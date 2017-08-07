Teva: To Hold, To Buy, Or To Sell?

I try to assess if the recent blow to Teva's stock is justified and if investors are not exaggerating its Q2 results.

Unfortunately, management failed to set realistic expectations and I got hit hard by Teva's recent drop.

I went long Teva at ~35 USD due to its strong generics business and the possible synergies of 1.4 billion USD due to the Actavis acquisition.

By now, I'm sure you're already aware that Teva (TEVA) is in trouble.

In the last couple of days, Teva's stock fell from a little bit above 30 USD, to less than 21 USD. A drop of ~35%.

I was long @35 USD, and thus, I received a huge beating.

Why was I long?

Well first of all, I believed that Teva's strong generics division (incl. take-over of Allergan's generics division) would be able to offset sluggish Copaxone sales, and perhaps even grow Teva's profits.

Why did I believe this? Well, Erez Vigodman, former President and CEO of Teva stated last year:

Through our acquisition of Actavis Generics, we are creating a new Teva with a strong foundation, significantly enhanced financial profile and more diversified revenue sources and profit streams backed by strong product development engines in both generics and specialty. This is a platform that is expected to generate multi-year top-line and bottom-line growth as well as significant cash flow.

Not only would the Actavis Generics acquisition generate new profit streams due to new revenue sources, but management also promised that the acquisition would reduce costs and hence, raise profits.

Management was indicating annual cost synergies and tax savings of approximately 1,4 billion USD annually by the end of 2019, by eliminating duplication and inefficiencies on a global scale and capturing economies of scale.

Copaxone, good for annual sales of 4 billion USD and more than 1 billion in annual profits (>1 USD/share), is still performing OK, but more generic competition in 2018 and 2019 will drive profits down (0.25 USD per share, per quarter is expected for 2018). The promised synergies and tax savings from the Allergan take-over (1.4 billion USD or ~1.4 USD per share), were supposed to offset most of Copaxone's damage to earnings, while generics should be generating extra income.

In this scenario, earnings were supposed to remain more or less stable, despite Copaxone headwinds, while the company could de-leverage.

Reality

While I might have been naive or wrong assuming that things would go easy, Teva's former management turned out to be really bad at executing and even more terrible at forecasting.

Were they purposefully lying? I don't think so. But one can't deny that at least some severe errors in judgment were made.

Teva's 2017 guidance, given at the end of 2016, turned out to be highly unrealistic, and its debt reduction plans also seemed to good to be true.

Former CEO of TEVA (Source: Times Of Israel).

However, I'm not here to point out everything what's wrong with the company. Others here on Seeking Alpha, and the media, have already thoroughly laid out why Teva is in trouble.

I'm here to shine a different light on the situation, and will try to focus a little bit more on the positives, than the negatives. Because what can one do when times are bad? Be an optimist.

At the end, I'll conclude whether I'll buy more, hold or sell my current position.

The company overpaid for the Allergan acquisition

Many investors point out that Teva paid too much for Allergan's generics division now that it's becoming blatantly obvious that pricing for generics are under pressure.

However, if one takes a good look at the deal, one should not forget that Teva paid a significant part (13%) of the acquisition in shares. 100 million shares to be exact.

At the time of closing (august 2016) Teva's shares were worth 55 USD. So Allergan thought it would receive ~5.5 billion USD. However, since Allergan had to hold its shares for 12 months, it will now only receive ~2 billion USD if it were to sell at today's price.

So looking back now, Teva didn't pay ~39 billion USD for Allergan's generics division, it paid "a mere" ~35 billion USD.

One might say that Teva's recent write-down of 6.1 billion on its US Generics business, is therefore not as bad as it seems.

The generics business is under severe pressure

That the generics industry has become more competitive, now that buyers have merged and gained scale, is a sure thing.

However, following the financial media and reading the latest headlines, it seems as if Teva's generics business is worthless and completely done.

When looking at the Q2 report however, I'm seeing quite a decent performance for Teva's Generic Medicines Segment: revenues grew 20%, gross profit grew almost 15%, and segment profit grew 14%.

Is this a stellar performance? No, not really. Generic medicines profitability as a percentage of generic medicines revenue was 22.4%, down from 23.6% in the second quarter of 2016. A 1.2 percentage point decline. But is it really, really, terrible? I believe not.

Remember that ROW (rest of world) profitability and revenues (-7%) were negatively impacted by currency translations. In local currency terms, revenues for this segment increased 13%.

Also remember that Venezuela is a complete mess and that this had a severe impact on revenues (-183 million USD) and operating income (-47 million USD).

Teva should not be held responsible for negative currency translations and the sociopolitical mess in Venezuela.

Keep in mind that the above mentioned results were also negatively impacted by delayed FDA approvals and launches. These delayed product launches might come through during following quarters.

Cash flow took a plunge

The financial media is quick to point out that cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2017 took a huge plunge of 222 million USD or -23% compared to the second quarter of 2016.

What they forget to mention however, is that the decrease was mainly due to a payment of 113 million USD, made during the quarter, related to the ciprofloxacin settlement, as well as the effect of an 88 million USD positive impact of inventory balances in the second quarter of 2016, which did not recur in the second quarter of 2017.

On a comparable basis, excluding these one-off items, cash flow from operations was 854 million USD during Q2 2017 and 875 million USD during Q2 2016. A mere difference of -2.4%.

Teva will not be able to meet its covenants

Now, last but not least, let's address the thing that's most worrying for investors: Teva's 34.4 billion USD net debt pile, and the company's ability to pay it off.

The company's net debt has risen to 4.56 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization from 4.49 in the first quarter. Teva's covenants require a ratio of 4.25 at the end of the year, which the company expects to meet.

If Teva's lowered EBITDA guidance of ~7.3 billion USD is somewhat accurate and it's able to reduce its debt pile with at least 2 billion USD due to expected divestitures, the net deb/EBITDA ratio would amount to 4.44. If it would then use the additional ~765 million USD that it'll save due to cutting its dividend, then the net debt/EBITDA ratio would drop to 4.33. Any additional savings, realized by cutting its workforce (-7000 expected) or closing factories, would make the net debt/EBITDA ratio probably drop below 4.25.

So yes, meeting covenants seems tricky, but it's not unrealistic. Management still expects to lower its debt with 5 billion USD this year. If this gets done, then meeting covenants will be "easy".

If Teva could end the year with a net debt of ~29 billion USD and is able to reduce its debt further in 2018 with ~2 billion USD, than it has to report an EBITDA of ~6,35 billion USD in order to meet its covenants next year. Considering its current EBITDA guidance of ~7,3 billion USD, this seems do-able.

If covenants are not met, but financial expenses continue to be paid (238 million USD for the quarter vs. normalized operating cash flow of 854 million), then covenants might simply be renegotiated, and it wouldn't necessarily be the end of the world.

Conclusion

Should one hold, buy or sell?

As for now it seems best not to buy Teva, due to increased uncertainty surrounding the soundness of its operations, increased management unreliability, and possible further pricing pressure on generics. I'm very well aware that if Teva's renewed profit guidance for 2017 is not met, we're in for another big slide towards 10 dollars/share.

However, it seems rather pointless to sell at this price level, as the announcement of a new CEO, successful divestitures, debt reduction, and positive pipe-line developments might boost Teva's shares back to the mid-20's.

At this point, I prefer to hold my relatively small position, as most bad news has been broadly discussed in the media. The severe drop in share price makes clear that most investors that wanted to get out, probably got out.

Mister Market simply seems to have taken note of the above-average risks that are associated with this stock and acted accordingly, which is fair.

In the short-term I'm not that worried about Teva, since its Q2 was not that bad. However, we'll have to wait a few quarters to see how badly earnings will be impacted by the expected "price erosion" in its generics business. In the very long run, I'm quite confident that Teva will survive this mess, it's just a matter of how low we can go in the meantime.

Best of luck to all Teva investors!

