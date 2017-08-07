Another Way To Profit From Millennials

Practically everyone has been privy to a conversation about how bad millennials are. "They are always on their phones. They could be sitting beside each other on the couch but yet they're texting each other." They are still in the parents' basement, because it turns out there is not much demand for a Venezuelan art history degree. They stay in the basement and come up once in awhile, say, "I. Can't. Even" and then go back down.

Hyperbolic conversations and concern about what the younger generation will do in and to the world are nothing new. But there are a couple of things that are new this time. First, millennials have now surpassed baby boomers as the largest generation. Second, survey after survey reports that an overwhelming majority of millennials would rather spend their money on a desirable experience rather than a desirable thing.

If you put both of these things together, I think there is a real opportunity for even income investors to profit for the coming decades. This is why I recently opened a position in the former Entertainment Properties Trust.

Overview

EPR Properties (EPR) got its start in 1997 and has grown into a $5.1 billion market cap company. What makes it unique is that rather than be yet another REIT focused on the retail or healthcare space, EPR has carved out a niche focusing on segments of the economy that aren't saturated in the REIT space - entertainment (megaplex theaters, family entertainment centers and entertainment retail centers), education (public charter schools, private schools, and early childhood education) and recreation (metropolitan ski areas, waterparks and golf entertainment complexes).

At this point, the majority of revenue still comes from the entertainment segment of their operations.

However, this is a marked improvement to what it used to be. At its genesis, EPR was focused only on the entertainment piece, and as such AMC Theaters (AMC) and Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) still feature prominently in revenues. But over time it has become progressively more tolerable.



Given the trend in investment spending, both recreation and education are progressively becoming a larger piece of the pie, leading me to believe that the dominance that AMC (19% of 2Q revenues) and Regal (8%) have on revenues will continue to wane.

*last column is total post CNL transaction

With the last quarter just complete, the percentage of assets within each segment is starting to look more balanced.

This is a good thing, because to me it looks as if there are growth drivers in each of their three segments.

Entertainment

To hear some people tell it, the movie industry is in secular decline. It is understandable how one would think so. Spending $20 on two matinee tickets, only to walk thirty more feet and drop $25 more on 2 16 ounce bottles of water and a bag of popcorn doesn't sound exceptionally appealing. Why not watch the movie at home? The bathroom trips are shorter (and you can pause the movie), not to mention it is markedly quieter.

But the sheer numbers reveal that this is not yet a ubiquitous opinion. According to the Motion Picture Association of America [MPAA], tickets sold have continued to hold steady.

More germane to the EPR investment case, though, is that the average moviegoer aged 14-24 went over six times in 2016, and millennials now account for 50% of frequent moviegoers, according to the MPAA.

The revenues for EPR's tenants AMC, Regal Entertainment and Cinemark (CNK) continue to climb.

Part of this is due to the trend of transforming underperforming theaters. In these, the seat capacity is reduced by 60%, so that new recliners can be put in. Next there is an expanded food and drink offering, up to and including alcohol. EPR has noticed that in these newly renovated theaters, there is a 40% average increase in revenue after it has been open a year. During the Q2'17 earnings call, management stated that they have finished renovating about 30% of the theaters that they intend to.

To bet on a secular decline in the movie industry is to bet against content creators - either by beginning to release inferior content that moviegoers could skip, or by bypassing the movie theater experience altogether and go straight to the consumer, who in the vast majority of instances would be viewing the content in an inferior setting to what a movie theater can provide. In my view, neither scenario is likely in the near-term.

Recreation

EPR happens to be the landlord of Pacific Park in Santa Monica, California, Sugarloaf Ski Resort in Maine, and indoor skydiving, but in my opinion the biggest growth driver for EPR in the recreation space happens to be Topgolf, which combines a reimagination of how to play golf against your friends with delectable food and drink options. They offer golf lessons as well, and provide an unconventional setting for not only settling scores among friends, but a serious ramp-up for teambuilding corporate events.

Topgolf reports that attendance grew by 30% in 2016. EPR currently has 25 of these locations with another 5 in development.

Education

In the early 2000s, the nonprofit Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation conducted a study of facilities in relation to charter schools. What they eventually found was that one of the biggest obstacles that charter schools faced was a lack of adequate facilities.

As a result of the survey, Kauffman reached out to EPR for help, noting their propensity for non-traditional real estate investments. Kauffman initially met a lot of resistance, but EPR finally invested in its first charter school in 2006. EPR is now the largest owner of public charter schools in North America.

Since that first school opened, there has been an 85% increase in the number of charter schools nationwide, and the number of students enrolled in charter schools has jumped from just over one million to just under three million in 2016, compound annual growth rates of 7% and 12%, respectively.

With a waiting list of over one million students, this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

What If?

As can be seen, two of three business concentrations for EPR rely heavily upon a large group of people continuing to have disposable income. Even though the revenue trend lines for Regal and Cinemark barely knew there was a Great Recession, there obviously is no guarantee for this to be a repeat case in the next slowdown.

EPR as a landlord of companies that rely heavily on disposable income have done a couple of very smart things. First, they have scheduled lease expirations so well that over the next twenty years, no one year accounts for the loss of more than 6% of current revenue.

The second thing they have done is scheduled their debt so as not to overburden themselves in any one year.

Due to the nature of their investments, EPR is not the traditional "SWAN" (sleep well at night) stock. However, it has positioned itself about as well as they could have.

Return

Since its IPO in 1997, EPR has returned well over 1,400% for shareholders.

However, the appeal for many if not most investors in the REIT space is for the income that it provides. Other than a consecutive drop in 2009 and 2010 as an outgrowth of the Great Recession (when revenue wasn't as diversified as it is now), EPR has had a steadily growing monthly dividend, with an average growth rate of 7% since the latest low point in 2010.

Moreover, the current dividend is well covered, as it comes in at 78-80% of its 2017 $5.05 - $5.20 FFO guidance.

Valuation

Due to the uniqueness of its business model, classifying EPR is a bit like trying to put a square peg into a round hole. According to NAREIT, they fit very nicely into the "Specialty" section, as does Iron Mountain (IRM), Lamar Advertising (LAMR) and Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND). To compare price to FFO along with the other companies in this group is a little like comparing apples to oranges.

However, a truer method of valuing EPR or any REIT is its current dividend yield compared to what it has been historically.

If we broaden the trend to the initial public offering, it is hard to see today's price as a bargain.

But as can be seen, an investment in EPR today will yield a little less than its 5-year 6% average.

Summary

EPR isn't "Easy Like Sunday Morning". However, for those income investors who are looking to broaden their real estate exposure to some untraditional sources, EPR stands to benefit from a significant economic growth driver for decades to come.

