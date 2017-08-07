Tesla: Billions In CapEx Not A Problem?

We believe the Total Addressable Market or TAM remains a grey area for investors to figure out and is likely a reason why the stock price remains lofty.

Model 3 costs appear to be the main reason, and management sought to assuage concerns it could handle the strain on cash flow.

Tesla's earnings report this week was cheered by the market, amid questions on Tesla's $2bn in Capex projected for the rest of the year.

Tesla (TSLA) reported earnings this past week and the stock has performed positively since the announcement. Analysts on the call tried their best to probe management’s strategy, especially on its capital expenditures ((CapEx)) and we believe the company’s total addressable market seems to remain a point of speculation and excitement for bulls.

TAM

An aspect of Tesla’s story we believe to be baked into the euphoria around the stock is its TAM ("total addressable market") and trajectory to increase share. We heard on the earnings call that, amid a “flat luxury vehicle market,” Tesla is “gaining share.” We’d like to explore this a bit as the advent of the Model 3 portends Tesla’s broadening from a luxury segment to a much larger consumer segment.

Some analysts consider a light vehicle mobility market, an energy market, a logistics market, and even a market for the time consumers are spending inside a Tesla vehicle. These markets could be upwards of tens of trillions of dollars according to some, and Tesla is beginning to be understood as a company that has and will continue to enter these markets. Gene Munster famously noted that Tesla is capable of generating $105bn in annual revenue from the Model S as early as 2025, tapping into the 11mn vehicle addressable market. Taking this another step further, electric vehicles might account for over 50% of new car sales in 25 years, up from only 1% in 2016. Quite a large difference.

From a higher level view, Tesla also looks to tap into even broader markets. As a transportation company, Tesla may embark on growing revenues through disrupting the trucking industry, for instance.

This unveil has the potential to add a higher floor under the stock, as Wall Street begins to get more tangible understanding of Tesla’s next products. Semi Tractors, pickup trucks (where Ford (F) sold roughly 800k F-150s last year, the best in class) and others are on the horizon. With the truck in particular, Tesla may face some challenges it does not face with its other cars, including price, range of batteries/refueling, and service and repair. Competition from other green tech like natural gas could make the Tesla value proposition harder to argue as well.

Stock Momentum

On January 18th of this year, Tesla’s stock had a “bullish crossover” – where the 50-day moving average moves above the 100-day, showing positive momentum behind the stock.

On that day, the stock sat at $240/share. Clearly, the bullish sentiment propelled the stock for the year, as it is up 50% from that point:

Until the 50-day crosses below the 100-day (a bearish crossover), we believe the stock will trade in a range, but slowly grind higher.

CapEx

Capital expenditures seems to be the sticking point among analysts covering the latest earnings report. The company “burned through” around $1bn last quarter and projects to spend $2bn for the rest of the year, as CapEx is “overwhelmingly” spent on the Model 3. Management cites completion of the Model 3 as the major cost driver, but something that we believe has not had much credence by the street is the planned Gigafactories under development.

Tesla is underway at its facility in Buffalo, New York to complete it’s #2, and to shed some light on what’s to come, here are some quotes from Elon Musk:

“I really want to emphasize, we expect the Buffalo Gigafactory to be a powerhouse of solar panel and solar glass tile output. It is going be a kick-ass facility. We have made that commitment to the State of New York. We are going to keep that commitment. And then, we're also thinking hard about, where do we put Gigafactorys three, four, five and six? We expect to keep the majority of our production in the U.S., but it's, obviously, going to make sense to establish a Gigafactory in China and Europe to serve the markets there, because it's not to build cars in California and truck them halfway around the world, particularly when you're trying to make things as affordable as possible – that really hurts”

The solar roofs constructed at the Buffalo factory shows a growing business for Tesla, one that investors hope will bring higher revenues and profits. The $900mn factory will need some solid demand in order to be a “powerhouse of solar panel and solar glass tile output” and Tesla expects these products to price around an $11k savings for homeowners after 30 years. At full production, the factory is slated to become the largest solar panel factory in the Western Hemisphere.

Finally, Deepak Ahuja, Tesla’s CFO, claimed that operating cash flows will be “significantly better”in the second half than the first half, alleviating some concerns about cash flow, because “at the highest level, scaling generates cash.”

What Tesla seems to be hoping for is laid out rather frankly from Musk: the Nirvana is that we can make the car and get paid for the car before we have to pay our suppliers, …that’s the promised land right there.” He believes the difference among Tesla and other car companies “at a systemic level, [Tesla’s] substantially more efficient than other carmakers when you consider the system as a whole.”

Conclusion

Speculation around Tesla’s total addressable market continues to grow as it embarks on new products like the Model Y and a pickup truck. With the accumulation of its stock price after earnings, the street seems to have shrugged off CapEx concerns, whether persuaded by management’s projections or not. With moving averages indicating bullish momentum should continue, we expect the stock to continue higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.