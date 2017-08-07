Alaris Royalty: A Sustainable 8% Yield?

Alaris can support the stock price and reduce its payout ratio by repurchasing shares, should the stock fall further.

A further drop could bring the yield on the stock very close to that on the Sequel investment.

Investment Thesis

We see value in the Alaris (OTC:ALARF) franchise and are not particularly concerned with the Sequel redemption. However, another big risk keeps us away.

Alaris Royalty Corp. was hit due to the Sequel redemption news.

Alaris Royalty Corp is announcing today that Sequel Youth and Family Services, LLC (“Sequel”) has entered into a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with a third party, pursuant to which Sequel will redeem all of Alaris’ units (the “Alaris Units”) in Sequel for a price of approximately US$96 million (approximately CAD$121 million based on the current exchange rate) (the “Sequel Redemption”). The Sequel Redemption is expected to close by the end of September 2017, but is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation receipt of regulatory approval and all applicable permits and licenses. The completion of the Sequel Redemption would result in a total return of approximately US$71 million (CAD$103 million), or 97% (133% in CAD) and an internal rate of return (“IRR”) of approximately 23% (29% CAD). The Sequel Redemption would reduce Alaris’ outstanding debt to nil and provides approximately CAD$10.0 million of excess cash. Until the Sequel Redemption closes, Alaris will continue to collect its monthly distribution of US$1.06 million.

While the internal rate of return was fantastic (29%), Alaris is now faced with the prospect of a dividend cut as Sequel was one of its largest partners and cannot be easily replaced in the current market environment.

The Impact

Sequel provided $4.11 million CAD in revenue in Q2-2017. The payout that will occur in September will allow Alaris to pay down its debt to zero and realize about $1.1 million CAD in interest savings. The net impact of this would be close to $3.0 million CAD quarterly. There are likely almost no internal direct costs associated with this as Alaris is a Royalty company with just 14 employees. Hence the impact on distributable income is likely to be virtually the same. Annualized that would result in a $12 million CAD decrease, which would be $0.32 a share (36.47 million shares outstanding). Distributable income is expected between to be around $1.70 a share (taking into account Accscient LLC, a royalty parter, restarting distributions) with actual distributions of $1.62. This redemption along with the recent announced would reduce distributable income to a $1.38 and the payout ratio on a going forward 12 month basis to 117%. The market is perhaps anticipating the cut and hence Alaris was down 8% since the announcement.

Partial mitigation is possible

Alaris has not found good opportunities in the current environment and continues to rightfully be selective. We don't see a full investment possible over the short term but the market should not write the possibility off. Alaris has invested more than $120 million annually on average over the last 6 years.

So while it may take time to do so, it can definitely deploy this capital. However, should it fail to, it does have another option: make an investment in itself by repurchasing shares.

Currently Alaris shares trade near 5 year low and at one the lowest valuations in its history as well. At current prices, or should the stock go lower, Alaris can deploy funds into share purchases instead of paying down debt.

As it can be seen, Alaris can improve its distribution coverage remarkably specially if shares go lower as the yield on the shares gets closer and closer to the yield on the redeemed capital. A partial purchase along with deployment in good opportunities should allow almost complete distribution coverage. Should the cumulative royalties reset higher, as they have annually from the different partners, the distribution cut can avoided. Paradoxically the path to this would involve more pain in the short term by the stock going lower which would likely make Alaris committed to this route.

Close but no cigar

While we like the stock and have followed it for some time, we still have no position. We have a high respect for Alaris management and don't doubt opportunities to invest will be chosen with great diligence. In addition, should the stock fall, Alaris can redeploy by a massive share buyback and increase distribution coverage. However, we are very positive in the medium term on oil prices and the Canadian dollar. A vast majority of Alaris' royalty has been denominated in USD.

While Alaris has hedges in place, they are not sufficient in our opinion to protect against the downside. Also, as they roll off, they will be replaced with hedges at much lower USD-CAD exchange rates.

As at June 30, 2017, for the next twelve months, total contracts of $25.1 million USD average $1.332 CAD. For the following twelve months, total contracts of $8.3 million USD average $1.328 CAD.

The coverage for the next 12 months is about 55% but even that will be an issue at current exchange rates of 1.26 USD-CAD. Further out the hedge coverage is downright tiny. If the CAD strengthens as we anticipate, Alaris will have another problem on its hands.

Note: All amounts displayed above in Canadian dollars. US investors investing OTC in US dollars will have a different impact from the strengthening of the Canadian dollar than Canadian investors buying this stock on the TSX.

