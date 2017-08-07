Real Assets Income Fund Attracting Attention

My original interest in Brookfields Real Assets Income Fund (RA) was based on valuation (deep discount to NAV), yield (above 10%), diversification (real assets/natural resources/infrastructure/real estate) and potential for capital appreciation. To date I am not sorry I bought and I will likely be buying more.

Why? Brookfield's Real Assets Income Fund is attracting attention. Whether or not it is the sell-side attention managers intended to garner when they created the fund remains to be seen. Regardless, a spike in prices accompanied by a remarkable spike in trading volume suggest someone is interested in the fund and buying in volume ... and that is good news for those of use holding shares.

Just a few days ago, the day the fund announced its most recent dividend distribution, prices spiked by 1.5%. This in itself is not too amazing other than that the fund has set a new all time high and is, technically speaking, poised to gain another $0.25 or 1% in the near term.

The payment itself wasn't too amazing either. Sure, the fund yields 10% (was yielding) on an annualized basis and reason for my original interest but others in the CEF universe pay as much. What is amazing is the volume of purchases Friday, August 4th. Ten (10) times the lifetime daily average.

Whether you believe in technical analysis or not, you cannot deny the importance of such an event and the potential for gains it signifies. Real assets are fast becoming a class to themselves as investors realize their significance within a portfolio; diversification, inflation protection and capital appreciation.

Portfolio Update:

Since the merger of legacy funds BOI, HHY and HTR managers have been working to align the portfolio with fund goals and current market conditions. As of the most recent report and update both the securitized credit and high yield corporate credit segments have reduced in favor of real assets equities. Securitized credit, mortgage backed securities, have been reduced by 7% from 50% to 43%. High yield corporate debt by 3% to 34%. Real assets securities have increased from 7% to 17% since the first of the year as positions in real estate, infrastructure and MLP equities are built.

At the same time managers have also been able to decrease leverage and duration. Fund leverage is down 4% to 21% and still on the high side, duration has been reduced to 1.5 years. Calendar year 2017 outlook as stated in the Q2 update expects growth and inflation trends to continue supporting real assets fundamentals although high valuations warrant a cautious approach.

Driving gains:

Residential Mortgage Backed Securities; Residential mortgage backed securities are benefiting from economic and demographic tailwinds. These tailwinds continue to drive improvement within the sector as demand outpaces supply. Demand is supported by ongoing improvements and strength in the labor market as well as wage growth. Wage growth looks slow on the month to month basis averaging near 0.25% but is much more robust at 2.5% when annualized. The supply/demand imbalance is expected to persist and continue to support housing prices.

Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities; Commercial mortgage markets are mixed but generally positive. Retail continues to drag while CBD Office outperformed and major markets led out over secondary and tertiary markets.

High Yield Corporate Credit; Generally strong credit fundamentals including but not limited to declining default rates are driving returns in this segment. While chances for capital appreciation remain small yield is delivering. Lower energy prices have taken a toll on MLP performance over the previous quarter that is expected to change as early as the current quarter.

Global Infrastructure Equities; Infrastructure equities are benefiting from a combination of tailwinds including limited supply of assets, increasing demand and slowly rising inflation (affects pricing). These tailwinds are expected to continue in the short to long term.

MLP Equities; MLP's were added as a source of income (high yield) and exposure to energy equities. While generally insulated from volatility in the energy markets they do tend to ebb and flow with price changes as well as volumes transported and delivered. MLP's have suffered over the past few months as oil prices declined but showing signs of bottoming. Forward outlook remains positive.

Real Estate Equities; Real estate equities were added over the most recently reported quarter. They were added as alternative to MBS with the goal of increasing income and potential for capital appreciation.

The Distribution And Total Returns

The distribution is still solid at 7% even with the recent rise in share prices. Total distributions since the fund launched now total $1.791 or 8% of the initial trade price ($22.30). Add to this another $2.00 in capital appreciation and total returns since launch grow to 17%. The only downside is that 30% or so of returns is ROC but that is of course offset by substantial capital gains. Net Asset Value has been holding steady near $25.60 so no major warning signs yet.

My Conclusion

This fund is still a buy. In fact, it may be more of a buy now than it was when I first purchased my position and more of a buy than it was just last month ago when I wrote Real Asst Income Fund Performing Real Well. At that time the fund was performing much as it is now, with much the same outlook. At this time the fund is still performing as expected, still has positive forward outlook, and comes with the added bonus of increased and intense market participation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.