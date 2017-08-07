Teva Pharmaceuticals - A Deal Too Far?

Teva is now saddled with a huge debt load and might be unable to manage this leverage, as it still needs a new CEO.

The $40 billion purchase of Allergan's generics business was a bridge too far, financed with too much debt, as that business is eroding.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) is officially in crisis mode. Just a year after it completed the purchase of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) generics business, Teva is under real financial pressure. As the narrative is clearly negative and could continue to remain under pressure for some time to come, I think it might be too early to go bottom fishing, as it's too late in the game to short as well. While Teva's new CEO will have a daunting task ahead, it's noteworthy that the board seems to understand the severity of the situation, which means that I'll be watching the developments with great interest.

Becoming the Largest Generic Drug Producer

Teva Pharmaceuticals has become a leading generic drug producer, in part fueled by a consistent dealmaking spree. Deals pursued by the Israel-based company include the 2006 acquisition of IVAX in a $7.4 billion deal, and the company bought Barr for a similar amount in 2008. Dealmaking continued coming out of the crisis as Teva bought Ratiopharm for $5 billion in 2010 and Cephalon for $6.8 billion a year later. In the years that followed, Teva announced several deals running in the hundreds of millions, until it bought Auspex for $3.5 billion in 2015. In all, it's safe to say that the company spent over $30 billion to make these deals, up to the point at which it announced the $40.5 billion purchase of the generic drug business of Allergan back in 2015.

Revisiting the Deal

In the summer of 2015, Teva announced the purchase of Allergan's generics business. The only good news about the deal is the fact that Teva paid $6.75 billion of the $40.5 billion price tag with its own stock, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value, after peaking at around $70 following the announcement of the deal.

At the time of the announcement, Teva guided for pro-forma revenues of $26 billion and $9.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company also guided for $1.4 billion in costs and tax synergies over time, as that could boost the pro-forma adjusted EBITDA number toward the $11 billion mark. As the company counted on some organic growth, Teva's plans called for sales of $28 billion in 2018 and over $11.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Growing to become a company of this size did not come cheap. The purchase of the generics business added "merely" $6.7 billion in sales, indicating that Teva paid a 6 times multiple for the acquired activities

For much of 2015 and the start of 2016, everything looked good. In the summer of 2016, shares started to slip as investors worried about the prospects of the wider pharmaceutical industry amid concerning rhetoric surrounding the U.S. elections. Concerns put pressure on the entire industry, including on shares of Teva, just as the deal with Allergan closed in August of last year.

Upon the release of the final results for 2016 in February of this year, it became clear that Teva has seen some real pressure for its own business and that of the acquired activities. The company provided preliminary guidance for 2017 that called for sales of $23.8-$24.5 billion and non-GAAP earning of $4.90-$5.30 per share. Given that outlook, it was already apparent that the $28 billion sales number for 2018 would not be achieved anytime soon, causing shares to sell off to levels in the mid-$30s.

This guidance came after sales totaled $21.9 billion in 2016 (which included the contribution from Allergan's generic business for some five months), as adjusted EBITDA totaled $7.3 billion last year. While that is an impressive number, Teva has been saddled with a near $35 billion net debt load following the deal, for a 4.8 times leverage ratio.

The Latest Warning

The initial outlook for 2017 was not inspiring at all, certainly as the company predicted revenues of $26-$28 billion in 2017/2018, when it announced the purchase of Allergan's generics business in the summer of 2015. The company is now cutting guidance again, as sales are now seen at $22.8-$23.2 billion, marking a $1 billion-plus cut in the sales guidance. The company slashed the non-GAAP earnings guidance to $4.30-$4.50 per share.

The reason behind this latest disappointment is the impact of increased price erosion in the U.S. generics business, seen at high single digits. Other headwinds include delayed generic launches and continued uncertainty in Venezuela. Another hot issue: The guidance does not assume generic competition for the company's Copaxone drug. The disappointing performance of the generics business triggered a big $6.1 billion goodwill impairment charge this past quarter, conforming that Teva overpaid for the deal with Allergan.

The company originally guided for EBITDA of $8.0-$8.4 billion at the start of the year, but this is now seen at just $6.6-$6.8 billion. This reveals a $1.5 billion cut in adjusted EBITDA based on the midpoint of the guidance, which shows that EBITDA is falling quicker than actual sales. As the net debt load still totals $34.4 billion, leverage ratios have risen to 5.1 times, which is concerning as recognized by the board. Teva has cut its dividend pay by 75% in response to the woes, effectively reducing the payout to investors to the tune of $1 billion a year.

As Teva is also battling with a leadership transition during these harsh times, the board is taking efforts to tackle the financial problems. Besides cutting the dividends in a substantial way, Teva is pursuing cost reductions and asset sales to strengthen the balance sheet.

Many Risks

While Teva is a large generic drug producer, it reports its result across two segments. The generics business is pretty much a $12 billion-plus business that grew sales by 20% on an annual basis in Q2. Considering that this includes the full impact of the purchase of the generics business from Allergan, that is very disappointing as the deal added $6 billion-plus in annual sales.

The company has a smaller, but more profitable, specialty medicines business as well. Revenues fell by 9% in the past quarter to come in at an $8 billion-plus run rate. The issue is that sales are falling for nearly all of the drugs in this segment, as sales of top-selling drug Copaxone were down 10% to $1.02 billion for the quarter. This top-selling drug makes up half of the revenues of the specialty medicine business, and has been a profit driver for two decades now.

This multiple sclerosis drug is facing competitive (pricing) pressure going forward. While the company does not anticipate generic competition for the drug this year, it is widely expected that competition will arrive next year. This is simply bad news for sales and earnings of Teva, as its $4 billion-plus blockbuster is facing real risks.

Based on a fully diluted share count of 1.08 billion shares, Teva's shareholders have lost a great deal of money following the purchase of Allergan's generic business. The move from a peak of $70 in 2015 to levels in the low $20s now has reduced the market valuation by over $50 billion, more the amount paid for the business. Including debt, the enterprise valuation of Teva has shrunk below $60 billion as of now, at which the business is valued at just 2.6 times sales. In fact, Teva's enterprise valuation is now lower than the roughly $70 billion spent on M&A over the past decade. A lot of this money has been poorly allocated (indicating that the company overpaid in making deals). After all, sales are up from $10 billion in 2007 to just $23 billion by now.

While I like the measures taken by the company to preserve cash, including potential asset sales, this whole effort is dilutive for investors as the focus will remain on the debt overhang. Worse, a rather structural emergence of legal settlements and restructuring charges mean that the non-GAAP metrics do not necessarily represent realistic cash flows, as the pace of deleveraging is not impressive at all.

Avoid for Now, Have a Constructive Look

Teva has real challenges at hand, but it seems rather late to join the pessimistic bias on the company, after shares have sold off quite aggressively already. This appears to certainly be the case as the company is on track to breach its debt covenants by the end of the year. That said, it's still far too early to be constructive, even as (relative) sales multiples look reasonable.

The good news is that the board is taking measures to preserve and raise cash, as they appear to understand the severity of the situation. On the other hand, the company still has to appoint a CEO as leverage ratios could increase further (on a relative basis) if pressure on the generics business prevails and Copaxone sees competitive pressures next year.

For that reason, I am not hopeful that we have seen the bottom yet, (certainly on the actual operational side of the business) as I will watch the developments with great interest going forward. One thing is clear: Teva's new CEO will face huge career risks and has a daunting task ahead of him or herself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.