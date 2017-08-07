Starbucks - Too Much Noise

Source: Twitter

The restaurant sector has surely performed very well recently, with many stocks such as Mc Donald's (MCD) and Restaurant Brands (QSR) at or near all-time highs. Starbucks (SBUX) has been more a victim of its own success, being unable to maintain the outstanding growth rates of the past few years, which triggered a correction in the stock price that ended in November 2016, when the stock bottomed at around $50.

After reaching a new all-time high at almost $65, the stock started a new correction that led the price to the current level of $55 in just two months. It's very strange to see this kind of volatility in a stock like SBUX. It's true that the company may be unable to deliver the outstanding growth rates we have been accustomed to between 2014 and 2016, but the growth trend is still healthy and makes SBUX a growth stock with excellent prospects.

Recent Results - Highlights

I have been long Starbucks for a while and I shared my bullish view a few times here on Seeking Alpha. The most recent quarterly results didn't change my view of the company and the prospects of an investment in SBUX. Let's start from the top line. Consolidated net revenues were $5.7 billion in Q3 2017, an increase of 8% over Q3 2016. The increase in sales was primarily driven by incremental revenues from the opening of 2,341 net new stores over the past 12 months and 4% growth in comparable store sales. Q3 Comp Store Sales were up 5% in the U.S. and Americas and 7% in China, the fastest growing and most underpenetrated region.

Two positive things are worth mentioning. The first is that the saturation of the North American market in terms of stores is not a problem for the company's growth, as it has shown it can expand its store base outside the United States at a great pace. The number of stores has grown 9.6% in the last twelve months, a growth rate that alone may guarantee decent growth prospects. In practice, it's obvious that the new stores are less profitable than the established ones, especially if we consider that such new stores are mainly located in emerging markets where the cost of living is lower.

Nonetheless, it's reasonable to expect comps growth outside North America to be higher, given the strongest macroeconomic trends and the "physiological" growth in popularity we can expect Starbucks to have. The second good sign is that despite the relative saturation in the United States, the company is still able to grow comps at mid-single-digit rates, mainly thanks to frequent price increases that are absorbed by customers. This is an unequivocal sign of strong pricing power, which confirms the presence of a decent moat around Starbucks' business.

Profitability measures didn't give the same positive results sales and comps gave and actually showed mixed results. Operating margin contracted 110 bps from the corresponding quarter of 2016, primarily due to goodwill and store asset impairments, which drove a 210 basis point decline, largely related to the change in strategic direction for Teavana. The company wrote that without the effects of such impairments, operating margin actually rose 100 bps over Q3 2016. Net income of $691.6 million was lower than in the corresponding quarter of 2016 ($754.1 million), mainly as a result of lower "interest and other" income and higher tax expenses. Overall, last quarter's results were rather positive, considering the acceleration in revenue growth from 6% last quarter to 8% in Q3, and the strong signs coming from comps growth in basically every region, including the United States. Comps in the United States are now growing 4%, very close to the target growth rate of 5%.

Future Prospects

I think that the best approach with Starbucks remains a long-term investment. Margins can show some variability according to how commodity prices move, or how much the company invests in digital capabilities such as the Digital Order Manager, in the inventory management technology or any other thing they have been mentioning lately. Nonetheless, I think such variability in margins is just a bit more than short-term noise. There has been no sign so far that the long-term growth trend is at risk: top-line growth is accelerating, sales and comps are growing everywhere, the pace in new store openings is rising. I think the company's prospects remain bright for several reasons, but the most important reasons are the following:

Revenue growth will likely continue at healthy rates for many years, considering the strong momentum in China and the low penetration in that market. Thanks to new store openings, the elevation of their Roasteries and the Starbucks Reserve brand and helped by the positive macroeconomic environment, it's very difficult to imagine a scenario of slowing momentum in the region. Actually, the management is even more positive than before as they think the company can gain share in the at-home coffee market. Revenue from China have consistently increased over 20% annually, helping margin growth, and I expect this trend to continue. The management added that the current growth rate in store openings (roughly 500 per year) is actually set accelerate over time.

Even a mature market like the United States shows ongoing strength thanks to solid comparable store sales growth. This is helped by price increases, which show the company has a very strong brand power in the region. If after so many years the company is still able to grow comps at mid-single digit rates, we can assume that less mature markets have still many years of higher growth ahead, before stabilizing to a growth rate that is closer to the current United States' growth rate.

The ability to increase prices while maintaining solid growth rates and the ongoing effort to improve efficiency with generally good results makes me positive on margins. With the customers' willingness to absorb price increases, the company has a powerful weapon to maintain a decent marginality in the business. At least, it is likely to offset the negative effects of higher commodity prices. The closure of the 379 underperforming Teavana stores should also have a positive effect on margins in the long-term.

Starbucks as a Long-Term Investment

As I said, the best approach with SBUX is a long-term buy-and-hold. The current growth rate is likely to be maintained for still several years, given the acceleration in China and the ongoing strength in all the markets. With the prospects of high-single-digit growth rates in revenue and equal or higher growth in EPS, the current valuation still looks like a fair entry price. The stock trades at 27 times full-year earnings - not a very high multiple considering the context and the company's stable and growing business. I usually don't rely much on DCF or DCE in order to value a company, due to the high level of discretion needed to put inputs in the model.

Anyway, a simple calculation of the present value of future earnings can let us understand what is currently priced in the stock and, therefore, if the market's expectations for the company are reasonable. Using the TTM EPS of $2.00 we can discount future earnings with these assumptions:

Constant margins and no buybacks, which means revenue growth will be basically equal to EPS growth over time.

An 8% growth rate in the next 10 years. I don't see any reasons to expect a deceleration in the growth rate from this point. Actually, growth in China is expected to accelerate as a result of faster store openings (per management), and the other markets, including the mature ones such as the United States, don't give signs of weakness.

A 4% terminal growth rate. This is basically equivalent to the current growth rate in the United States, the most mature market. Assuming that growth in the other markets will drop to the level of the most mature one, I think this assumption is fair.

A 9% discount rate. The choice of a proper discount rate always implies a certain level of discretion. Considering the stable and healthy growth rates, and the relatively low risk in the business, I think a higher discount rate would put the stock on a par with higher-risk businesses, which wouldn't be realistic.

Based on these assumptions, the fair value of the stock would be about $57, not far from the current price of $55. I would say the aforementioned assumptions are more or less what the market is actually discounting in the stock price, which means the stock is trading at a fair valuation based on its future prospects. This valuation doesn't give us a big margin of safety, but it's something I am not very concerned about given the very high stability/resilience of the business. Moreover, these assumptions don't factor in any buybacks or margin expansion, which leaves upside to the EPS and, therefore, to the FV estimates.

Based on relative valuation, there are no particular valuation gaps with peers. For example, SBUX trades at an EV/EBITDA of 14.7x, against MCD's 15.8x EV/EBITDA and YUM's 17x EV/EBITDA, despite the higher growth rates, due to the higher margins of those businesses. The TTM P/E of 27 is just a bit above the market's average of 25, although I doubt the average stock has growth prospects or a stable business like in Starbucks' case.

In conclusion, I continue to hold Starbucks for the long term as I think the company's prospects are solid and the valuation is fair. Unless we assume a significant deterioration in the business or a fast increase in interest rates (with the consequent negative effects on the present value of future earnings), the current level still looks like an absolutely fair entry point.

