO downstream capacity has been running quite well, including both integrated and non-integrated on the demand side, because it's still generating relatively okay margins. With regards to the supply side, most funds that [Cameron] are running pretty well right now on the method side, we do see some additional supply potential coming out of this stated Iran as well as the Natgasoline project that can affiliate of RCF. Otherwise, we're not seeing much in terms of new capacity coming online and that’s kind of our medium-term driver would the backdrop of the growth and demand driven by MTO, and we’re seeing another few plants coming online next year. We’re hoping to see some tightening in that market business projects aren’t achieving FID and getting commission to add new supply. And also on the Iranian side, with the coming, winter months and power demand and other needs for natural gas, that could impact both operating rates of existing supply as well as timing of the addition of new supply.

Hassan Ahmed

Very helpful. Now if you don’t mind, as a follow-up. Obviously year-over-year net gas prices were up quite significantly, and obviously that market has been a bit volatile. So just wanted to get a sense of how you guys are thinking about hedging. At least over the next couple of quarters, how we should think about whether or not you guys have carried out any hedging activities?

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Sure. So we don’t comment on individual kind of hedges as a policy, but it is the market. Obviously, we closely monitor. The prices come up as you can see in our Q2 earnings this year versus last year. We look at times take some risk off the table when it makes sense. We still think that at some point of the curve in the near term, there is still a bit of risk reversion built into the premiums there, but it’s something that we could look to do a few quarters in advance or maybe a little bit longer, depending on the market. We still find U.S. gas pricings to be very attractive and we're generating very healthy margins even at these levels, and we're encouraged by the increase of capacity takeaway, bringing gas to our markets in the Gulf from the Northeast as well as Permian.

Hassan Ahmed

Very helpful. Thank you so much.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Okay. Thank you, everyone, for joining this call and your questions, and look forward to speaking with you again during our next earnings conference call.

