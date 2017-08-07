Tesla Is Making A Strategic Mistake!

The company has options to better align demand growth with supply, but it will not be easy.

Higher than expected Model 3 ASP has not been enough to cool down demand growth as number of reservations has continued to increase at a rapid rate.

I laid out in August 2016, in my article titled Tesla Profitability: A Game Theory Perspective, the logical steps Tesla (TSLA) would take with its Model 3 program:

With demand already at impossible levels, game theory would suggest that the next logical moves are (1) reach lower on the Model S demand curve to tap into Model 3 reservations, (2) price Model 3 options high in order to capture more economic profits during the initial ramp-up through 2018 and (3) focus solely on bringing Gigafactory to full capacity immediately before credible competition arrives, which will not happen until 2019 at the earliest.

Tesla followed these steps to a tee over the last twelve months. It even set the average selling price ("ASP") of its Model 3 higher than nearly everyone estimated, including myself.

You'd think this would have sent potential customers running for the hills, and canceling their reservations in droves. You'd think the experienced global car manufacturers would have seen this coming and positioned themselves to take advantage of it by welcoming these droves of Model 3 reservation holders who may not want to wait for a compelling all-electric car for two years after putting down a cash deposit... Well, I guess some tried.

But that's not what's happening.

Model 3 remains the most compelling all-electric car, produced by a company that is focused on its mission, while "competitors" are limited by battery production capacity and levered balance sheets, as I explained in my article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition. This will not change any time soon.

Instead of droves of cancellations, Tesla management crucially pointed out in the last earnings call:

So to be more accurate, there have been 518,000 gross reservations for 3, and we have 455,000 net reservations. But those cancellations occurred over the course of more than a year. The net gain since Friday, net of cancellations, has been over 1,800 per day.

Despite setting the Model 3 ASP higher than many expected, the number of Model 3 reservations has been increasing at a rate higher than Tesla is planning to ramp its production. This fact means that the ASP of the Model 3 is still low, compared to the level that would align Model 3 demand with supply. At this rate of new reservations, combined with the limited number of Model 3's that will be produced in 2017, Model 3 reservations will likely grow further before the supply growth rate finally catches up with the demand growth rate.

So Tesla is faced with a strategic challenge. Now that the prices of options are somewhat set, although still adjustable, the company may not be able to easily adjust the Model 3 ASP to better align demand with supply.

Further entice Model 3 reservation holders to buy Model S

It is important to recognize that the Model S and Model X will continue to command substantially higher gross margins than the Model 3 through at least 1Q18, before the vast difference in gross margins gradually declines to ~5% in the longer term as Model 3 production rate reaches optimal levels.

Enticing Model 3 reservation holders to instead buy Model S is very important to the company, as it represents an opportunity for the company to reach sustainable GAAP profitability sooner rather than later and qualify for inclusion in S&P 500, which could reduce the excessive volatility in its stock.

At current prices, demand for the Model 3 will likely continue to increase quicker than supply for the foreseeable future. This is not ideal (not bad, but not ideal) for the company, its customers, or its investors, as the company may be foregoing substantial economic profits and many of its customers are having to wait longer than they would like - remember this?

Tesla is, however, in a bit of a conundrum here as well. As management pointed out in the last earnings call:

It should also be noted that one of our big concerns was that Model S, particularly, and Model X demand would suffer with the introduction of the Model 3. In fact, this has turned out to be the opposite situation. Model S and Model X demand increased with the release of Model 3.

Since the company is fast approaching the 100,000 annual production rate, which is the optimal level for increasing Model S and Model X gross margins to the long-aspired 30%, it's not clear how many more Model S units the company can produce if Model 3 reservation holders opted for Model S instead.

What else can the company do?

Adjust the referral program

Tesla currently has a generous referral program for its customers. Key points are:

Tesla owners can give five friends free unlimited Supercharging and a $1,000 credit toward a new Model S or Model X with their personal referral code.

Tesla currently limits the number of referrals per owner to five, and it may benefit the company to reduce this limit to two. Since brand awareness of Tesla has increased substantially in the last year, the purpose of this program can be adjusted slightly from motivating Tesla enthusiasts to talk more to motivating more people to talk about Tesla. There is a slight but important difference in the two paths' benefit-cost ratios to the company.

Adjust warranty coverage

I explained in my article, Tesla's Warranty Expense And What It Means To Its Future, that Tesla has been able to substantially reduce its warranty expenses as a percentage of its revenue, while some legacy car manufacturers have seen theirs increase. This is an important development that highlights Tesla's improving manufacturing expertise and all-electric cars' advantage over other options with respect to durability.

Because of this favorable trend, Tesla may have an opportunity to slightly reduce its warranty coverage, at least for the lower margin and highly demanded Model 3, which would allow it to accrue less warranty expense on its balance sheet, which would slightly improve its borrowing capacity. This, however, comes at a high risk of negative press and more drama, from which Tesla already suffers plenty.

So what will Tesla do with the incremental gross profits from channeling more Model 3 reservation holders to Model S/X and lowering foregone gross profits by adjusting the referral program and potentially adjusting warranty coverage?

Accelerate Gigafactory Buildout

Tesla currently plans to increase Gigafactory 1 capacity significantly beyond its initial target of 50 GWh at the pack level by 2020 and they plan to announce locations for three to four more Gigafactories later this year. Although I recognize that Tesla is already undergoing an unprecedented pace of growth for a company of its size, which comes with an elevated level of operational risk, I believe the company has too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Since negotiating with host governments, initial planning phases, and breaking ground would not cost the company significant financial capital, I suspect Tesla may have already thought about, and taken steps, to further accelerate Gigafactory buildout.

Bottom Line: Tesla is facing an unusual strategic problem of too much demand. Despite its continued efforts to anti-sell the Model 3, net reservations have continued to increase at a rapid rate, and competitors are not in a position to help satisfy the surging demand for all-electric increasingly autonomous cars. In light of its stated mission, the company may need to accelerate its production ramp quicker than the already unprecedented level. I will be intently listening to any announcements from the company regarding the subsequent gigafactories that it has been signaling since earlier this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.