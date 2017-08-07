OnDeck Capital's (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 07, 2017 07:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Zuccaro - Deputy General Counsel

Noah Breslow - Chief Executive Officer

Howard Katzenberg - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rick Shane - JP Morgan

John Davis - Stifel

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Michael Tarkan - Compass Point

Lloyd Walmsley - Deutsche Bank

Robert Wildhack - Autonomous Research

John Hackt - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the OnDeck’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Mr. Robert Zuccaro, Deputy General Counsel. You may begin your conference.

Robert Zuccaro

Good afternoon. Welcome to OnDeck’s second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I’m here with Noah Breslow, our Chief Executive Officer and Howard Katzenberg, our Chief Financial Officer. Today’s conference call is being webcast live. Our earnings release was issued earlier today and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that certain statements made during this call, including those concerning our business and financial outlook for the second quarter of full-year of 2017, expected loan growth, areas of strategic focus and investments, timing and GAAP profitability, anticipated savings of our cost rationalization plans, the impact of our credit tightening and our target provision rate are not facts and are forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and assumptions described in our SEC filings, including the risk factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or any of our assumptions prove to be inaccurate, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. These statements are also based on currently available information, we undertake no duty to update them except as required by law. Today’s discussion is also subject to the limitations on forward-looking statements in today’s press release.

During this call, we will be refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP, please refer to today’s press release and the appendix of the Investor Presentation posted today on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Noah.

Noah Breslow

Thanks, Robert, and thank you all for joining us today. Q2 was a transformative quarter for OnDeck. We entered the quarter making major reductions to our expense base and taking significant actions to stabilize our credit performance and exited the quarter with originations growing again and an exciting credit and product roadmap for the future.

As you may recall, on our last earnings call we outlined our strategic decision to shift the Company’s near-term focus to achieving profitability. The actions we took in Q2 to position OnDeck for profitability will allow us to grow our book value, improve our capital efficiency and increase our resiliency across economic cycles.

And as demonstrated by our second quarter results, we delivered solid progress towards achieving these financial objectives. While in the short-term we are focused on achieving profitability over growth, we expect to return to sequential originations growth in the third quarter and we remain confident in our long-term growth and market opportunities. Now, let me turn to the quarter’s results.

First, gross revenue increased 25% year-over-year to approximately $87 million, which was consistent with the guidance range we provided and is part of a trade-off we have been proactively driving to achieve profitability. More important, our bottom-line performance improved significantly, as we reported a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million for the quarter, an improvement of over $16 million from the prior year’s results.

This performance was driven by the actions we took over the last several ones, tightened credit and achieved significant operating expense savings. In fact, if you back out the $3 million of severance charges recorded in the period, we would have delivered positive GAAP net income for the quarter. We also exceeded the top end of our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA reporting $3.3 million for the quarter.

The strong financial performance was aided by major progress on several strategic objectives. We continue to strengthen our credit management throughout the second quarter after raising our under-written standards during the first quarter. In addition to reducing approval rates, we used product structure to better manage risks by reducing average loan sizes and shortening term lengths in certain segments of our portfolio.

Under the hood however, we have much more going on. Led by our Chief Risk Officer, Nick Brown, we have several initiatives underway to enhance our risk management capabilities and increase our risk adjusted returns.

A primary focus is developing Version 6 of the OnDeck Score. Although in the past we have described the OnDeck Score as a single number, we expect to transform our approach for the V6 to a scoring framework of several different components on which a business is evaluated, including the overall risk level of the business, its capacity to service debt and its industry and geography.

Accordingly, we expect to realize the benefits of this core overtime as different components are introduced and tested. We expect the first components of these tests to be released in the second half of this year.

In addition to our credit policy development work, we are taking operational measures to improve credit performance pre and post origination. Pre-origination, we are getting more sophisticated about when and how we leverage our judgmental underwriting team actually for more financial information from prospective borrowers upfront and testing process features and office structures designed to promote positive selection.

Post-origination, we are happy in both our early and late stage collections processes. In early day’s collections, we are using new optimization model to enhance contact rates and in later stage collections, we are seeing strong success in litigating more of our charged off loans as appose to selling them.

The execution of these credit initiatives was the main drivers are sequential improvements during the quarter in our provision rate. As a result of the decisive actions we took, we are in a substantially more stable credit position than we were six months ago and our credit outlook has vastly improved.

As we engineered these changes to our portfolio, we believe that transparency for our shareholders is very important and we are committed to providing appropriate metrics to measure our credit performance. To that end, we are pleased to introduce enhanced portfolio and credit disclosures that can be found in the appendix of our investor presentation.

These disclosures provide a breakout of key metrics by loan type, additional detail about the composition of originations and more granular vintage curve data. These supplemental metrics should help you better assess the key drivers of credit performance and the financial performance of our business as a whole and we look forward to providing updates each quarter.

As referenced earlier, we have also enhanced our ability to grow originations responsively and profitably. Originations were $464 million in Q2 down 19% from Q1 which was consistent with the guidance we provided on last quarter’s call. We observed several positive trends however with respect to the quality of this quarter’s originations.

Let me provide some additional notes on this quarter’s originations. For context, applications for credit were up year-over-year despite lower marketing spend. So loan demand remained high. As a result, we were very selective in approving and focusing on higher quality borrowers. In fact, Q2 yielded some of the highest quality customers from both an OnDeck Score and the FICO perspective that we have ever originated. Furthermore, from a mix perspective, our higher quality direct to strategic channels contributed over 75% of total volume.

We also utilized product structure to manage risk during the quarter. We reduced average term loan length to under 12 months and lowered average sizes as well. In addition, our average APR was approximately 43% which was down from last quarter due to mixed changes which is still our second highest quarter for pricing over the last few years.

These are encouraging trends that demonstrate our strong foundation to grow originations in a more profitable manner going forward, especially given the progress we made during the quarter. All of our channels exited the quarter in June with significantly more momentum than how they began. In addition, we saw pickup in strategic partner and funding advisor activity in June as our partners adjusted and became better accustomed to our updated underwriting standards.

We are pleased with this momentum in originations and are also working on several discrete initiatives to reaccelerate growth in a responsible manner. First, we are enhancing features of our existing offering to attract more high quality borrowers.

Some examples of the work we conducted includes enhanced prepayment benefits for term loans, a more tailored underwriting process for seasonal businesses and expanded amortization and promo period options from line of credit customers. These additional features should result in a higher total application at the top of our funnel.

Second, our team is also focused on increasing conversion rates without taking on more risk. We see a lot of opportunity to do that through simplifying our customer journey and through the various credit and analytics initiatives I just discussed. Lastly, we are currently evaluating new financing solutions to broaden our overall market of deal.

As we have said in the past, financing solutions like equipment leases, invoice factoring and credit cards haven’t seen much innovation for many years and we believe we can leverage our analytical and technology strengths to better serve small businesses with one or more of these products.

Financially new products were also offer a greater cross-sell optionality and allow us to improve the efficiency of our marketing spend. Accordingly, we are confident that originations will begin to grow sequentially again in a high quality manner beginning in the third quarter.

Now, let me move on to our strategic priority of reducing operating expenses. In the second quarter, we continue to executed on our $45 million cost rationalization plan, which is now nearly complete. We have achieved our target savings primarily by reducing headcount, eliminating non-productive marketing spend and cutting other non-essential costs.

Looking ahead, we expect operating expenses to be approximately $40 million for each of the third and fourth quarters of 2017. At the same time, we are still very much invested to drive growth and further extend our market leadership.

In particular, as we look out over the next 12 months, we expect to continue investing significantly and initiatives that strengthen our risk management capabilities, improve the flexibility and utilization of our current term loan and line of credit offerings and accelerate the release of new products that serve more of our small business customers' financing needs.

While most of our attention this quarter was on our core lending business, we also achieved a major milestone in our relationship with JP Morgan Chase. After a successful additional deployment and scale out period, we are pleased to announce today that Chase and OnDeck have entered into a new multi-year agreement.

Specifically under our new four year contract, OnDeck will provide the underlying technology supporting Chase's online lending solution to its small business customers, including expanding access and enhancing features. This collaboration also demonstrates the superior capabilities of our platform, which we think is the best in the space.

In particular, we are addressing one of the biggest pain point of small business customers, quick and affordable access to capital in a simple frictionless manner and Chase's customers are very satisfied with their digital experience. In fact, the net promoter score of Chase customer served to-date is 84, which is significantly higher than ratings for traditional bank products.

Today's announcement has many benefits for OnDeck’s shareholders as well. First, to it further validates our asset class, our platform and the broader partnership opportunity with banks. We believe it’s just a matter of time for other big banks begin adopting Chase's approach, and we are committed to providing them with the best solution.

Second, the fee revenues we earn from these relationships do not carry credit risk or recurring in nature and will drive attractive bottom-line growth as the program scales. Lastly, given the existing relationships small business customers have with their banks, volumes can grow quickly and become very significant.

As a proof point, based on originations the volume coming through just the Chase platform today is higher than that of any of our other strategic partners. And the good news is we are just getting started. Both we and Chase share the vision that this program will scale significantly from current levels. As such, our OnDeck as service offering remains a key strategic differentiator and a very promising driver of growth for OnDeck.

So, to sum up, we have made substantial progress towards the strategic priorities we outlined last quarter. We firmly believe that our second quarter results demonstrate that the actions we are taking are doing exactly what we intend to benefit to do, positioning us to achieve GAAP profitability by year-end, enhancing the resiliency of our model and strengthening our overall market leadership.

Going forward, by building on this progress, we will have greater financial strength, flexibility and market reach so that we can capitalize with our promising long-term market opportunities and create shareholder value.

With that, I will turn the call over to Howard.

Howard Katzenberg

Thanks, Noah. Through the second quarter, we continue to be benefit from the significant actions we took in the first half of this year to improve our financial results. We strengthen our credit performance, implemented necessary measures to drive operating efficiencies, further solidified our funding base and reshaped our originations funnel to position us for profitable growth going forward.

In short, our business is improving and our financial profile is stronger. We remain on-track to achieve profitability by year-end and we are well positioned for future profitable growth.

Let me now move on to Q2 results. As Noah mentioned, gross revenues came in approximately at the midpoint of our guidance range and adjusted EBITDA significantly exceeded the upper end of the range we provided.

I will now explain the drivers of this performance beginning with gross revenue, which is approximately $87 million and up 25% year-over-year. This growth is driven primarily by growth in interest income which increased 31%.

Effective Interest Yields or EIY was 32.8% in the quarter, down 50 basis points from last year's level, but is not indicative of recent pricing trends. As we reported, loans that originated in Q2 had an average APR of over 43%, our second highest level in the last two years.

The primary driver of EIY performance, which did come in slightly lower than our expectations instead was more credit related than pricing related.

Specifically given recent delinquency levels, a larger percentage of our receivables base was not paying in the quarter relative to the same time last year when our delinquency and net charge-off rates were significantly lower. This negatively affected both the numerator and denominator of the EIY calculations.

This effect is also exacerbated by the fact then when we write-off delinquent loans we are so accelerating the amortization of any deferred origination cost still attached to the loan balance which reduces interest income.

We estimate that the combined effect of higher delinquency and net charge-off rates during the quarter reduced EIY at least 80 basis points relative to last year’s value. The same factors contributed to the sequential decline in EIY which is also impacted by seasonal differences in how the metric is annualized.

All that said, despite these short-term dynamics, pricing is clearly increasing which will translate into higher EIYs as credit trends and as charge-off rate normalize. To that end, we believe EIY will increase from current levels in Q3 and then end the year between 34% and 35%.

Moving on, [indiscernible] revenue was approximately $300,000 in the period. The results of our strategic decision last quarter significantly reduced marketplace sales to enhance our longer term economics. We continue to expect marketplace sales to the muted for the remainder of the year. We haven’t spent much time discussing other revenue on these calls, but it’s an area we expect to grow as we expand our collaboration with Chase.

As a reminder, other revenue is where we recognize our platform origination and servicing fees from the Chase program as well as referral fees collected from our partnership with existing banks and various other fees.

As you will notice, other revenue declined almost $2 million sequentially. The majority of this variance was a result of a temporary GAAP in platform fees earned from the Chase program based on the timing of executing our new agreement.

In addition, referral fees self explain proportionally with our overall decline in originations. In Q3, our other revenues should start growing sequentially again as we continue booking platform fees from Chase and originations we accelerate.

Provision expense in the second quarter was approximately $33 million which translated into a provision rate of 7.2%. this provision rates was generally in line with expectations we shared on last quarter’s call. In particular, the rate mostly represented our loss estimates for Q2 originations and did not include any major reserve bills for seasoned loans.

Overall, we believe we have stabilized portfolio performance to improve the underwriting and better use the product structure to reduce risk. As a result, we expect future provision rate to approximate our target of 7%. As a reminder, this target assumes there are no releases or bills for seasoned loans or material changes in the broader credit environment.

Of course to the extent we believe changes in credit conditions could affect our customers, we will be proactive in optimizing both price and underwriting standards to maintain our target margins.

With respect to other credit metrics, our 15 plus day delinquency rate was 7.2% which was down from Q1. We achieved this improvement even as the average age of the loan portfolio increased to 4.9 months. This seasoning effect however did have a significant impact on our net charge-off rate which was 18.5% in the quarter.

Please note though, that because we built loss reserves in prior periods in anticipation of these higher write-offs, our results in Q2 were not significantly affected.

What is occurring with the net charge-off rate metric is an example of a classic [indiscernible] as the bad loans from which we built higher reserves are now rolling off the book while our loan balance is also contracting.

Looking at the remainder of the year, these portfolio dynamics will continue although we expect that the absolute net charge-off rate will improve sequentially from second quarter levels to the end of the year.

Moving on, our cost of fund rate was 6.2% in Q2, up slightly from Q1 mainly due to recent increases in short-term rates. Altogether, our net revenue was $42 million, the highest announced in Q3 of 2015 when we had significant marketplace sales.

Operating expense was $44.6 million in the quarter, including a $3.2 million charge for severance in connection with the workforce reduction we executed in the quarter. Our total employee base as of June 30th was 492 people, down approximately 30% since the beginning of the year.

As Noah mentioned, we have now nearly completed our $45 million expense saving plan which has driven significant gains in operating leverage even with the $3 million severance charge, operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 51% in the quarter, down 68% in last year. As a result of these actions we have taken to reduce expenses and drive the organization efficiency, we now expect our quarterly operating expense to approximately $40 million for each Q3 and Q4.

Putting it altogether, GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders in Q2 was negative $1.5 million while adjusted EBITDA was positive $3.3 million. Both numbers represent substantial improvements over Q2 2016.

On the balance sheet side, loans under management was $1.1 billion and our unpaid principal balance or UPB was $954 million at the end of Q2. Ending UPB with 7% lower than last quarter’s balance primarily due to the credit tightening initiated over the last several months. We expect UPB balances to begin growing again in Q4 as origination volumes from our various growth initiatives outpace the amount of principal return and charge-offs in the period.

Likewise, funding debt declined 9% during the quarter, primarily reflecting a drop in UPB balances. Our capital access remains strong as a result of numerous steps we have taken over 2017 to diversify our funding base and extend maturities.

And the cash for Q2 was $78 million, up $5 million from the first quarter. This increase was driven primarily by our overall improvement in capital efficiency resulting from the actions we have recently taken.

Please note, in Q2, we also began paying down our corporate debt line reducing it down to $3 million over the quarter. As we continue to generate cash from ongoing residual releases and improved operating results, we may further pay down that debt or fund more loans with equity to save on interest expense.

Overall, we have made significant progress in strengthening our liquidity and remain very confident in our ability to fund our expected growth for the foreseeable future.

Moving on to guidance. We remain laser focused on achieving GAAP profitability by year-end and we plan to continue flexing the pricing, credit and operating expense levers in our models to do so.

Accordingly, for the full-year 2017, we are reiterating our expectation that gross revenue will be between $342 million and $352 million and adjusted EBITDA will be between $5 million and $15 million. And specifically for Q3 2017, we expect gross revenue between $82 million and $86 million. Please note this is lower than Q2 revenue is primarily due to our expectation that average UPB balances will decline to Q2 levels and there is one fewer business day.

As mentioned earlier though, we do expect EIY and other income to grow sequentially. And as to our adjusted EBITDA our guidance range is $1 million to $5 million. Also one final note on EBITDA guidance. Currently, we are in market to sub-lease some of our New York and Denver office space. Sub-leasing this office space will be significantly NPV positive for the company.

That said, the quarter we commence to sub-lease will be required to take a non-cash accounting charge to write down the value of leasehold improvements. Given the market and timing uncertainties in executing these sub-leases, we have not included the possible cause or benefits from such sub-leasing integrity in our guidance

With that, I will turn it back to Noah for some concluding remarks.

Noah Breslow

Thanks Howard. As we mentioned at the outset of the call, Q2 was a transformative quarter for OnDeck as we implemented major operating expense reductions, stabilized our credit performance and then exited the quarter with strong momentum.

Originations are growing again and we have an exciting credit roadmap ahead of us. We encouraged by the progress we have made and I would like personally recognize and thank the OnDeck team for their continued persistent and resiliency through all the changes we have made.

While we have made strong progress and are optimistic about the future, we recognize there are still a lot work ahead us. Ultimately, our goal to be the leading online platform for small business lending, serving a much smarter set of our customers’ financing needs at all stages of their cycle while delivering attractive returns for our shareholders.

We are confident in our ability to execute on our strategy and we will continue to enhance our risk management capabilities and increase our risk adjusted returns, evaluate initiatives to drive further gains in our operating leverage and as we achieve profitability renew our focus on driving profitable growth off of our now lower expense base by improving and expanding our product offerings to small business.

By doing all of this, we believe we will be able to return to double-digit originations growth in 2018 while also driving improvements to our bottom-line.

With that, I will turn the call back to the operator to open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Rick Shane with JP Morgan. Rick, your line is now open.

Rick Shane

Hey, thank you. Good morning, guys. Look, you have made a lot of progress on your initiatives and definitely I want to acknowledge that. I’m curious as you have had in the second half of 2017 and into 2018. Could you talk a little bit more about funding capacity, because again as you expand the balance sheet that’s going to be an important constraint and consideration.

Noah Breslow

Thanks, Rick and good morning. I think we look at now, there is a page in the investor presentation that shows really kind of the capacity that we have built off over the last 12 months including kind of some of the extensions that we have done in the terms and really the current principle outstanding.

So, as of today, we had roughly $726 million of funding debt on $983 million of capacity. So we are I think very comfortable with kind of where the capacity we have today in our outlook for growing into the expected increase in UPB, because it's not at the same magnitude of the capacity, but simply going forward as we have done this year we will continue to put attractive fund at the train, and hopefully as we do that reduce the cost of capital as well.

Rick Shane

Got it. And in terms of thinking about balance sheet growth. Noah mentioned in his final comments returning to double-digit origination growth in 2018, given the short-term of the assets and your sort of outlook. Does that make sense as a realistic predictor of UPB growth as well?

Noah Breslow

Yes, I think you touched on kind of the balance that we had right, between the extension of term or the reduction of term and really the impact on UPB. Our goal Rick, is to really maximize our risk adjusted net revenues. So although UPB may not grow at the same rate as originations the cost of bringing it in term. At the same time, we are hopefully doing in a profit maximizing way.

Rick Shane

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Faucette with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks. This is [indiscernible] for James. Thanks for taking our questions. I guess first quickly on the cost rationalization plan. Clearly you run ahead of expectations there. Is there a thought that you are completely done with what you want to do or is there potential to do some more there?

Noah Breslow

Yes, so this is Noah thanks for the question. So we are almost completely done, but we still think there are some opportunity ahead of us. So our sort of saying public here is we expect operating expenses to be around $40 million per quarter in the third and fourth quarters of this year. But as Howard mentioned in his remark that doesn't include things like the impact of potentially optimizing our real-estate footprint or some other initiatives we are thinking about.

So, we feel overall good, I think from a headcount perspective, we have done everything we wanted to there and so we feel like we stabilize the employee base, but I think there are some non-labor related expense areas that we are focused on in the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks. And then just quickly wanted to follow-up on the Chase relationship. I think you said that that's bigger than any other partnership that you guys have. Any color that you can provide on how fast those originations are growing. And then more broadly, how is the pipeline looking for expansion of this type of relationship with other banks. I think in the past you have said that your prospecting other Top 20 type banks for a similar relationship. So when can we expect another deal signings of the sort. Thank you.

Noah Breslow

Yes, thanks for the question on that. So I think first off we are very excited about this new agreement with Chase. Our initial agreement was sort of a for lack of better word almost a pilot agreement between the two companies. It was kind of unprecedented in the industry in terms of its scope and the customer experience we are providing. And I think we both feel very pleased with the performance of this relationship after a year plus now into it.

The growth has been very strong, I can't release sort of specific details, but we saw very, very solid quarter-over-quarter growth over the last three quarters. And I think that momentum led Chase and OnDeck to figure out how to extend this agreement both from a time perspective, this is a four year agreement, but also from a scope perspective in terms of the functionality of the product offerings we are going to be providing Chase customers over the next few years.

I think this announcement actually is a proof point to the industry that many other banks will look to and our pipeline of these banks remain strong and we are in serious discussions with the number of topics about doing similar type deals and of course as we are ready to announce them, we will.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of John Davis with Stifel. Your line is now open.

John Davis

Hey good morning guys. First, Howard maybe just to touch on the yield and specifically pricing, I appreciate the impact that credit had this quarter. But just on apples-to-apples basis, what does pricing look like going on a year-over-year basis.

Howard Katzenberg

So I think the APR as we reported, it was a little bit down from last quarter, but again it’s still the second highest quarter for pricing that we have had over the last two years John. And really the main drivers of the sequential decline are really two folds. One, we removed some of the highest risk population in the credit tightening that we implemented in the first quarter, but there is also a mix component where this quarter we reported more direct and strategic partner originations as well as more locker originations than last quarter. So the mix has contributed to slightly lower pricing. When you control like-for-like to get to your question though, pricing has generally only moved up.

John Davis

Okay. That’s helpful. And then maybe Noah a bigger picture question, I appreciate the 2018 kind of double-digit origination growth guidance that’s coming off a really low base. Longer term, how do you think about and I’m not asking for specifics here, but is this a double-digit growth business longer term or is it coming off of a low year to double-digit but think about this more as a mid single-digit kind of growth business. Like how are you driving obviously controlling for credit that’s the most important thing, but longer term how do you think about growth.?

Noah Breslow

No, that’s a great question John and so I think we made the comment as double-digit very profusely to your point that is off a down shifted originations base here in 2017, but we do it as a double-digit growth business longer term, because frankly we are only still serving two product needs that our customers have and as I said publicly before, we are aware of a number of other product categories that are in the SMB financing landscape that we think we are uniquely positioned to provide.

So our product team is hard at work now scoping some new products for the Company. We expect to introduce those in 2018 and those will in turn I think drive the higher levels of growth in 2019 and 2020. And I think those characteristics of these products were contemplating, are very complementary to the products we have.

So, whether it’s our line of credit product that we already have kind of available to our customers that haven’t really scaled up yet, we think that should grows quite a bit in the next couple of years as well as the new products that’s where we get I think the confidence in our long-term growth rate.

John Davis

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of David Scharf with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

David Scharf

Yes, good morning thanks for taking my questions. Noah, I think you actually addressed a little bit of this in your opening remarks, but I wanted to follow-up and one related to the expense guidance and I echo the earlier comments that you guys have made some tremendous progress on a lot of these initiatives.

Without pinning you down on any 2018 guidance, trying to get a feel for within the context of some of the new product initiatives you are potentially looking at, you had mention a few things like a equip, lease and whatnot. How should we think about this $40 million per quarter run rate into next year? Obviously there are always going to be some growth investments here or there, but as we think about sustained GAAP profitability, is a $160 million run rate give or take a pretty reasonable assumption or are there any new initiatives next year we should we aware of?

Noah Breslow

David I think we are not in a position to provide more specific guidance on OpEx for next year, but the way I would think about it is OnDeck has an engine that we have built over the last decade. We have funded now over $7 billion of loans to small businesses in three different countries and what we are looking at doing is extending the form factors of how we provide capital to our customers.

But if you think about the components of that engine, whether it’s our sales and marketing, the technology and analytics platform that we have created, the capital markets foundation we have built all of those things are going to be powering these newer offering as well. So we think there is a lot of operational leverage here. So I do think if revenue grows you might see a little bit of an uptick in operating expense.

But on the flip side, it’s not like we are planning some major capital outlay next year that we are not signaling to or anything like that. So again, I can’t provide a specific guidance right now, but I think you would again as we mentioned in I think the closing remarks that double-digit originations growth next year should fall at the bottom-line primarily even as we are making investments in new capabilities for our customers.

David Scharf

Got it, got it, that’s helpful. And then a follow-up on the demand side, I was actually jading down, I was prepared to ask you if the credit tightening, if words spreads out there in the industry in whether actually application volumes might be decreasing, whether competitor sees on that opportunity. I thought I heard you say that you are actually had record app volumes and can you speak a little bit about how the competitors may be responding to some of the changes you are making and just a little more color on where we are in terms of demand in the cycle?

Noah Breslow

Yes, sure. Happy to respond to that. So I don’t think it was a record application quarter for us, but it was also I think quite high relative to the amount of marketing spend that we had. And so, to your point David, what we actually see in the industry is we have a number of indirect channel partners and it’s a constant optimization between us and these indirect partners, whether it’s funding advisor or strategic partners and that we saw that in the second quarter.

So what happened is we tightened on credit that hurt conversion rate at the beginning of the quarter, but as we exited the quarter, we really saw momentum in all three of our channels and partially that was the indirect channels adjusting to our credit profile and sort of what we were looking for and some of the information changes we did in our process.

And so, I think competitively we felt actually the second quarter was muted is too stronger word, but stable may be slightly even better than where we were in Q1 and we think the dynamics are strong. I think you are seeing a little bit of a shakeout of the industry and OnDeck, I think especially the volume changes we made is well positioned. We have all the funding capacity to grow and actually pick up a little bit of share we think in the next couple of quarters.

David Scharf

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next quarter comes from the line of Michael Tarkan, Compass Point. Your line is now open.

Michael Tarkan

Thank you. Just following up on that last quarter. Just competitively, what are you seeing out there? I know [indiscernible] is back in business and just kind of wondering what you are seeing may be up and down the spectrum? Are you seeing more traditional competitors coming in or is it generally stable?

Noah Breslow

So I can’t really comment on any specific competitor. I will say that situation you mentioned is more of a restart than anything. So volume wise they haven’t really changed the dynamics we see in the second quarter. But overall, I think the data supports that banks actually pulled back a little bit on C&I loans in the second quarter. And within our own kind of online lending industry, again as I mentioned, we saw stable may be slightly improved competitive dynamics in the second quarter overall.

I think the key message though Michael is the downshift in the originations volume in the second quarter was entirely of OnDeck’s doing. This is about us tightening our credit box, changing the loan amount that we offer our customers to be more conservative. We believe that its some of the highest quality originations we have ever printed both form an OnDeck Score and FICO perspective.

So really we are driving this dynamics and that also what gives us some of the confidence in terms of the second half of the year, in terms of ramping originations back, larger of these are internally driven changes as appose to externally imposed conditions.

Michael Tarkan

Understood. And then just a clarification on the EIY for the year, I think you mentioned it should end the year between 34 and 35. Is that how we should think about the fourth quarter or is that sort of the overall yearly number?

Howard Katzenberg

Mike, that’s the fourth quarter number.

Michael Tarkan

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Lloyd Walmsley with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Lloyd Walmsley

Thanks. Two if I can. First just wanted to see if could elaborate on what exactly the scope expansion entails with the Chase deal and how meaningful you think that to be? And then a second one following up on that pipeline up here similar to Chase, wondering if you can comment on what is the biggest gaiting factor is related to kind of announcing more of those deals, is that signing the deals, is that operational capacity, is it regulatory and I guess if you can just remind us how much of the work that you have done with Chase can allow you to brand any future such deals on a steeper curve. Thanks.

Noah Breslow

Thanks Lloyd. So to the first part of your question. The scope again we are limited and how much detail we can provide, but generally speaking, you are talking about additional products features and functions on the product we are already offering with Chase to increase products appeal to more customers.

There is also some opportunity overtime to extend the marketing reach of the products to not only Chase customers, but Chase prospects as well and some other new products have been contemplated at this point, but again, we are not really commenting on that at this time. So anyway, but that sort of gives you some of the scope increase with JP Morgan Chase.

I think in terms of other banks, the bottleneck is sort of two fold. One it's more of the getting the driven science side as appose to the operationalizing them or some kind of regulatory or external constraints. And I think again, what some of these folks have been looking around and waiting for is kind of how the OnDeck Chase relationships would progress.

So I think today's proof point is to great example of the strength of that relationship and the market opportunity for banks to work with the OnDeck as a Service technology and we believe that will help to firm more banks to action them in the next 12 months.

Lloyd Walmsley

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Rob Wildhack with Autonomous Research. Your line is now open.

Robert Wildhack

Hello, Howard. Can you just update us on the regulatory environment and your thoughts there? I know the CFPB put out a request for information on the small business space couple of months ago. So any comments you have here will be helpful, thanks.

Noah Breslow

Yes, we thought the regulatory environment was somewhat stable. We did see the RFIs and the CFPB and we will be responding to that RFI via the Innovative Lending Platform Association which is our trade group that we formed with several other folks in the online small business lending industry.

We did see interesting bill submitted by a representative McHenry that addresses the [indiscernible] issues, so I thought that was in the base of standalone bipartisan bill that was submitted in July. There are few issues at the state level that we were engaged with, but none of that really rises to the level we think of having an impacts on the business at this point that's material.

So that's where we are, I think it has been stable, I think there are still a lot of back and forth between the OCC and the State Regulators about this fintech charter which is something we are still interested in exploring, but I think there is a lot of definitional work that has to be done there first. But overall stable quarter for regulatory.

Robert Wildhack

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of John Hackt with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

John Hackt

Good morning, thanks guys. I just wanted to get focus a little bit more on the tightening you guys talk about. Is it just a scoring tightening, or is this your tern type tightening and can you explain is it different among the different channels and what I might mean in terms of origination flow in the next couple of quarters?

Noah Breslow

Yes. So the nature of the tightening actually touches on all the aspects that you mentioned. And so we one looked at our approve the client threshold then and reduced our approval rates in the second quarter. By the end of the second quarter if you think about that that is a little bit of blunter instruments just simply improving our declining folks at the margin.

And so we refined it a little bit by the end of the quarter and really did focus a little bit more on offer structure. So offer structure gets to the loan amount and sort of the capacity to pay of the borrower. And it also gets to the term link of the loan and so, both of those came in a bit in the second quarter. But we do feel like off of this lower base, you will have sequential originations growth in Q3 and we sort of guided to that in our prepared remarks.

John Hackt

Okay. And then maybe can you touch on the seasoning aspect of any say cohort of loans. And what that should need to the charge off trajectory as you guys tightened?

Noah Breslow

So I think we and Howard can jump it on as well. We did when we took that large provision in Q4 of last year, that was our kind of signaling that we expected to bubble at least we referred to as [indiscernible] on the call. in terms of the charge off activity and we saw that in the second quarter. So we do expect that charge off ratio to improve in the second half of the year. So largely that was sort of on plan. So also as the denominator starts to grow again that will help us as well.

John Hackt

Great. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back to Noah Breslow.

Noah Breslow

Okay everyone. Thanks for joining us today, we will see you next quarter.

Operator

And this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.