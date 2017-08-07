Cal-Maine's Tricky Stock Price Patterns

Supply-demand needs to get into better balance as stated by Cal-Maine's management; despite headwinds, the stock price stubbornly has stayed above $36.

Some research firms and investors have been negative on Cal-Maine based on the current cycle; but the stock continues to trade much higher than these more dire expectations.

Eggs, mmmmmmmmm. Source: Google Images

Review

After the past 10 trading days following Cal-Maine’s (CALM) 2017 fiscal year earnings report, investors are left saying, “oh…… you tricky tricky stock price”. For starters, Cal-Maine’s fourth quarter net sales and earnings estimates had been revised lower. Earnings estimates were initially positive, but as time progressed, earnings were revised substantially lower to -$0.25 per share.

Cal-Maine’s fourth quarter results actually came in at -$0.51, a substantial miss. Net sales also missed by $3 million coming in at $275 million, a 10 percent decline from the third quarter, where earnings were actually positive. A key level for Cal-Maine to operate at a profit seems to be at or above the $300 million net sales mark. For dividend seeking investors, the profit margin in the low $300 million range may not be that appealing.

Upon the big earnings miss, Cal-Maine’s stock price dipped to an intraday low of $34 per share; a level not seen in over 600 trading days. Three and five days later, the stock price had recovered back above $38 per share. Excluding transaction costs, a buy at the intraday low and sell at the fourth day peak would have yielded a 13 percent return. Since the post intraday peak, the stock price has declined by 4 percent to $36.70 per share.

Some of management’s statements were quite somber as Cal-Maine attempted to provide some color on setting expectations for the upcoming quarters. The two primary statements related to relatively weaker institutional and export demand for shell eggs.

“During the AI-related price spike, institutional egg customers reformulated their products to use fewer eggs, and while egg prices have since come down, these customers have not returned to their previous usage levels.” “While USDA reports that egg export demand has improved since the beginning of fiscal 2017, egg exports are still below the peak levels prior to the AI outbreak.”

The positive takeaway was as follows:

“However, we are encouraged by recent USDA reports indicating that chick hatch has been trending down for the last 10 out of 11 months, suggesting there may be a moderation in the size of the laying hen flock as we move forward.”

Two research firms, including Cleveland Research and The Goldman Sachs Group (GS), recently downgraded the stock price for Cal-Maine near $30 per share. After the July 24th big miss, some investors were calling for the stock price to fall below the $30 threshold. But the stock did the exact opposite and proceeded to recover substantially pushing back above key technical levels. For investors looking for greater value, the resistance of Cal-Maine’s stock price has been challenging.

While I do not portend to know where shell egg prices are headed, recent trends do mirror management’s positive statement. This leads me to be cautiously optimistic for the upcoming fiscal year.

There is a clear correlation between Cal-Maine’s stock price performance and that of shell egg prices. Lately, Cal-Maine’s stock price has exceeded shell egg prices, but this did not occur until the avian influenza (AI) in the summer of 2015. Prior to this, Cal-Maine’s stock price traded below shell egg price trends.

In late-July, we can see that Cal-Maine’s stock price once again dipped below shell egg prices but, as mentioned above, immediately recovered back above key technical levels. At this point, I think it is worth noting that there are a few reasons as to why Cal-Maine’s stock price is closely tied to shell egg prices.

Most importantly, shell egg prices are a key driver for net sales, with the other piece of the equation being dozens sold. Overall retail demand has been fairly stable for the U.S., up around 1 percent. For Cal-Maine, dozens sold declined by 2 percent. The smaller variation between dozens sold and/or retail demand has been the cause for the substantial volatility in shell egg prices being the dominant factor affecting Cal-Maine’s net sales.

From a modeling perspective, both volume and pricing trends have improved since the company’s 2017 fiscal year-end report. As time passes by, analysts are able to better gauge pricing through United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data sources to adjust their net sales and earnings estimates.

The above chart provides the year-over-year (YoY) change for daily shell egg prices from the Southeast region. For the year, shell egg prices in this region were down substantially from June 2016 through May 2017. This was a strong contributor to Cal-Maine’s 42 percent decline for its shell egg net average selling price. As can be seen, though, shell egg prices have strengthened since June. On average, prices have been up close to 18 percent YoY.

Assuming sustained volume growth from the previous quarter for both non-specialty and specialty shell egg products, as well as an increase in non-specialty shell egg prices of approximately 18 percent and marginal specialty shell egg price increases, we can similarly come up with the August 2017 quarter net sales analyst average estimate of $278 million. Based on feed costs and other factors, analyst average estimates for -$0.21 per share are not unreasonable.

However, as of August 4th, pricing remains up near 80 percent YoY, with last year’s baseline comparable substantially lower for the majority of the month. If this trend plays out through all of August, I could see another $10-15 million in net sales potential. This would still leave Cal-Maine below the key $300 million level but could get the company closer to break-even.

The other indicator, which management alluded to in its positive statement, is the laying hen flock. The AI outbreak wreaked havoc on the laying hen flock as it pushed the total to a peak of just below 320,000 in early 2017. This was a result of the initial drop in laying hens in the summer of 2015, which led to aggressive targets to repopulate the hen flock. As the chick hatch has trended down, the laying hen flock has since declined to just over 310,000, close to the pre-AI peak.

As can be seen, the number of eggs produced is correlated to the laying hen flock. Eggs produced is a product of the laying hen flock and the eggs produced per 100 layers. The rate of eggs produced per 100 layers has moderated as the laying hen flock has declined.

With the recent push towards cage-free and organic eggs, some may be wondering why Cal-Maine has continued to prioritize consolidation through acquisitions. The company is committed to providing its customers the required capacity for the expected changeover to cage-free eggs over time, but the chart above gives us some insights as to the parallel focus on acquisitions. As the industry consolidates, the likelihood for improved supply and demand balance is increased. Cal-Maine’s strategy is to increase its scale for non-specialty eggs to have a greater influence over supply while also taking a measured approach towards the transition to cage-free.

For the Southeast region, specialty eggs have declined more than conventional. As the laying hen flock continues to gradually decline, inventory levels should follow. While not yet balanced, supply and demand trends are working towards a more favorable environment.

Summary

Current analyst estimates are very reasonable based on data as of August 4th. Investors should be keying in on how shell egg pricing performs during the rest of the month as it could lead to an increase in net sales of $10 million or greater. However, any hope for positive earnings would still be at risk.

What this boils down to for investors is that Cal-Maine’s stock price has continued to remain above the $36 key technical level. Over the last 15 trading days, the stock price has broken below this level four times. This may not seem like much, but it is more frequent than what has been typical over the post 600-plus trading days.

The key component to realize is that despite current headwinds, market fundamentals are improving. For this reason, as well as continued lower feed costs, Cal-Maine’s stock price will likely continue to resist dropping below the $36 per share level for any prolonged period of time. There is enough light at the end of the tunnel to keep this trading pattern active for now.

Even though Cal-Maine missed estimates last quarter badly, the market seems to think that prospects remain positive, even if they are only marginally so. I don’t see Cal-Maine’s stock price spiking back towards $40 immediately, but I also don’t see the bearish case playing out either. For those looking to get in in the high-$20s to low-$30s, it may not occur independent of broader market weakness. I concur with the majority of analysts that the stock is a hold, with the caveat being investors need to be able to ride out the volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.